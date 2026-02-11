There is a pattern in the Epstein story that escapes tidy explanation. Over four decades, more than a dozen individuals connected to his network — associates, accusers, bankers, investigators, and even a predecessor — have died under circumstances that range from the officially inconclusive to the deeply troubling. Other compilations place the count higher, at twenty-two or more, depending on how broadly one draws the circle. Taken individually, most of these deaths have plausible explanations. Taken together, they describe a perimeter of silence around one of the most consequential criminal investigations of the century.

The pattern begins at the top.

The Death of Jeffrey Epstein

On August 10, 2019, Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan, where he was awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. His death was ruled a suicide by hanging by the New York City Medical Examiner. But the circumstances surrounding it remain, to borrow Attorney General William Barr’s phrase, “a perfect storm of screw-ups” — one so improbable that it has never fully been explained.

The facts are these: Epstein had been removed from suicide watch just twelve days earlier, despite a previous attempt on July 23 in which he was found semiconscious with neck injuries. His cellmate, Efrain “Stone” Reyes, was transferred out the day before his death, and no replacement was brought in — a violation of protocol. The two guards assigned to his unit, Tova Noel and Michael Thomas, were later charged with record falsification after it was determined they had been sleeping and browsing the internet rather than conducting the required thirty-minute checks. The security cameras in the corridor outside Epstein’s cell malfunctioned — one produced footage too grainy to be useful, and another failed to capture any usable images at all. On August 8, two days before his death, Epstein had signed a new will, transferring all of his assets into a trust.

Epstein’s brother, Mark, has publicly stated his belief that Jeffrey was murdered. Forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden, who observed the autopsy at the family’s request, noted that the fractures to Epstein’s hyoid bone were more consistent with homicidal strangulation than suicidal hanging — though he acknowledged the finding was not conclusive. The official ruling stands.

Efrain Reyes, the last man to share a cell with Epstein, died of COVID-19 in November 2020. He was fifty-one. His death came just weeks after he had spoken with federal investigators probing the circumstances of Epstein’s final hours.

The Predecessor: Arthur Shapiro

The Epstein story has a prologue, and it begins with a murder:

THE story did NOT begin with Jeffery Epstein; On the morning of March 6, 1985, in Columbus, Ohio, attorney Arthur Shapiro was sitting in his red BMW in a cemetery parking lot, sharing a carryout breakfast with an unidentified man. Minutes later, he was fleeing the car. His companion — described by a witness as dressed in all black with a broad-brimmed hat, running with a limp — chased him across the lot and fired twice, grazing Shapiro’s hip and arm. Shapiro made it to the door of a nearby condominium and began pounding on it. The man in black caught up and shot him twice in the head at point-blank range. He then drove off in Shapiro’s car, which was found abandoned in a mall parking lot the next day. Shapiro was forty-three.

The murder had the textbook characteristics of a professional hit, and it has never been solved.

Shapiro was a partner at Schwartz, Shapiro, Kelm & Warren, a prominent Columbus firm that served as legal counsel for The Limited — the retail empire owned by billionaire Leslie Wexner. Shapiro personally managed the Wexner account. At the time of his death, he was under investigation by the IRS for failing to file income tax returns for seven years and for investments in fraudulent tax shelters. He was scheduled to testify before a grand jury the very next day — March 7, 1985. Whatever he might have revealed about the financial structures he had helped build for Wexner and others died with him.

The primary suspect was Berry Kessler, an accountant who had worked with Shapiro on the tax shelters and who had a documented history of hiring hitmen to eliminate business partners. Two of Kessler’s employees told the Columbus Dispatch that the day after the murder, they saw Kessler counting a large stack of cash, and a man matching the killer’s description visited his office. Kessler eventually went to prison for contracting the murder of a different business associate in Florida and was suspected in at least two other killings. He died behind bars in 2005 without ever admitting to Shapiro’s murder.

What makes this case essential to the Epstein narrative is what happened next. Columbus police analyst Elizabeth Leupp spent six years investigating Shapiro’s murder and produced an eight-page report — the “Shapiro Homicide Investigation: Analysis and Hypothesis” — that linked Wexner’s name to “associates reputed to be organized crime figures.” The report was so explosive that Columbus Police Chief James Jackson ordered it destroyed. He was later suspended, in part, for that order. The report survived and was eventually obtained through a public records request by Columbus Alive.

Within a year of Shapiro’s murder, Jeffrey Epstein entered Leslie Wexner’s life. A former math teacher and college dropout, Epstein had worked briefly on Wall Street and with Ponzi schemer Steven Hoffenberg. By 1991, Wexner had granted Epstein full power of attorney over his financial empire. The late Ohio Inspector General David Sturtz, who had been gathering evidence on Wexner and Epstein regarding public corruption and bribery, described Epstein bluntly: he was “Shapiro’s replacement.”

There is no evidence that Shapiro and Epstein ever met or overlapped in Wexner’s employ. But the Daily Beast documented in 2024 that some of the companies Shapiro’s firm had originally established for Wexner — including entities later renamed “Lewex Inc.” — were subsequently dissolved by Epstein, who listed his own name on the dissolution papers. One of those entities was renamed Parkview Financial, a company later involved in two Epstein real estate deals in New York City. The corporate architecture that Shapiro had built became the scaffolding for Epstein’s empire.

The Banker: Thomas Bowers

Three months after Epstein’s death, on November 19, 2019, Thomas Bowers was found dead at his beachfront home in Malibu, California. He was fifty-five. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner ruled his death a suicide by hanging.

Bowers was not a peripheral figure. As head of Deutsche Bank’s U.S. Private Wealth Management division, he was the executive who signed off on hundreds of millions of dollars in loans to Jeffrey Epstein — and to Donald Trump. Before joining Deutsche Bank, Bowers had held the same position at Citigroup, where he had also approved loans to Epstein. When Bowers moved to Deutsche Bank, Epstein followed him there. Banking sources told reporters that Bowers had visited Epstein on his private island at least once and attended social events at Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse.

The timing of his death was significant. The FBI had subpoenaed Deutsche Bank in May 2019 for records on all accounts related to Epstein. Federal investigators were seeking to interview Bowers about the loans he had approved and the documents he had overseen. One source with direct knowledge of the FBI’s investigation told Forensic News that federal investigators had “asked about Bowers and documents he might have.” Deutsche Bank closed Epstein’s accounts within weeks of receiving the subpoenas, but the questions about who authorized the relationship — and who overrode compliance warnings — led directly to Bowers.

He was not the only Deutsche Bank executive connected to this story to die by suicide. In 2014, William Broeksmit, a senior Deutsche Bank executive with reported links to the bank’s Russia operations, was found hanging from a dog leash in his London home. His son, Val Broeksmit, later provided a trove of internal Deutsche Bank documents to journalists and the FBI — materials that would prove critical to understanding the bank’s entanglement with both Russian oligarchs and the Trump Organization.

Below Bowers in the Deutsche Bank hierarchy was Rosemary Vrablic, the managing director who personally handled the Trump and Kushner accounts. She resigned abruptly in December 2020 after an internal investigation revealed she had purchased a Park Avenue apartment from a company partially owned by her client, Jared Kushner — a textbook conflict of interest. She is alive, but she has never publicly testified about the Epstein accounts.

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The Pimp: Jean-Luc Brunel

On February 19, 2022, French modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel was found dead in his cell at La Santé Prison in Paris. He was seventy-five. He had hanged himself with bedsheets at approximately 1:30 a.m. His death was officially ruled a suicide.

Brunel was not a minor figure in the Epstein operation. He was its recruiting arm. As head of MC2 Model Management — a modeling agency founded with Epstein’s money, whose very name is a nod to Einstein — Brunel ran the pipeline that brought young women from Eastern Europe and South America into Epstein’s orbit under the guise of legitimate modeling work. Virginia Giuffre alleged in court filings that Epstein had boasted of sleeping with “over a thousand of Brunel’s girls.” An FBI email from July 2019 listed Brunel among Epstein’s “ten co-conspirators,” alongside Ghislaine Maxwell.

At the time of his death, Brunel had been charged by French prosecutors with the rape of minors and trafficking of minors for sexual exploitation. He had been arrested at Charles de Gaulle Airport in December 2020, intercepted as he was about to board a flight to Dakar, Senegal. In June 2021, he was formally charged with drugging and raping a seventeen-year-old girl in the 1990s. Giuffre had traveled to Paris to testify against him. French prosecutors had interviewed hundreds of potential witnesses.

All of that testimony — and whatever Brunel might have said about the architecture of the trafficking operation — died with him. His lawyer, Anne-Claire Lejeune, who represented multiple victims, described the reaction: “Great disappointment, great frustration that the victims won’t get justice.” Thysia Huisman, a Dutch former model who told police she had been raped by Brunel as a teenager, said the news sent her into “shock.” She added: “For me, the end of this was to be in court. And now that whole ending — which would help form closure — is taken away from me.”

The Model: Ruslana Korshunova

On June 28, 2008, Ruslana Korshunova — a twenty-year-old Kazakh-born model of Russian descent, known in the industry as the “Russian Rapunzel” for her knee-length chestnut hair — fell from the ninth-floor balcony of her apartment at 130 Water Street in Manhattan’s Financial District. She was three days short of her twenty-first birthday. Police ruled her death a suicide. There were no drugs or alcohol in her system and no signs of a struggle in the apartment. She left no note.

But the police report contained a detail that has never been satisfactorily explained: Korshunova’s body landed approximately twenty-eight feet from the base of the building. That is not the distance of someone who stepped off a ledge. It is the distance of someone who took a running start — or who was thrown.

Her connection to Jeffrey Epstein was confirmed sixteen years later. When the first tranche of Epstein court documents was unsealed in January 2024, flight logs revealed that Korshunova had boarded Epstein’s private jet — the “Lolita Express” — on June 7, 2006, when she was eighteen years old. The logs show she traveled to Epstein’s Little St. James Island alongside his bodyguard Igor Zinoviev, personal chef Lance Calloway, and longtime assistant Sarah Kellen. The trip occurred just weeks before Epstein’s arrest on his initial sex-crimes charges in Florida. In a 2011 email exchange included in the unsealed records, Virginia Giuffre’s attorney Brad Edwards asked Giuffre if she recognized Korshunova from a Newsweek article about her death. Giuffre replied that she had never met the model, adding: “I am sorry to hear the news of Ruslana, and my condolences are with her family and friends.”

At the peak of her career, Korshunova was represented by IMG Models and appeared in campaigns for Marc Jacobs, DKNY, Vera Wang, and Nina Ricci. She was on the cover of British Vogue and the New York Times style magazine. But by 2008, her career had stalled. She had discovered that her agency, her agent, and her ex-boyfriend had been stealing her earnings. She had filed a lawsuit demanding $500,000 in compensation. Her mother later said Ruslana never received any of the money.

In the months before her death, Korshunova had joined the Rose of the World, a Moscow-based “personality development” group that cult experts have identified as a Russian offshoot of Lifespring, a controversial American organization shut down by lawsuits in the 1980s. Journalist Peter Pomerantsev — who later infiltrated the group with a hidden camera for his book Nothing Is True and Everything Is Possible — documented that participants paid roughly $1,000 for three-day sessions involving sleep deprivation, psychological humiliation, and the forced excavation of repressed memories. After several months at the Rose, friends noticed Korshunova had become aggressive and was losing weight rapidly. She returned to New York and posted on social media: “I’m so lost. Will I ever find myself?”

On the day she died, Korshunova called a senior Rose of the World member she had been close to. He was in a bar and told her to call back later. Minutes afterward, she cut through construction mesh on the ninth floor and went over the side.

One year later, her close friend and fellow model Anastasia Drozdova — who had attended the same Rose of the World sessions — jumped to her death from an apartment building in Kiev. She was twenty-two. Her note read: “Forgive me for everything. Cremate me.”

Korshunova’s story matters to this investigation because of what she represents: the human cost of the modeling agency trafficking pipeline documented throughout this report. She was a teenager from Kazakhstan, recruited into international fashion, flown to a convicted sex offender’s private island at eighteen, financially exploited by the people who were supposed to protect her career, and dead at twenty. The system that Deutsche Bank was processing payments for — the wire transfers to women with “Eastern European surnames” that compliance officers waved through as “normal for this client” — was not an abstraction. It produced real victims. Ruslana Korshunova appears to have been one of them.

The Mentor: Steven Hoffenberg

Steven Hoffenberg, the convicted Ponzi schemer who gave Epstein his start in finance in the late 1980s, was found dead in his apartment in Derby, Connecticut, on August 23, 2022. He was seventy-seven. His body was so decomposed that it had to be identified through dental records; authorities believe he had been dead for at least seven days before anyone checked on him. An autopsy found no signs of trauma or forced entry. His cause of death was never conclusively determined.

Hoffenberg had become one of the most vocal public sources on Epstein’s early criminal methodology. He told journalists that Epstein had been the “architect” of the Towers Financial Ponzi scheme that defrauded investors of $475 million. He cooperated with the FBI and spoke publicly about Epstein’s alleged connections to Israeli intelligence. In his final interviews, Hoffenberg told the National Enquirer’s Doug Montero that Epstein and Maxwell had been “taping” compromising videos of VIPs for a network of “deep-state blackmailing power brokers.”

Hoffenberg’s death was discovered after a private investigator, hired by a woman who identified herself as a sexual abuse victim of Epstein’s, requested a welfare check. She told police she had been in daily contact with Hoffenberg and was alarmed when he stopped responding.

The Clinton Gatekeeper: Mark Middleton

Mark Middleton, a former special assistant to President Bill Clinton, was found dead on May 7, 2022, at Heifer Ranch in Perryville, Arkansas, approximately thirty miles from his home. He was fifty-nine. His death was ruled a suicide. He was found hanging from a tree by an extension cord, with a shotgun wound to his chest. A Stoeger 12-gauge coach gun was found thirty feet from his body.

Middleton’s connection to the Epstein network was specific and documented. White House visitor logs show that he authorized seven of the at least seventeen visits Epstein made to the Clinton White House between 1993 and 1995. He also flew with Epstein on his private jet in May 1994. After leaving the White House, Middleton had been investigated for abusing his access to impress private business clients and was barred from the executive mansion without senior approval. Sources told the Daily Mail that “Mark knew that Epstein was managing the money of Les Wexner” and that he saw Epstein as a conduit to major Democratic donors.

His family filed a lawsuit in Perry County Circuit Court seeking to prevent the release of photographs from the death scene, citing “outlandish, hurtful, unsupported, and offensive online articles.” A judge later permitted the release of the investigative report but sealed the visual content.

The Detective: Joseph Recarey

Joseph Recarey was the lead Palm Beach police detective on the original Epstein investigation — the man who built the case from its very first page.

In 2005, a fourteen-year-old girl’s stepmother told Palm Beach police that her daughter had been molested by a wealthy man on the island. Recarey took the case. Over the following months, he interviewed more than a dozen underage victims, compiled hundreds of pages of evidence, and documented what he described as a “sexual pyramid scheme” in which Epstein enlisted victims to recruit other girls. His arrest warrant called for four counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor and one count of lewd and lascivious molestation — charges that could have sent Epstein to prison for decades.

None of it mattered. The State Attorney’s office attempted to allow Epstein to plead guilty to misdemeanor aggravated assault with no jail time, a decision Recarey learned about only by visiting the office after his phone calls went unreturned. When Recarey was eventually called before the grand jury, his testimony was deliberately constrained. “I came in with a binder that was that thick,” he later said, holding his fingers three inches apart. “But what I was asked to testify to was very limited.” To his knowledge, none of the evidence he had compiled was presented to the grand jurors. A subsequent review of the grand jury transcripts, unsealed in 2024, confirmed that prosecutors had spent more time questioning the underage victims about whether they understood they were “committing prostitution” than they spent examining Epstein’s conduct.

During the investigation, Recarey and his chief, Michael Reiter, reported being followed and having their household trash disappear — signs of private surveillance that investigators attributed to Epstein’s security team. A Seattle Times investigation described the political pressure brought to bear on both men.

Recarey was one of the most decorated officers in the history of the Palm Beach Police Department, with more than 150 commendations, eleven officer-of-the-month awards, and the 2013 Officer of the Year award. He retired from the force in 2013 and moved to the private sector, eventually becoming director of facilities at Gold Coast Holdings.

On May 25, 2018, Joseph Recarey died after what the Palm Beach Daily News described only as “a brief illness.” He was fifty. No cause of death was publicly disclosed by his family. His friend and former colleague Mike Mason said he had last seen Recarey the Thursday before, when Recarey left work early to spend time with his family.

His death came fifteen months before Epstein’s 2019 arrest and six months before the Miami Herald‘s “Perversion of Justice” series reignited the case. The detective who had built the original evidentiary foundation — and who could have testified at length about how prosecutors systematically suppressed his evidence — was gone before the world caught up to what he had documented a decade earlier.

The Butler: Alfredo Rodriguez

Alfredo Rodriguez was Jeffrey Epstein’s house manager at the Palm Beach mansion from 2004 to 2005. During his employment, he observed nude underage girls at Epstein’s pool, cleaned up sex toys after so-called “massage” sessions, and reported seeing pornographic images of minors on Epstein’s personal computer. He was, by proximity, one of the most important eyewitnesses to the daily mechanics of the operation.

When Rodriguez left Epstein’s employ, he took something with him: a ninety-seven-page address book that he called the “Holy Grail.” The book — which would become known as Epstein’s “little black book” — contained the names, phone numbers, and addresses of more than 1,500 individuals, including celebrities, politicians, and powerful figures from multiple countries. Certain names were circled, among them Donald Trump, Alan Dershowitz, Ehud Barak, Ghislaine Maxwell, Sarah Kellen, and Leslie Wexner. Prosecutors would later describe the book as detailing “the full scope and the extent of Epstein’s involvement with underage girls.”

Rodriguez told the court that the book was “insurance” — that Epstein had threatened to make him “disappear,” and he believed keeping it was the only way to protect his life.

In 2009, Rodriguez attempted to sell the book for $50,000 to an attorney representing Epstein’s victims. The attorney reported the offer to the FBI, which set up a sting operation. Rodriguez was arrested and charged with obstruction of justice for failing to produce the book during earlier FBI interviews. He was sentenced to eighteen months in federal prison — the same sentence Epstein himself had received for sexually abusing dozens of minors. The man who tried to get the evidence out was punished as harshly as the man who committed the crimes.

Rodriguez died on December 28, 2014, at the age of sixty, from mesothelioma — a rare and aggressive cancer typically associated with asbestos exposure. Unlike many of the deaths in this report, his cause of death is medically documented and not inherently suspicious. What makes his case significant is not how he died but what he knew and what happened to his attempt to share it. His widow, Patricia Dunn, told reporters that her late husband “knew all about Prince Andrew” and that he had taken his most detailed knowledge to the grave. The original black book’s location remains unknown, though copies had already entered public circulation after journalist Nick Bryant — who said every major magazine in New York refused to publish it — released it on Gawker in 2015.

The Accusers

The toll extends to the survivors themselves.

Virginia Giuffre, the most prominent and courageous of Epstein’s accusers — the woman whose testimony helped convict Ghislaine Maxwell, whose lawsuit forced Prince Andrew into a settlement, and whose public advocacy gave other survivors the courage to come forward — died by suicide at her farm in Neergabby, Western Australia, on April 25, 2025. She was forty-one. Her family said, “In the end, the toll of abuse is so heavy that it became unbearable for Virginia to handle its weight.”

At the time of her death, Giuffre was in the midst of a divorce and custody battle. She had recently been in a car accident and was suffering from renal failure. The renewed public attention surrounding the Epstein files release — which included concerns about the disclosure of victims’ identities — had been a source of distress. Multiple victims told NBC News that the lead-up to the document release had caused significant anxiety. Australian police confirmed that her death was “not suspicious.”

Her posthumous memoir, Nobody’s Girl, was published in October 2025 and became a bestseller. It contained revelations so significant that they contributed to King Charles’s decision to strip Prince Andrew of his remaining royal titles.

Giuffre was not the only accuser to die. Carolyn Andriano, who testified against Maxwell at trial, died of a drug overdose in May 2023 at thirty-six. Leigh Skye Patrick, another Epstein victim, died of a drug overdose in May 2017 at twenty-nine.

The Social Circle: Steve Bing

On June 22, 2020, film producer Steve Bing fell from the twenty-seventh floor of his Century City apartment building in Los Angeles. He was fifty-five. The LA County Medical Examiner ruled his death a suicide. Ten days later, Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested.

Bing’s connection to the Epstein network was documented by Vanity Fair, which in 2019 placed him in Epstein’s “Lolita Express circle” alongside Bill Clinton and supermarket magnate Ron Burkle. He was among the top three individual donors to the Clinton Foundation, giving between ten and twenty-five million dollars. He was also reported to have been one of the figures who pressured Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter not to publish an early investigative article on Epstein and Maxwell written by journalist John Connolly. Whether Bing’s death was connected to the Epstein investigation or to his own financial collapse — Town & Country reported he had burned through most of his $600 million inheritance by the time he died — remains unclear. What is clear is that he is another name on a list that keeps getting longer.

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The Pattern

It is important to say clearly what the evidence does and does not support. There is no proof that any of these deaths were orchestrated. Each case has been investigated by the relevant authorities, and most have been officially closed as suicides or natural causes. Conspiracy theories that posit a coordinated assassination campaign remain speculation.

But the pattern itself — the sheer number of potential witnesses and cooperators who have died before they could testify, the concentration of deaths among individuals who held critical knowledge about the financial and operational architecture of the enterprise — is a fact, not a theory. Private investigator Ed Opperman, who has tracked the cases, summarized it bluntly: “There were a lot of people entrapped and entangled through Epstein’s web, and many of those people are gone now — dead. They are all connected through a money trail.”

The following is a partial accounting of the dead. It includes only individuals documented in this report whose connections to the Epstein network are established through court records, financial filings, flight logs, police reports, or credible investigative reporting:

Certain patterns within this list warrant specific attention. Three of the sixteen deaths — Korshunova, Drozdova, and Bing — involved falls from the upper floors of residential buildings. According to published epidemiological data, jumping or falling from a building accounts for approximately three percent of all suicides in Western countries, and that figure includes bridges, cliffs, and parking structures. Balcony and building falls specifically represent an even smaller fraction. Three such deaths within a single cluster of sixteen connected individuals — roughly nineteen percent — is a statistical anomaly that no investigation has attempted to explain. Put plainly: falls from buildings account for three percent of suicides in the general population. In this cluster, the rate is nineteen percent — more than six times the baseline. It is also worth noting that falling from a building is an extraordinarily lethal method, with a fatality rate of approximately eighty-five percent, which means it leaves behind almost no surviving witnesses to distinguish a jump from a push.

The list also includes one unsolved professional execution (Shapiro, shot in the head at point-blank range the day before grand jury testimony) and one death whose cause was never publicly disclosed (Recarey, the lead detective, dead at fifty of a “brief illness”). Five deaths involved hanging — Epstein, Bowers, Broeksmit, Brunel, and Middleton — three of them in custody or under active investigation at the time.

Arthur Shapiro could have testified about what he knew of the financial architecture he built for Leslie Wexner — the architecture that Epstein later inherited. Thomas Bowers could have testified about how Deutsche Bank approved Epstein’s accounts over compliance objections. Jean-Luc Brunel could have testified about the mechanics of the modeling agency trafficking pipeline. Ruslana Korshunova could have testified about what happened to an eighteen-year-old model after she was flown to Epstein’s island — but she was dead at twenty, two years before the unsealed flight logs even placed her in his orbit. Joseph Recarey could have testified about how the State Attorney’s office systematically suppressed his evidence and sabotaged its own grand jury proceedings. Alfredo Rodriguez could have testified about what he witnessed inside the Palm Beach mansion — but he was prosecuted for trying to share that evidence and died before the world knew what the black book contained. Steven Hoffenberg could have testified about Epstein’s earliest financial crimes and intelligence connections. Mark Middleton could have testified about how Epstein gained access to the Clinton White House. Virginia Giuffre did testify — and spent the rest of her shortened life paying the price for it.

Whatever the cause of each individual death, the cumulative effect is the same: the circle of people who could have provided testimony about the full scope of the Epstein enterprise has shrunk dramatically. The detective who built the case is dead. The butler who stole the evidence is dead. The lawyer who knew the financial architecture is dead. The banker who approved the loans is dead. The pimp who ran the pipeline is dead. The accusers who testified are dead or traumatized. The witnesses are disappearing. The wall of silence grows taller with every passing year. And the people with the most to lose from a full accounting of the truth remain alive, free, and in some cases, in positions of extraordinary power.

This is why the PETRA legislation — and the unreleased Treasury files it seeks to unlock — may be the last, best chance for accountability. The witnesses are dying. The documents are what remain.

This is the Second Article in a THREE PART Series Part ONE is Here:

PART 1: The Wall of Cash

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Sources and Citations

Jeffrey Epstein’s Death and MCC Failures

NPR, “Jeffrey Epstein’s Death: What We Know,” August 2019

ABC News, “Guards charged in Epstein death had been sleeping, browsing internet,” November 2019

Fox News, “Dr. Michael Baden says Epstein’s autopsy findings are more consistent with homicidal strangulation,” October 2019

CNN, “Epstein signed will two days before death,” August 2019

Efrain “Stone” Reyes

New York Post, “Epstein’s last cellmate dies of COVID-19,” November 2020

Thomas Bowers

Forensic News, “Deutsche Bank executive who oversaw Trump and Epstein accounts found dead,” November 2019

Los Angeles County Medical Examiner records

William Broeksmit

The New York Times, “Val Broeksmit provided trove of Deutsche Bank documents to FBI,” 2019

BBC News, “Deutsche Bank executive William Broeksmit found dead,” January 2014

Rosemary Vrablic

PBS NewsHour, “Deutsche Bank was keen to land a ‘whale’ of a client in Trump,” October 2023

The New York Times, “Deutsche Bank executive resigns after Kushner property deal revealed,” December 2020

Jean-Luc Brunel

Al Jazeera, “Jean-Luc Brunel: Epstein associate found dead in Paris jail,” February 2022

The Guardian, “Thysia Huisman reacts to Brunel death,” February 2022

France 24, “French model agent Jean-Luc Brunel charged with rape of minors,” June 2021

Ruslana Korshunova

Yahoo News / Newsweek, “Russian Rapunzel: The Mysterious Death of a Model,” 2008

Daily Mail, “Model fell 28 feet from building,” June 2008

Daily Caller, “Epstein flight logs confirm Korshunova flew to Little St. James,” January 2024

Peter Pomerantsev, Nothing Is True and Everything Is Possible (PublicAffairs, 2014) — Rose of the World investigation

Wikipedia, “Ruslana Korshunova” — career and death summary with cited sources

Unsealed court documents (January 2024) — flight logs and Giuffre email exchange

Anastasia Drozdova

Newsweek / Peter Pomerantsev investigation, 2009

Daily Mail, “Second model dies after joining same cult,” 2009

Arthur Shapiro

The Daily Beast, “Who Murdered Arthur Shapiro, the Lawyer of Victoria’s Secret Billionaire Les Wexner?” September 2024

Columbus Free Press, “Jeffrey Epstein: There’s Much More to the Story”

Freepress.org, “The Shapiro Murder File” — original police report coverage

Whitney Webb, One Nation Under Blackmail (TrineDay, 2022) — Wexner/Shapiro chapter

Wikipedia, “Les Wexner” — Shapiro murder and Epstein timeline

Columbus Alive — original FOIA of “Shapiro Homicide Investigation: Analysis and Hypothesis” report

Steven Hoffenberg

New York Post, “Epstein mentor Steven Hoffenberg found dead,” August 2022

National Enquirer, Doug Montero interviews with Hoffenberg, 2022

Mark Middleton

Daily Mail, “Clinton aide Mark Middleton found dead,” May 2022

White House visitor logs (Clinton administration, 1993–1995)

Perry County Circuit Court filings — family lawsuit regarding death scene photos

Joseph Recarey

Palm Beach Daily News, “Decorated former Palm Beach detective who led Epstein investigation dies at 50,” June 1, 2018

ABC7 Chicago, “Palm Beach County grand jury docs in 2006 Jeffrey Epstein case,” July 2024

Yahoo News / Palm Beach Post, “Jeffrey Epstein case: Main players and where they are now,” March 2024

Seattle Times — investigation into surveillance of Recarey and Reiter during Epstein probe

Alfredo Rodriguez

The Independent, “Jeffrey Epstein’s butler who stole ‘black book’ dies age 60,” January 2015

Mother Jones, “I Called Everyone in Jeffrey Epstein’s Little Black Book,” October 2020

Court filings — Rodriguez obstruction of justice case, 2011

Nick Bryant / Gawker, publication of the black book, 2015

Virginia Giuffre

NBC News, “Virginia Giuffre, key Epstein accuser, dies at 41,” April 2025

Australian Associated Press, “Police confirm Giuffre death not suspicious,” April 2025

Virginia Giuffre, Nobody’s Girl (posthumous memoir, October 2025)

Carolyn Andriano and Leigh Skye Patrick

New York Post, “Epstein victim Carolyn Andriano dead at 36,” May 2023

Court records — Maxwell trial testimony (Andriano)

Steve Bing

LA County Medical Examiner records, June 2020

Vanity Fair, “Epstein’s Lolita Express circle,” 2019

Town & Country, “The Mysterious Life and Death of Steve Bing,” 2020

Statistical Analysis

Published epidemiological data on suicide methods in Western countries — falls from buildings ~3% of all suicides

Lethality rate of falls from height (~85%) — emergency medicine literature

Ed Opperman Quote

The Opperman Report (podcast/investigation series on Epstein network deaths)

Legal Disclaimer

This article is a work of investigative journalism based on publicly available court records, government filings, credible news reporting, and documented evidence. All claims of fact are attributed to their sources. Where official findings exist — including rulings of suicide, natural causes, or undetermined cause of death — those findings are stated and respected.

No assertion is made that any individual death documented in this article was the result of foul play, conspiracy, or coordinated action, unless explicitly supported by law enforcement findings (e.g., the unsolved homicide of Arthur Shapiro). The identification of statistical patterns is presented as factual observation, not as evidence of causation.

References to living individuals are based on documented public records, sworn testimony, regulatory findings, or credible investigative reporting. Nothing in this article should be construed as an accusation of criminal conduct against any individual who has not been charged or convicted.

The author acknowledges that correlation does not equal causation, and that the clustering of deaths among individuals connected to a high-profile criminal investigation — while noteworthy — does not by itself constitute proof of a coordinated effort to silence witnesses.

This article is intended to serve the public interest by documenting patterns that warrant further investigation by appropriate authorities.

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