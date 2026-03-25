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Surveillance Pricing — Are The Price Tags Spying On You?
The Real Reason Behind Your Loyalty Card — and Why Digital Shelf Tags Should Make You Nervous
  The Democracy Defender
Epstein: Part 4 - From Arrest till Death — The Mysteries and The Failures
Inside the Metropolitan Correctional Center: How America's Highest-Profile Prisoner Ended Up Dead in a Facility That Was Falling Apart — and Why Nobody…
  The Democracy Defender
Iran War: The Dark Money, Dark Politics, and Project 2025
The Heritage Foundation, the Atlas Network, and the International Democracy Union didn't just support the war — they wrote the policy that made it…
  The Democracy Defender
Iran War: We Follow The Money (To Mar-A-Lago)
How the Mar-A-Lago Gang is Cashing In On The Iran War
  The Democracy Defender

February 2026

Did Donald Trump Rape A Minor? Here's What We Know:
Everything We've Uncovered on The Topic Presented Without Bias For You To Decide
  The Democracy Defender
Epstein: Part 3 — The MISSING Girls, The Exit Gap, and the Jane Does
We've looked at the survivors and the perpetrators, but few are looking into The MISSING girls. Here we do.
  The Democracy Defender
Epstein: Part 2 - The Body Count — Suspicious Deaths and the Silencing of Witnesses
We Follow The Trail of Dead Bodies That Started BEFORE Jeffery Epstein Arrived:
  The Democracy Defender
Epstein: Part 1 - The Origins, The Fixer, The Banking, The Blackmail, and “The Wall of Cash”:
We Follow The Timeline and Money From The Very Beginning To Present Day: How Jeffrey Epstein Built a Global Machine of Money, Blackmail, and Impunity
  The Democracy Defender

January 2026

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