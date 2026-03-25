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Surveillance Pricing — Are The Price Tags Spying On You?
The Real Reason Behind Your Loyalty Card — and Why Digital Shelf Tags Should Make You Nervous
Mar 25
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The Democracy Defender
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Epstein: Part 4 - From Arrest till Death — The Mysteries and The Failures
Inside the Metropolitan Correctional Center: How America's Highest-Profile Prisoner Ended Up Dead in a Facility That Was Falling Apart — and Why Nobody…
Mar 18
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The Democracy Defender
11
2
3
Iran War: The Dark Money, Dark Politics, and Project 2025
The Heritage Foundation, the Atlas Network, and the International Democracy Union didn't just support the war — they wrote the policy that made it…
Mar 10
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The Democracy Defender
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5
12
Iran War: We Follow The Money (To Mar-A-Lago)
How the Mar-A-Lago Gang is Cashing In On The Iran War
Mar 3
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February 2026
Did Donald Trump Rape A Minor? Here's What We Know:
Everything We've Uncovered on The Topic Presented Without Bias For You To Decide
Feb 28
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The Democracy Defender
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3
2
Epstein: Part 3 — The MISSING Girls, The Exit Gap, and the Jane Does
We've looked at the survivors and the perpetrators, but few are looking into The MISSING girls. Here we do.
Feb 23
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The Democracy Defender
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Epstein: Part 2 - The Body Count — Suspicious Deaths and the Silencing of Witnesses
We Follow The Trail of Dead Bodies That Started BEFORE Jeffery Epstein Arrived:
Feb 11
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The Democracy Defender
11
8
Epstein: Part 1 - The Origins, The Fixer, The Banking, The Blackmail, and “The Wall of Cash”:
We Follow The Timeline and Money From The Very Beginning To Present Day: How Jeffrey Epstein Built a Global Machine of Money, Blackmail, and Impunity
Feb 11
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The Democracy Defender
7
4
January 2026
Trump’s Big Heist – Putin, Epstein, Qatar, And the Secret Network! – PART ONE
Let's Follow the Money
Jan 21
•
The Democracy Defender
41
8
15
What is The Finkelstein Formula? - And How is it Destroying Democracy
"Lock her up!" "Axe the tax!" "Stop the steal!"
Jan 19
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The Democracy Defender
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Who's Behind the Hard-Right in Canada? A Reference Guide to Canada's Disinformation Network
From "Freedom" to Dominion: Mapping Canada's Nationalist Turn
Jan 14
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End Of Life Narcissism: Donald Trump's Narcissistic Extinction Burst
When End-of-Life Narcissism Meets Nuclear Authority
Jan 9
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The Democracy Defender
25
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