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Patricia Poohkay
Jan 24

Holy shit! 💩 It just gets worse and worse. And they impeached Clinton for a lying about sexual indiscretion?!! When all this has been going on, on Republican side?!! SERIOUSLY??!!! 😦 This is really crazy. Is this an example of “American exceptionalism?!”

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Patricia Hollinshead
Jan 24

Thank God Putin AND Trump will be dead soon! Old fucking corrupt fucks that don’t give AF about us! And all his dumb AF supporters that are CLUELESS!!

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