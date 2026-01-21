While the world was watching Greenland, $500 million in oil money disappeared into Qatar. The Senate has three days to find out where it went—and why the Federal Reserve just injected $420 billion to save the same banks that are moving the dirty money.

While you were reading headlines about Trump threatening to invade Greenland and demanding Denmark hand over sovereign territory, something remarkable happened in Venezuela. On January 3, 2026, U.S. forces removed Nicolás Maduro from power. Eleven days later, on January 14, the Trump administration announced it had completed its first Venezuelan oil sale: $500 million, deposited in a Qatari bank account.

Here’s what should alarm you: After the 2003 Iraq invasion, it took six years before oil profits started flowing. In Venezuela, it took twelve days.

That’s not nation-building. That’s a cash grab executed with surgical precision. And the money trail leads straight through a decades-old financial network that has one consistent destination: Moscow.

That Math Doesn’t Add Up!

The $500 million sits in Qatar National Bank (QNB), held in an account controlled by the U.S. government. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent claims this arrangement “shields” the funds from Venezuela’s $170 billion in international debts—if the money touched a U.S. or Venezuelan bank, creditors could immediately seize it.

But here’s the problem: of that $500 million, only $330 million has been authorized for distribution back to Venezuela, divided among five private banks. The remaining $170-200 million? Unaccounted for.

Senators Elizabeth Warren, Ron Wyden, and Sheldon Whitehouse want to know where it went. They’ve given fifteen major banks—including JPMorgan Chase, Deutsche Bank, and Bank of America—until January 21, 2026 to hand over all communications with the Trump administration regarding these Qatari accounts.

Three days. That’s how long the banks have to explain the missing money.

The $420 Billion Distraction

Here’s where the timing gets suspicious. On January 17, 2026—the same week as the Venezuelan oil sale—the Federal Reserve quietly injected $420 billion into Wall Street. This was the first time these specific emergency lending facilities had been activated in five years, since the height of the pandemic in July 2020.

The official explanation? “Routine liquidity management.”

The reality appears far more calculated. Major banks, particularly JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank, are facing a liquidity crisis after losing billions in the precious metals market. Silver prices spiked to $80 per ounce amid global instability caused by the Venezuela invasion. JPMorgan reportedly forced Deutsche Bank to hand over 3 million ounces of physical silver to cover short positions.

Russia, meanwhile, has been aggressively expanding into precious metals markets. Oleg Deripaska, the “Aluminum King,” has pivoted into silver and gold. There are suspicions that Russian state-aligned entities deliberately squeezed Western banks by hoarding physical silver, forcing the Fed to flood the system with $420 billion so the banks wouldn’t collapse while buying back the silver they owe.

Is the $420 billion a distraction—the fire alarm that draws everyone’s attention while a smaller, quieter transaction happens in the back office? Or is it merely a convenient coincidence that the first Fed emergency injection in five years happens the same week as a Venezuelan oil sale with a $170-200 million gap? While the Senate scrambles to understand a nearly half-trillion-dollar Fed injection, $170-200 million can slip through Qatar almost unnoticed.

Follow the Money (If You Can)

Qatar wasn’t chosen at random. Qatar National Bank operates on JPMorgan’s Kinexys blockchain network—a private digital payment system that can move U.S. dollars across borders in under two minutes, twenty-four hours a day. Unlike traditional bank wires that pass through multiple correspondent banks creating a paper trail, Kinexys transactions happen on a private ledger that bypasses standard oversight.

Translation: money can disappear faster than auditors can track it.

Qatar also has deep financial ties to Russia. The Qatar Investment Authority holds an 18.9% stake in Rosneft, Russia’s state-controlled oil giant. In April 2025, Putin and the Emir of Qatar signed a $2.1 billion joint investment platform explicitly linking Qatari sovereign wealth to the Russian Direct Investment Fund. Qatar National Bank maintains formal partnerships with VTB Capital—Russia’s second-largest bank, often called “Putin’s piggy bank.”

If you wanted to move $200 million to Russia without anyone noticing, Qatar would be the perfect middleman. The technology exists to do it in minutes. The relationships and connections are already in place.

The Deutsche Bank Connection: This Isn’t New!

To understand why these specific banks keep appearing in this story, you need to understand their history. This isn’t a new operation—it’s the reactivation of a Trump infrastructure that’s been in place for decades.

Deutsche Bank has been Trump’s bank of last resort since the 1990s. After multiple bankruptcies, American banks blacklisted Trump. Deutsche Bank was the only major institution willing to lend to him, eventually providing over $2 billion in loans through various entities.

But Deutsche Bank isn’t just Trump’s preferred lender. It’s also Russia’s preferred pipeline to the West.

In 2017, Deutsche Bank was fined $630 million for operating a “mirror trading” scheme that moved $10 billion in Russian oligarch money out of Russia. The bank was a key player in the “Russian Laundromat” scandal, which funneled over $20 billion in dirty Russian money through Western financial institutions.

The methods used then—shell companies, correspondent banking relationships, obscure transfer mechanisms—are identical to what we’re seeing now with the Venezuelan oil money. The technology has been updated (blockchain instead of SWIFT), the jurisdiction has shifted (Qatar instead of Estonia), but the fundamental architecture is the same.

The executives who managed these relationships are still at the controls:

Jan Ford served on Deutsche Bank’s “Reputation Risk Committee” that voted to keep Jeffrey Epstein as a client in 2015, despite his conviction. Today, she’s Head of Compliance for Deutsche Bank’s Middle Eastern accounts—including the correspondent banking relationships with Qatar National Bank and VTB.

Mary Erdoes of JPMorgan personally visited Epstein’s townhouse in 2011 and 2013 while managing his wealth. Today, she’s CEO of JPMorgan’s Asset & Wealth Management division, overseeing the Kinexys blockchain system moving Venezuelan oil revenue through Qatar.

When Hillary Clinton said “All roads lead to Russia,” she might as well have said “All roads go through Deutsche Bank.” Because for three decades, that’s exactly what they’ve been: the road.

The Cabinet Heist Gang:

This operation requires more than foreign banks and old networks. It needs inside help at the highest levels of government.

On January 9, 2026—five days before the oil sale—President Trump signed Executive Order 14373. The order classified all “financial transactions related to the stabilization of Venezuela” as top secret national security matters. It shields the Venezuelan oil revenues from all previous legal claims and blocks Congressional oversight by invoking executive privilege.

Scott Bessent, the Treasury Secretary, is the architect. As gatekeeper of the Exchange Stabilization Fund (an old Depression-era account the Treasury Secretary can use without Congressional approval), Bessent can park that $170-200 million offshore indefinitely, calling it a “currency stabilization reserve” for the Venezuelan bolivar.

When senators demand to see the ledgers, Bessent invokes “national security.” When they ask about the Kinexys blockchain records, he claims revealing them would expose “strategic technological advantages” to China and Russia.

But Bessent isn’t just blocking oversight—he has a personal history with this network. He previously managed billions for George Soros and is a fixture at Mar-a-Lago, where he’s the architect of the “Mar-a-Lago Accord” (a plan to weaken the dollar to boost U.S. exports). He’s the ultimate inside man, bridging elite finance and the Trump administration.

Attorney General Pam Bondi provides the legal shield. Between 2019 and 2024, Bondi worked as a registered lobbyist for the Government of Qatar, earning approximately $115,000 per month through Ballard Partners. When Qatar “gifted” a $400 million Boeing 747 to Trump in July 2025, Bondi issued a legal memo—now known as the “Bondi Memo”—declaring the gift legally permissible under the condition it eventually goes to the Trump Presidential Library.

That plane is currently at the L3Harris facility in Waco, Texas, undergoing a $400-900 million retrofit to serve as an “interim Air Force One.” L3Harris is installing Type 1 NSA-certified encryption systems—the same grade of encryption allegedly cross-compatible with the Kinexys blockchain moving the oil money.

Here’s where it gets darker: In October 2025, an L3Harris general manager named Peter Williams pleaded guilty to stealing trade secrets and selling them to a Russian operation called “Operation Zero.” If the blockchain network uses L3Harris encryption, and Russian intelligence already has the exploits for that encryption, Putin doesn’t just get the money—he gets access to the entire ledger.

It’s Ocean’s Eleven, but the crew is a presidential Cabinet, the vault is a sovereign nation, and the getaway vehicle is a 747 with diplomatic immunity.

The Epstein Network Reactivated!

The same banks now moving Venezuelan oil money—Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan Chase—are the same banks that managed Jeffrey Epstein’s wealth for decades. JPMorgan kept Epstein as a client until 2013, even after his 2008 conviction. When JPMorgan finally dropped him, Deutsche Bank picked him up immediately, despite Epstein being “the definition of a high-risk client.”

JPMorgan paid $290 million in 2023 to settle a lawsuit from Epstein’s victims, effectively admitting they ignored internal red flags to keep his business. Deutsche Bank was fined $150 million in 2020 for failing to monitor Epstein’s accounts properly. Deutsche Bank was also lending Trump over $2 billion at the same time they were being fined for helping move $10 billion in Russian money through mirror trades.

Now Senator Ron Wyden is demanding the Treasury release Epstein’s Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs)—internal bank warnings that something illegal might be happening. His PETRA Act (Produce Epstein Treasury Records Act) specifically targets SARs involving Qatari shell companies that Epstein allegedly used to move money in the 2010s.

Leaked information suggests at least four major transactions in the Epstein SARs involve entities linked to the Qatar Investment Authority—the same sovereign wealth fund that controls Qatar National Bank today!

The executives who managed the Epstein relationship are still in positions of power overseeing these exact financial flows. The shell company structures Epstein used involved Qatari entities. The correspondent banking relationships that facilitated his transactions run through the same Middle Eastern corridors are now handling Venezuelan oil money.

This isn’t a new operation. It’s the reactivation of existing EPSTEIN infrastructure. The pipes were already built. They’re just flowing a different product now.

(Note: We’re preparing a deeper investigation into the Epstein banking network and how this financial corridor was originally established. More to come.)

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The Board of Peace: Making It Permanent

On January 18, 2026, the Trump administration announced the creation of the “Board of Peace”—ostensibly focused on “Gaza reconstruction.” The founding members include Jared Kushner, Steve Witkoff (Trump’s special envoy), Tony Blair, and billionaire Marc Rowan of Apollo Global Management.

But here’s what makes this announcement explosive: Vladimir Putin has been officially invited to join, and the Kremlin has confirmed receipt of the invitation.

Membership on the Board of Peace costs $1 billion for a permanent seat. Countries and entities pay this fee to gain access to what the charter describes as “strategic reconstruction partnerships” and participate in decision-making about global development projects.

BUT The Board of Peace isn’t just a diplomatic initiative. It’s a legal structure that fundamentally changes how money moves around the world and how disputes are resolved.

Article IX of the Board of Peace Charter establishes a private arbitration tribunal physically located in Doha, Qatar. Any financial disputes involving “Member States” or “Strategic Reconstruction Partners” (which could include banks like JPMorgan or Deutsche Bank) must be settled through this private chamber rather than U.S. courts.

The arbitrators aren’t judges—they’re appointees of the Executive Board. This means Kushner, Witkoff, and Rowan would effectively judge disputes involving their own business partners!

Here’s the play: If Russia pays the $1 billion membership fee, Putin gains “Sovereign Intervener” status. The $170-200 million gap in the Qatari accounts could be reclassified as a “Board of Peace Reconstruction Credit.” Because it would then be a Board of Peace asset, it would be protected by International Organization Immunity—making it legally untouchable by the U.S. Senate or any domestic court. They’re essentially creating sovereign immunity for their own private organization.

The charter includes provisions for “Financial Dispute Resolution” that would move banking lawsuits out of U.S. jurisdiction entirely. Ongoing litigation about the Epstein SARs, the Venezuelan oil seizures, or correspondent banking relationships with sanctioned Russian entities could all be “uplifted” into this private Doha tribunal where only the Trump inner circle controls the outcomes.

This isn’t just about one payment to Russia. It’s about creating a permanent parallel financial system with its own courts, its own rules, and its own immunity from oversight.

In December 2025, Kushner and Witkoff held midnight talks with Putin in Moscow to finalize details of a “U.S.-backed peace deal.” The Board of Peace is the result. It’s not a peace initiative—it’s a global governance structure designed to make operations like the Venezuelan oil heist completely legal and perpetual.

The Distraction Play

Let’s talk about Greenland.

On January 12, 2026—two days before the Venezuelan oil money hit Qatar—Trump ramped up threats to seize Greenland from Denmark, a NATO ally. Senator Chris Murphy immediately called it a “weapon of mass distraction.”

He was right. While global media covered Trump’s bizarre territorial demands and NATO scrambled to respond to threats against a member state, $500 million in Venezuelan oil revenue disappeared into an offshore account shielded by executive order.

Former NATO chief Anders Fogh Rasmussen warned that threatening Denmark creates a “downward spiral” that fractures the Western alliance. A fractured NATO is exactly what Putin needs as he seeks a settlement in Ukraine that allows Russia to keep seized territory.

The timing is too perfect to be coincidental:

January 3: U.S. removes Maduro

January 9: Executive Order classifying oil finances as top secret

January 12: Greenland threats intensify

January 14: $500 million deposited in Qatar

January 17: Fed injects $420 billion (announced)

January 18: Board of Peace announced with Putin invited

Everything is connected. Greenland. Venezuela. Qatar. The Board of Peace. The Fed injection. It’s not chaos—it’s choreography.

The Venezuelan Pipeline to Moscow

Of the $500 million, $330 million was distributed to five Venezuelan private banks. These aren’t random institutions—they’re part of the infrastructure that has historically connected Caracas to Moscow.

Bancamiga deserves particular attention. This bank was the primary institution used in the PDVSA-Crypto scandal that peaked in 2024-2025, which involved moving billions in oil money to Russia and Turkey to bypass sanctions.

Russia and Venezuela have maintained a joint-venture bank called Evrofinance Mosnarbank since the Chávez era. It’s owned by the Venezuelan state bank (BANDES) and two Russian giants: VTB Bank and Gazprombank. For over a decade, Evrofinance has been the primary clearing house for Russian-Venezuelan oil deals designed to bypass U.S. sanctions.

While Evrofinance handles state-to-state transfers, Bancamiga serves as the private-sector pipe. By routing $75 million through Bancamiga, the administration is using a bank that already has the VTB rails installed. Once money hits Bancamiga, it can be swapped for Russian debt or transferred to VTB subsidiaries in seconds. Because it happens on the Kinexys blockchain, it never touches the SWIFT system where U.S. regulators could see it. This is why the blockchain matters—it’s the invisibility cloak.

The $170-200 million that remains in Qatar National Bank is almost certainly a settlement payment—compensation for Russia’s losses when Maduro fell, structured as a “collateral pledge” rather than a direct wire transfer. Using the Kinexys blockchain, Qatar National Bank can settle this debt with VTB or Rosneft in minutes, moving U.S. dollars without the transaction ever appearing on systems where Congress could trace it.

Russia lost over $20 billion in investments when the U.S. removed Maduro. The missing $170-200 million would be a down payment on that debt. And if the Board of Peace structure succeeds, it won’t be a one-time payment—it will be a percentage of every future oil sale, flowing through Qatar to Moscow in perpetuity.

The Test Run

This is the crucial point: the $500 million isn’t the heist. It’s the proof of concept. If this test run becomes normalized, future transfers of billions will get a pass—investigators will see the pattern and think “we’ve looked at this before,” treating massive movements as routine rather than scrutinizing each one.

Venezuela produces oil. Lots of it. If this first sale works—if the $330 million distribution goes smoothly and the $170-200 million “gap” disappears without legal consequences—the administration can run this play indefinitely.

Every future oil sale could follow the same pattern:

60-70% back to Venezuela (enough to claim legitimacy)

30-40% into the Qatari “black box” (shielded by executive order, moved via blockchain, immune from audit through Board of Peace provisions)

Over time, that percentage could amount to billions. Billions flowing to Russia while Putin prosecutes his war in Ukraine. Billions that Congress never approved, that U.S. courts can’t touch, that bypass every sanction and oversight mechanism designed to prevent exactly this scenario.

The entire Trump Cabinet appears designed to facilitate this scheme:

Bessent at Treasury (controlling the legal shields and the Exchange Stabilization Fund)

Bondi at Justice (providing legal opinions, blocking Epstein SARs, former Qatar lobbyist)

The Board of Peace (providing permanent legal immunity via Article IX)

The Executive Orders (classifying everything as national security)

The Greenland distraction (occupying media bandwidth)

The $420 billion Fed injection (creating cover noise, bailing out the banks)

The precious metals squeeze adds another dimension. If Russia can threaten the solvency of JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank by manipulating silver and gold markets, those banks become dependent on both Fed bailouts and Russian restraint. That’s leverage. Russia doesn’t just get paid for Venezuelan losses—they get banks that are financially incentivized to keep the pipeline flowing and regulators looking the other way.

What We Know

Let’s recap the documented facts as of January 19, 2026:

The Timeline:

January 3: U.S. forces remove Maduro from power January 9: Trump signs Executive Order 14373, classifying Venezuelan oil finances as top secret January 11: Treasury Secretary Bessent and JPMorgan’s Erdoes seen together at Mar-a-Lago January 12: Greenland threats intensify, dominating global media January 14: First Venezuelan oil sale completed—$500 million deposited in Qatar National Bank January 17: Fed announces $420 billion liquidity injection (first time in 5 years); only $330 million authorized for distribution to Venezuelan banks January 18: Board of Peace officially announced; Putin invited and Kremlin confirms January 21: Deadline for fifteen major banks to respond to Senate investigation

The Money:

$500 million: Total from first Venezuelan oil sale

$330 million: Distributed to five Venezuelan banks with historical Russian ties

$170-200 million: Unaccounted for, remains in Qatar National Bank

$420 billion: Fed injection to bail out banks facing precious metals losses

The Infrastructure:

Qatar National Bank: Holds the money; has formal partnerships with VTB and owns 18.9% of Rosneft

JPMorgan’s Kinexys: Blockchain network that can move money in under 2 minutes, 24/7, bypassing standard oversight

Deutsche Bank: Trump’s bank of last resort for decades; previously fined for $10 billion Russian money laundering scheme

Bancamiga: Venezuelan bank with VTB connections, previously used to bypass sanctions

The Players:

Scott Bessent: Treasury Secretary, former Soros fund manager, Mar-a-Lago regular, blocking oversight via “national security”

Pam Bondi: Attorney General, former Qatar lobbyist ($115K/month), wrote memo legalizing $400M jet gift

Mary Erdoes: JPMorgan exec who managed Epstein accounts, now oversees Kinexys blockchain division

Jan Ford: Deutsche Bank compliance chief who kept Epstein as client, now oversees Middle East correspondent banking

The Legal Shields:

Executive Order 14373: Classifies Venezuelan oil transactions as top secret

Exchange Stabilization Fund: Depression-era loophole Bessent uses to park money offshore without Congressional approval

Board of Peace Article IX: Private arbitration tribunal in Doha that moves financial disputes out of U.S. courts

L3Harris encryption: NSA-grade systems on Qatari jet allegedly compatible with blockchain, compromised by Russian intelligence

The Pattern: The same banks (Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan) that moved money for Epstein using Qatari shell companies are now moving Venezuelan oil money through Qatar. The same executives who ignored red flags then are overseeing these transactions now. The same correspondent banking relationships with Russian state banks that facilitated the $10 billion mirror trading scandal are active in this operation.

Russia lost $20+ billion when Maduro fell. The missing $170-200 million matches the pattern of a settlement payment. Qatar has the relationships with both Russia (VTB, Rosneft) and the Trump administration (Bondi’s lobbying, the jet gift) to serve as the middleman. The technology exists to move the money invisibly. The legal structures are in place to make it untouchable.

The Deadline

The Senate Banking Committee has given fifteen major banks until January 21, 2026 to produce all communications with the Trump administration regarding the Qatari accounts and the Venezuelan oil transactions.

If the banks cooperate, we may finally see the ledgers. We may get answers about where the $170-200 million went, why the Fed injected $420 billion the same week, and what role the Board of Peace plays in making these transactions permanent.

If they stonewall using “national security” or invoke the Board of Peace’s Article IX arbitration provisions, the money disappears permanently into an offshore structure that’s legally untouchable—and the template for future transfers becomes locked in.

This matters because it’s not about $500 million. It’s about establishing a shadow financial system where a U.S. president can, on a whim:

Seize sovereign assets through military force

Funnel a percentage to foreign powers via offshore blockchain transactions

Shield everything through executive orders and private arbitration tribunals

Face zero accountability from Congress or the courts

If this test run succeeds, every barrel of Venezuelan oil could fund Putin’s war machine. Billions could flow through Qatar to Moscow while the American public watches Greenland headlines and the Senate investigates a $420 billion Fed bailout.

The infrastructure isn’t new. Deutsche Bank has been Trump’s pipeline for thirty years and Russia’s pipeline to the West for just as long. The Epstein network proved these offshore corridors work. The Board of Peace makes it permanent and legal.

Hillary Clinton said it in 2016: “All roads lead to Russia.”

Maybe the question isn’t whether she was right. Maybe it’s whether anyone with the power to do something about it will act before the roads become superhighways—paved with Venezuelan oil money, encrypted with compromised L3Harris systems, shielded by executive privilege, and governed by a private tribunal in Doha where Putin holds a $1 billion seat.

The clock is ticking. Three days until the Senate deadline. Twelve days from invasion to oil profits. Thirty years of Deutsche Bank serving as the bridge between Trump and Moscow.

The heist isn’t hypothetical. It’s happening. The only question is whether it becomes permanent.

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Sources & Citations

This list organizes the key events and data points from the last several months (up to January 20, 2026) by their primary reporting sources and legal filings.

1. The Venezuelan Oil Heist & The Qatari Ledger

Source: Semafor & Washington Examiner (Jan 14-15, 2026) Data: Confirmed the $500 million first sale of Venezuelan crude Data: Confirmed the proceeds are held in a Qatar National Bank (QNB) account under U.S. executive control

Source: Bitácora Económica (Jan 15, 2026) Data: Reported the “unofficial” plan to license five private Venezuelan banks (including Bancamiga) to distribute $330 million of those proceeds for currency exchange

Source: Venezuelanalysis (Jan 15, 2026) Data: Detailed the “Oil Reform” by Acting President Delcy Rodríguez following the U.S. seizure of PDVSA assets



2. The Qatari Jet & The L3Harris Retrofit

Source: Wikipedia (N7478D) & ch-aviation (Aug 2025 – Jan 2026) Data: Tracks the transition of the Boeing 747-8KB (Serial 37075) from the House of Thani (A7-HBJ) to U.S. Registration N7478D

Source: Aerospace Global News & Reuters (Dec 15, 2025) Data: Confirmed the $400M–$900M retrofitting project at the L3Harris facility in Waco, Texas Data: Notes the aircraft is scheduled for transfer to the Trump Presidential Library after 2028

Source: Courthouse News & American Oversight (Jan 2026 FOIA filings) Data: Reference to the “Bondi Memo” (dated May 2025), which legally cleared the Qatari gift



3. The $420 Billion Fed “Pinch” & Powell Investigation

Source: The Japan Times / Reuters (Jan 13, 2026) Data: Confirmed the DOJ criminal investigation into Jerome Powell led by U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro Data: Subpoenas focused on the $2.5 billion Fed building renovation overruns

Source: The Economic Times / Bloomberg (Nov 2025 – Jan 2026) Data: Tracks the cumulative liquidity injections. Note: Individual injections of $125B were reported in late 2025, feeding into the current $420B market narrative



4. The “Board of Peace” & The $1 Billion Invitation

Source: Washington Post & Financial Express (Jan 18–19, 2026) Data: Formal announcement of the “Board of Peace” and the “Gaza Executive Board” Data: Board members confirmed: Jared Kushner, Steve Witkoff, Tony Blair, and Marc Rowan

Source: Times of India & Bloomberg (Jan 19, 2026) Data: Reported the $1 billion price tag for permanent membership Data: Kremlin (Dmitry Peskov) confirmed Vladimir Putin received an invitation and is “studying the nuances”



5. Banking & Corruption Ties

Source: Senate Judiciary Committee / Senator Dick Durbin Press Release (May 14, 2025) Data: Investigates Pam Bondi’s past lobbying for Qatar ($115k/month) as a conflict of interest in the jet deal

Source: Yahoo Finance / Christianity Daily (Jan 2026) Data: Historical and current links between VTB Bank (Russia) and Venezuelan state entities via Evrofinance Mosnarbank



Tags: Trump heist, Trump administration, Venezuela oil, Qatar, Russia, Putin, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan Chase, Scott Bessent, Pam Bondi, Mary Erdoes, Board of Peace, Kinexys blockchain, Jeffrey Epstein, Epstein banking network, Elizabeth Warren, Ron Wyden, Federal Reserve, $420 billion bailout, precious metals, silver squeeze, VTB Bank, Rosneft, Bancamiga, executive orders, sanctions evasion, Ukraine war, shadow financial system, congressional oversight, financial crimes, Jared Kushner, Steve Witkoff, Marc Rowan, Mar-a-Lago, L3Harris, Qatar National Bank, private arbitration, Greenland distraction, Exchange Stabilization Fund