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Lois Muir-McClain's avatar
Lois Muir-McClain
Mar 31

Brilliant analysis. Thank you. You put a cohesive context to all the thoughts I’ve had in my head.

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Patricia Poohkay's avatar
Patricia Poohkay
4d

I just want that he leaves - either pushed out or feet first. It matters not. 🇨🇦

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