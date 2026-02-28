The Democracy Defender's Substack

The Democracy Defender's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Colin Goodfellow's avatar
Colin Goodfellow
Feb 28

Yes he did

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Democracy Defender · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture