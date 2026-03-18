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Shauna's avatar
Shauna
Mar 20

Excellent AND a must read !!!!!!!…it is TIME to see the Big Picture here. We are being PLAYED by putin, Netanyahu and the heritage foundation ..to break and destroy America and redistribute Global order to thier design. It is TIME to yell like Hell, to Impeach trump for TREASON NOW and repeat and repeat and repeat with all the FACTS ( which the republicans would be doing Yesterday !!! ) until trump and all are STOPPED - NOW We cannot afford to WAIT for a rigged ! midterms …start now and DO NOT STOP !!! We have more than enough proof and LITTLE TIME LEFT

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john king (MY HUMBLE OPINION)'s avatar
john king (MY HUMBLE OPINION)
Mar 18

Epsteinexposed.com

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