An investigation into the arrest, detention, and death of Jeffrey Epstein — the forensic anomalies, the financial red flags, the legal networks, and the institutional failures that ensured the most important witness in modern American history would never testify.

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On the evening of July 6, 2019, Jeffrey Epstein stepped off a private flight from Paris at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey. Federal agents were waiting on the tarmac.

Thirty-five days later, he was dead.

In the space between those two events lies the most scrutinized, most debated, and least resolved chapter in one of the most consequential criminal cases of the twenty-first century. A man who had spent decades building a transnational network of money, blackmail, and sexual exploitation — a man whose testimony could have implicated some of the most powerful people on Earth — was placed in the custody of the United States government, inside one of the most secure federal facilities in the country. And that government failed, in every conceivable way, to keep him alive long enough to talk.

The official story is suicide. The New York City Medical Examiner said so. The Department of Justice Inspector General said so. Attorney General William Barr, who called it “a perfect storm of screw-ups,” said so.

But the 2026 release of millions of pages of previously sealed DOJ and FBI documents — under the Epstein Files Transparency Act — has forced open questions that were supposed to have been settled. The guard on duty that night had unexplained cash deposits that the FBI never investigated. Surveillance cameras that should have recorded everything recorded almost nothing. A cellmate mandate sent to more than seventy staff members was ignored. A cooperation meeting between Epstein’s lawyers and federal prosecutors — twelve days before his death — was hidden from the public for seven years. And the forensic pathologist hired by Epstein’s family says that in thousands of autopsies, he has never seen injuries like Epstein’s that were consistent with suicide.

This is the story of those thirty-five days. It is a story about what we know, what we were told, and the growing distance between the two.

Part 1: The Arrest

July 6, 2019 — Teterboro Airport

The arrest had been months in the making. Prosecutors from the Public Corruption Unit of the Southern District of New York, operating under U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman, had been building a case since at least late 2018, prompted in large part by Julie K. Brown’s investigative reporting in the Miami Herald — a series called “Perversion of Justice” that laid bare the scandalous leniency of Epstein’s 2008 plea deal in Florida and gave voice to survivors who had been silenced for over a decade.

The timing of the arrest was deliberate. Epstein was returning from France, where extradition would have been far more complicated. Teterboro — a private aviation airport with no commercial terminal — was the kind of place Epstein had used for years to move people in and out of the country with minimal scrutiny. This time, the lack of crowds worked in the government’s favor.

Federal agents took Epstein into custody and transported him to the Metropolitan Correctional Center in lower Manhattan — a twelve-story federal detention facility that had housed some of the most notorious defendants in American history, including Gambino crime boss John Gotti, Ponzi architect Bernie Madoff, Mexican cartel kingpin Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, and 1993 World Trade Center bomber Ramzi Yousef.

The following day, July 7, agents executed a search warrant on Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse at 9 East 71st Street — a property valued at approximately $56 million that had been gifted to him by his patron, Leslie Wexner. Inside the safe, investigators found a trove of materials: an expired Austrian passport bearing Epstein’s photograph but a different name, listing his residence as Saudi Arabia. Hundreds of photographs of nude and semi-nude young women. Compact discs labeled with the names of individuals and the phrase “young [name] + [name].” And loose diamonds — a portable, untraceable store of wealth.

The passport and the diamonds told investigators what they needed to know about flight risk.

The Indictment

On July 8, 2019, prosecutors formally charged Epstein with two counts: sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of minors. The indictment alleged that Epstein had created a “vast network of underage victims” — girls as young as fourteen — whom he recruited, groomed, and sexually exploited at his homes in Manhattan and Palm Beach between 2002 and 2005.

The charges carried a potential sentence of up to forty-five years in prison.

But the indictment, while significant, was deliberately narrow. Prosecutors chose a tight time window — 2002 to 2005 — and limited the geographic scope to New York and Florida. The wider universe of Epstein’s activities — the Caribbean island, the New Mexico ranch, the international trafficking pipeline that brought young women from Eastern Europe through modeling agencies and private aviation — was not included. Prosecutors signaled that this was Phase One.

That signal was not lost on the people who had the most to fear from Phase Two.

The Bail Fight

Epstein’s defense team — led by Martin Weinberg and Reid Weingarten, both heavy hitters in white-collar criminal defense — proposed a bail package designed to reassure the court: $100 million bond, secured by his Manhattan townhouse and his private jet. Electronic ankle monitoring. Surrender of his passports. House arrest in the townhouse itself.

Judge Richard M. Berman rejected it on July 18. The fake Austrian passport had been decisive. So had Epstein’s financial resources — the judge noted that a man with access to private aircraft, an island, and properties in multiple jurisdictions had both the means and the motive to flee. But the most striking element of Berman’s ruling was his assessment of danger. Berman found that Epstein posed a continuing risk to the community — that the evidence suggested his pattern of predatory behavior was not historical but ongoing.

Epstein would remain at the MCC. And he would remain there without a cellmate guarantee, without adequate surveillance, and without the institutional infrastructure necessary to keep the most high-value detainee in the federal system alive.

July 29 — The Cooperation Meeting

Nine days before his death, something happened that the public would not learn about for nearly seven years.

On July 29, 2019, Epstein’s legal team met with federal prosecutors and FBI agents from the Southern District of New York to discuss the possibility of cooperation. The meeting, revealed in 2026 through documents released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act and first reported by The Guardian, was described in an FBI document titled “Epstein Investigation Summary & Timeline” as a discussion in “very general terms.” Prosecutors told Epstein’s lawyers that any deal would require him to “accept responsibility” and present a concrete proposal detailing what — and whom — he could deliver.

The specific names of who attended were redacted in the released documents. But we know who was on each side of this case.

The prosecution was handled by the SDNY’s Public Corruption Unit — a choice that itself has never been explained. Public Corruption typically handles cases involving government officials. When U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman was asked at his July 8 press conference why that unit was prosecuting the case, he declined to answer. The three Assistant U.S. Attorneys who appeared at every Epstein hearing were Alex Rossmiller, Alison Moe, and Maurene Comey — the daughter of former FBI Director James Comey, who had been fired by President Trump in 2017. FBI Special Agent Amanda Young was also part of the investigative team.

On the defense side, Epstein’s formal legal team included Reid Weingarten, Martin Weinberg, Marc Fernich, James Brochin, and Joseph Jaffe — heavyweight white-collar defense attorneys, not political operatives.

But here is where the information chain matters. The SDNY prosecutors reported to U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman. Berman reported to the Attorney General — who in July 2019 was William Barr. Barr, as we have documented, was a former attorney at Kirkland & Ellis — the same firm whose lawyers had negotiated Epstein’s 2008 non-prosecution agreement. Barr had recused himself from reviewing the old deal but had not recused himself from involvement in the new case. The information that Jeffrey Epstein was considering cooperation flowed upward through a chain that terminated in the office of a man whose former law firm had engineered Epstein’s first escape from justice.

On the defense side, Weingarten and Weinberg would have reported back to Epstein himself — and presumably to his broader circle of advisors, including estate attorney Darren Indyke. Whether anyone on either side communicated the substance of that meeting to third parties — people who might have been exposed by Epstein’s cooperation — is unanswerable with current evidence. But it is the right question.

A second document in the released files, titled “Jeffrey Epstein Significant Case Notification,” provided additional detail: “Defense counsel did not make a specific proposal, and they did not indicate what the nature of Epstein’s cooperation might be, if any.” Prosecutors suggested that defense counsel should “contact SDNY if Epstein was prepared to accept responsibility for his conduct and/or they had a specific proposal for a resolution of this case.”

Editor’s note: The prosecutors’ language here: “Did not make a specific proposal,” “did not indicate what the nature of cooperation might be, if any,” and “contact SDNY if Epstein was prepared to accept responsibility” — this is not the language of a government initiating a conversation. It reads like the language of prosecutors who were approached, listened, heard nothing actionable, and closed the door.

The released documents do not say who initiated the meeting. One is left wondering if this was a test — and whether he failed it. Or whether it was Epstein himself who reached out.

No follow-up meeting was scheduled before August 10.

The implications of this meeting are difficult to overstate. If Epstein was seriously considering cooperation — naming names, identifying co-conspirators, detailing the financial and operational architecture of the network — then he had the single most powerful reason in the world to stay alive. A cooperating witness has leverage. A dead man has none.

But cooperation cuts both ways. A man who is considering naming the most powerful people on Earth has made himself the most dangerous man on Earth — dangerous not to the public, but to the people he might name. On July 29, the existence of that meeting was known to Epstein, his lawyers, the prosecutors, and anyone those parties told.

Twelve days later, Epstein was dead.

The Connective Tissue

The cooperation meeting did not happen in a vacuum. In the weeks and months before his arrest, Epstein’s own correspondence reveals a man who understood exactly where his vulnerability lay — and was discussing it openly with one of the most politically connected operatives in America.

Documents released by the House Oversight Committee in late 2025 show that Jeffrey Epstein and Steve Bannon — Trump’s former White House chief strategist — exchanged emails and text messages between 2017 and 2019 in which both men discussed Trump’s mental stability, his political exposure, and the growing risk that Epstein’s past would become Trump’s problem.

The exchanges escalated over time. In January 2018, Epstein questioned whether Trump had “early dementia.” In August 2018, Bannon sent Epstein an article headlined “How Close Is Donald Trump to a Psychiatric Breakdown?” — Epstein replied that it was a “recipe for tragedy.” By December 2018, Epstein was describing Trump as “borderline insane” and a “maniac.”

But it was the final exchange that matters most. In June 2019 — just weeks before his arrest — Epstein emailed Bannon regarding Trump’s state visit to the United Kingdom, mocking the situation and noting that one of his accusers had come from Mar-a-Lago. Bannon replied: *”Can’t believe nobody is making u the connective tissue.”*

Read that again. Trump’s former chief strategist was telling Jeffrey Epstein — a registered sex offender who had recruited a sixteen-year-old girl from the spa at Trump’s own club — that nobody had yet connected the dots between them publicly. The implication was not a warning to Epstein. It was an observation about how long the obvious had gone unspoken.

By this point, the obvious had not gone unnoticed by everyone. The U.S. Marshals Service had been monitoring Epstein’s movements since at least January 2019. An internal Marshals report from that month noted that Epstein “travels internationally quite frequently using private planes and may have failed to report all his International travel” — a violation of his sex offender registration requirements. The SDNY had already empaneled a grand jury. The indictment was sealed on July 2.

Epstein’s unreported international travel is a detail that deserves more scrutiny than it has received. A man with a private Gulfstream V capable of flying nonstop from Eastern Europe to the Caribbean, who had spent years moving young women across borders through modeling agencies and private aviation, was making international trips that he was not disclosing to the authorities tracking him. The question of where he went, whom he met, and what — or who — he moved during those unreported trips remains unanswered.

On July 6, Epstein boarded his private jet in Paris and flew to Teterboro. Federal agents were waiting on the tarmac. Whatever he had been doing in France, whatever arrangements he had been making, whatever exit strategy he may have been constructing — it was over.

Part 2: The Facility

The MCC — A Prison in Collapse

To understand how America’s highest-profile prisoner ended up dead, you first have to understand the place where he was held.

The Metropolitan Correctional Center was a federal pretrial detention facility in lower Manhattan, operated by the Bureau of Prisons. It was designed to hold roughly 450 inmates. By the summer of 2019, it was chronically understaffed, plagued by infrastructure failures, and running on the institutional equivalent of duct tape and prayers.

Correctional officers were routinely forced to work double and triple shifts due to staffing shortages. Some of the guards assigned to the Special Housing Unit — the high-security wing where Epstein was held, known as 9-South — were not even regular correctional officers but had been drafted from other roles to fill gaps. One of the two guards on duty the night Epstein died, Michael Thomas, was not a correctional officer at all — his official BOP title was “Material Handler,” a non-security role. He was working overtime shifts to supplement his income.

The physical infrastructure was failing. The facility’s DVR surveillance system — the digital video recording system responsible for capturing footage from the security cameras throughout the building — crashed on July 29, 2019. Approximately fifty percent of the cameras in the facility lost their recording capability. The failure was discovered by staff on August 8 — the day Epstein signed his will — but was never repaired before his death two days later.

According to the DOJ Inspector General’s report, only one camera in the Special Housing Unit common area was actually recording on the night of August 9-10. That camera covered the common area — not the hallway outside Epstein’s cell. The official conclusion that “no third party entered the tier” that night is based on this single camera. It is a weaker claim than it sounds.

Two cameras that were positioned to capture the area directly outside Epstein’s cell malfunctioned. One produced footage too grainy to be useful. The other captured nothing at all. Both were sent to an FBI forensic laboratory for examination. The results of that examination have not been made public.

9-South: The Special Housing Unit

The Special Housing Unit at the MCC was a high-security wing designed for the facility’s most sensitive inmates — those at risk from the general population, those facing the most serious charges, and those under heightened surveillance protocols. Epstein was housed in 9-South from the time of his arrest.

The cells were small — roughly eight by eight feet, with a bunk bed, a toilet, and a sink. There were no windows. The unit operated under a protocol requiring thirty-minute welfare checks on all inmates, with the results logged by the officers on duty.

When Epstein was placed in 9-South, the jail informed the Department of Justice that he would have a cellmate at all times and that a guard would look into his cell every thirty minutes. These were not suggestions. They were the stated conditions under which the highest-profile detainee in the federal system was being held.

Both conditions were violated on the night he died.

Part 3: The Countdown

July 23 — The First Incident

On the morning of July 23, 2019, Epstein was found in his cell in a semiconscious state with injuries to his neck. He was sharing the cell at the time with Nicholas Tartaglione, a former police officer awaiting trial on quadruple murder charges.

What exactly happened remains disputed. The incident was initially treated as a possible suicide attempt. But Epstein himself told a psychologist the following day that he had “no interest in killing myself” and that “it would be crazy” to do so. He accused Tartaglione of attacking him. Tartaglione denied it. No definitive conclusion was ever reached about whether the injuries were self-inflicted or the result of an assault.

Regardless of cause, Epstein was placed on suicide watch — a heightened protocol that requires constant observation, removal of items that could be used for self-harm, and placement in a special cell designed to prevent injury.

He was removed from suicide watch on July 24 — after approximately thirty-one hours. He remained on a less restrictive form of monitoring called “psychological observation” until July 30. The stated reason for the rapid removal was that he appeared “future-oriented.” A psychologist documented that Epstein said he was “too vested” in fighting his case and that he wanted to “go back to living my life.” He also described himself as “a coward” who would never attempt self-harm.

By July 30, when psychological observation was discontinued, Epstein had been returned to the general SHU population with no ongoing suicide monitoring — seventeen days before his death.

July 30 — The Cellmate Mandate

On July 30, the MCC Psychology Department issued a formal directive to the facility: Epstein must have a cellmate at all times. The directive was disseminated to more than seventy MCC employees. It was unambiguous. It was widely known. It was a direct response to the July 23 incident.

On August 9 — ten days later — Epstein’s cellmate was transferred out. No replacement was brought in.

The cellmate was Efrain “Stone” Reyes, a fifty-year-old Bronx narcotics dealer who had been sharing the cell with Epstein for approximately nine days. By multiple accounts, the two had developed an “unlikely friendship.” But the relationship was also transactional. According to Reyes’s family and his attorney, Marlon Kirton, Epstein had been paying for contraband sleep medication — believed to be Suboxone — to be smuggled into the facility for Reyes, reportedly to ensure Reyes would sleep early and give Epstein quiet time. The detail is significant not for the medication itself but for what it establishes: a functioning channel for contraband transactions inside the Special Housing Unit, facilitated by or through correctional staff.

The questions that follow from the transfer are simple. Who authorized it? Who was responsible for ensuring a replacement cellmate was assigned? Why was a directive known to more than seventy people ignored for the one inmate in the entire facility for whom it mattered most?

In the interest of completeness: the OIG report also notes that on August 9, Epstein’s own attorneys asked MCC staff “if Epstein could be moved to a different housing unit or housed without a cellmate.” Whether this request influenced the decision not to replace Reyes is unclear, but it does not change the fact that the Psychology Department’s directive — issued for safety, not comfort — was binding on the institution.

The DOJ Inspector General’s report states that there were “no other documented inmate transfers into Epstein’s tier on the night of August 9.” Epstein went to sleep alone — the one thing the institution had explicitly said must not happen.

August 1 — The New Lawyer

On August 1, Epstein received a visitor: David Schoen, a federal criminal defense and civil rights attorney based in Alabama. The two met for five hours at the MCC. By the end of the meeting, Epstein had asked Schoen to take over his defense, and Schoen had agreed.

Schoen later described Epstein as “animated and energized” after the meeting. Throughout the following week, Schoen received “repeated messages about his enthusiasm” and “his eagerness to fight his case.” Schoen had originally planned to meet Epstein again on August 9, but travel difficulties forced a postponement. The meeting was rescheduled for the following week.

It never happened. Schoen has said publicly and repeatedly that he does not believe Epstein killed himself, citing the demeanor he observed during their five-hour meeting as fundamentally inconsistent with a man planning to end his own life.

Schoen would go on to represent Roger Stone during his appeal and then former President Donald Trump during his second impeachment trial. He also represented Russian organized crime figures in New York during the 1990s. The web of legal connections surrounding the Epstein case would prove to be one of its most revealing and least examined dimensions — a subject we will return to.

August 8 — The Will

Two days before his death, Jeffrey Epstein signed a new will.

The document was drafted by Darren Indyke, Epstein’s longtime personal attorney, and witnessed by both Indyke and Richard Kahn, another Epstein lawyer. The will transferred the entirety of Epstein’s estate — estimated at approximately $577 million — into a newly created entity called the “1953 Trust,” named for the year of Epstein’s birth.

The specific bequests were revealing. Karyna Shuliak, Epstein’s girlfriend, was to receive 100 million. Indyke, the attorney who drafted the will, was to receive 50 million. Kahn, the co-witness, 25 million. Ghislaine Maxwell and Epstein’s brother Mark each received 10 million. The structure effectively placed the estate beyond the immediate reach of creditors and civil litigants — including the survivors who were preparing to sue.

For any correctional professional, the signing of a will by an inmate who was on psychological observation following a recent suicide-related incident should have been a blazing red flag. Under Bureau of Prisons protocols, any behavior suggesting an inmate was “putting affairs in order” was supposed to trigger an immediate reassessment by the psychology department.

No such reassessment occurred. Bureau of Prisons staff were present for the will signing and raised no concerns. Two days later, Epstein was dead.

The House Oversight Committee deposed Richard Kahn in early 2026 and is scheduled to depose Darren Indyke on March 19, 2026.

August 9 — The Last Day

August 9, 2019, was not an ordinary day in the Epstein case. That morning, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit unsealed approximately 2,000 pages of documents from civil litigation involving Ghislaine Maxwell — documents containing substantial derogatory information about Epstein. Media coverage was extensive and immediate. Whether Epstein saw the coverage or was informed of it by his lawyers is not documented, but they met with him at the MCC that day, and they would later describe him as “upbeat.” According to Epstein’s lead attorney Reid Weingarten, “We did not see a despairing, despondent, suicidal person.”

After the legal visit, MCC staff permitted Epstein — in violation of BOP policy — to make an unmonitored, unrecorded telephone call. He told staff he wanted to call his mother. His mother had been dead since 2004. A unit manager dialed a 646 number — a New York City area code — and a man answered. The phone was handed to Epstein. The call lasted approximately twenty minutes. It was not recorded, not monitored, and was placed on a legal phone line reserved for attorney communications.

The BOP’s Northeast regional director later told investigators that the unmonitored call was “extremely concerning,” stating: “We don’t know what happened on that phone. It could have potentially led to the incident, but we don’t — we will never know.”

At approximately 7:49 p.m., Epstein was escorted back to the Special Housing Unit by correctional officer Tova Noel.

His cellmate had already been transferred out. He was alone.

The night shift began.

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Part 4: The Night Of

August 9-10, 2019

What follows is a reconstruction of the events of that night, drawn from the DOJ Inspector General’s report, FBI forensic logs, the criminal indictment of the two guards, surveillance footage analysis, and the 2026 document releases.

7:49 p.m. — Noel escorts Epstein to 9-South following his legal visit. He enters his cell. He is alone. No cellmate has been assigned.

10:00 p.m. — The institutional count — a mandatory headcount of all inmates — is scheduled. CCTV footage shows that guards Tova Noel and Michael Thomas failed to perform it.

10:30 p.m. — Surveillance footage shows Noel briefly walking past Epstein’s cell. This is the last confirmed time any guard entered the tier where his cell was located.

10:40 p.m. — An FBI internal briefing identifies a brief flash of what it describes as an “orange shape” moving near Epstein’s tier on the blurry surveillance footage. The DOJ Inspector General’s report concluded that this was most likely a correctional officer — believed to be Noel — carrying linen or inmate clothing up to the tier containing Epstein’s cell.

This is significant for several reasons. In her sworn 2021 interview with the Inspector General, Noel denied ever distributing linen. She denied providing Epstein with excess linen — linen that was later found in his cell and was consistent with the material used in the ligature found around his neck. And she claimed she believed she was the last person to see Epstein alive at approximately 10:00 p.m. — not 10:40 p.m. It is also worth noting that orange is the color of inmate clothing at the MCC — not correctional officer uniforms.

The question of who delivered the material that would be found fashioned into a noose has never been answered.

10:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. — For the next eight hours, no correctional officer conducted any count or welfare check on the inmates in the Special Housing Unit. The two guards assigned to the unit — Noel and Thomas — spent substantial portions of their shift at their desks. According to the criminal indictment, they were browsing the internet — Noel looking at furniture and motorcycle websites — and sleeping. They later falsified the log books to make it appear they had conducted the required thirty-minute checks.

Eight hours. The highest-profile detainee in the federal system. No one looked.

5:42 a.m. — Noel’s computer records show she searched the internet for “latest on Epstein in jail.” She searched again at 5:52 a.m. — the same query, ten minutes later. This was less than forty minutes before Epstein’s body was officially discovered.

When questioned by the FBI about these searches, Noel said she did not recall making them and disputed the accuracy of the digital logs. She called the FBI’s records “not accurate.”

The timing raises an obvious question: Why was a guard Googling her own inmate’s name at 5:42 in the morning? If she didn’t know something had happened, why search? If she did know, why didn’t she call for help?

6:30 a.m. — Noel and Thomas began delivering breakfast to SHU inmates. When Thomas attempted to deliver breakfast to Epstein through the food slot in his locked cell door, Epstein did not respond. Thomas unlocked the cell door and found Epstein hanging from the top portion of the bunk bed by a piece of orange cloth, suspended in a near-seated position with his buttocks approximately one inch off the floor. Thomas immediately ripped the cloth from the bunk bed, lowered Epstein to the floor, and began chest compressions.

When the responding lieutenant arrived approximately one minute later, Thomas said: “We did not complete the 3am nor 5am rounds.” He appeared distraught and said: *”We messed up. I messed up, she’s not to blame. We didn’t do any rounds.”* Thomas was trying to shield Noel. Whether that instinct was protective or calculated is unknown.

Epstein was moved to the facility’s medical unit, then transferred by ambulance to New York Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:36 a.m.

What the Inmates Heard

The 2026 document releases contain a detail that has received less attention than it deserves.

An inmate in the Special Housing Unit reported to investigators that he overheard a female guard — whom he identified as Tova Noel — and her colleague discussing a “potential cover-up” around the time Epstein was found unresponsive. The same inmate reported that after fellow inmates learned of Epstein’s death, they said: *”Miss Noel killed Jeffrey.”*

This is an inmate account, not a forensic finding. It should be treated with appropriate caution. But it was documented in the FBI files, and it was never followed up on by investigators.

The Video

The government’s central claim — that surveillance footage proves no one entered Epstein’s tier — has been presented as settled fact by the highest officials in the country. Attorney General William Barr said his “personal review” of the footage clearly showed no one entered the area. FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino stated on Fox News: “There’s video clear as day — he’s the only person in there and the only person coming out.”

A forensic analysis by CBS News, published in July 2025, found that none of this holds up.

CBS digitally reconstructed the Special Housing Unit using diagrams and descriptions from the OIG report, then cross-referenced the reconstruction against the released video. The findings were stark: the staircase leading to Epstein’s cell is almost entirely out of the camera’s field of view. The main entrance to the SHU is off camera in the same direction. It is physically possible for someone to have entered the SHU, climbed the stairs to Epstein’s tier, and returned — without ever appearing on the recording.

The video also contains an unidentified individual. The OIG report states that only two staff members entered the SHU after midnight — a corrections officer identified as “CO3” and a morning watch lieutenant. But at 12:05 a.m., CBS identified a third individual passing through the unit. The OIG report does not address this person.

Additionally, CBS found that multiple people entered and exited the SHU while Noel and Thomas were nowhere near the locked entry door — contradicting Noel’s statement that only she and Thomas possessed the key.

But the most troubling findings concern the footage itself.

When the FBI released the video, officials attested it was “raw footage.” It was not. CBS commissioned independent video forensic analysts, who examined the file’s underlying metadata. The metadata showed the file was first created on May 23, 2025 — six years after Epstein’s death. The analysts determined it was a screen capture — someone recording their screen while playing back footage on a workstation — not an export directly from the DVR system. They also found that a shift in the frame’s aspect ratio indicated the video was two separate clips edited together, not a continuous run of footage.

At midnight, the video has a one-minute gap — the timecode simply jumps forward. Attorney General Pam Bondi claimed this was a nightly system reset. A government source told CBS that claim was incorrect — the FBI, BOP, and OIG all possess copies that do not have a missing minute. The released version has a gap. The originals do not.

CBS also found that the video was running at a slightly higher speed than real time. Accounting for the elevated playback speed and the missing minute, the video covers approximately 10 hours and 52 minutes of footage across what should be 11 hours of elapsed time. Approximately eight minutes of real time are unaccounted for.

Editor’s note: As someone with extensive video editing experience, I can attest that the technical indicators identified by CBS are consistent with a specific and well-known editing technique: When working with footage from a static, locked-off camera (one that does not pan or move), it is straightforward to remove a segment of time from the recording and then slightly increase the playback speed (stretch) the remaining footage to fill the original time window without altering the running time stamp clock. Because the background never changes with a static camera, an editor can crop around an on-screen timestamp leaving the clock untouched while editing the underlying image. There are no visible seams or jump cuts because nothing in the static background shifts — the edit is effectively invisible to the naked eye. The subsequent use of a screen recording to recapture the edited footage, (rather than exporting directly from the editing software) is also telling: It is an amateur but effective method of stripping the original file’s metadata, which would otherwise preserve a record of every edit made. The only way to detect these techniques is through metadata analysis and by comparing the total runtime against the elapsed real-time clock. That is exactly what the CBS forensic analysts found. The question is not whether this footage was edited. The evidence indicates it was. The question is what was in the 8 minutes that was removed, and by whom.

Part 5: The Autopsy

Two Pathologists, Two Conclusions

Jeffrey Epstein’s autopsy was performed on August 11, 2019, by Dr. Barbara Sampson, the Chief Medical Examiner of New York City. Dr. Michael Baden — one of the most prominent forensic pathologists in the United States, with over 20,000 autopsies to his credit — attended the autopsy at the request of Epstein’s brother, Mark.

On August 16, Sampson issued a preliminary finding: cause of death pending further study. This is unusual. In most straightforward hanging cases, the cause of death is apparent at autopsy. The fact that Sampson needed additional time suggested the findings were not straightforward.

On August 16, without any new evidence or additional examination, Sampson changed her finding to suicide by hanging. The speed of the reversal — and the absence of new information to justify it — drew immediate scrutiny.

Baden disagreed. Publicly and forcefully.

The core of the dispute was anatomical. Epstein’s autopsy revealed fractures to the hyoid bone and the thyroid cartilage on both sides of the larynx. The hyoid bone — a small, horseshoe-shaped bone in the neck — fractures in some hangings, particularly in older individuals. But bilateral fractures to both the hyoid and the thyroid cartilage are, according to Baden, far more commonly associated with homicidal strangulation than with suicidal hanging.

Baden told Fox News: “In my experience of thousands of autopsies, I have never seen these injuries in a suicidal hanging.” He called the fracture pattern “far more consistent with homicidal strangulation” and said Sampson’s conclusion was premature.

The statistical debate is real. Published forensic literature shows that hyoid fractures occur in approximately 25-50% of hangings in individuals over fifty, depending on the study. But the combination of hyoid fractures with bilateral thyroid cartilage fractures is considerably rarer in hanging and more commonly documented in cases of manual strangulation. The question is not whether a single hyoid fracture can occur in hanging — it can. The question is whether the specific pattern of multiple fractures across multiple structures in Epstein’s neck is more consistent with one mechanism or the other.

Baden also raised the issue of the initial ruling. If the case were truly a straightforward suicide, why did Sampson initially find it inconclusive? And what changed between the preliminary finding and the final ruling, if not new evidence?

EDITORS NOTE: The post-mortem photos show ligature bruising at the bottom of the neck, one would think that with a hanging they would be at the top of the neck. They also appear narrow and deep something you might not expect from cloth. Be warned these are graphic images of a corpse, some folks may prefer not to view:

Odd positioning of ligature bruising photo credit TMZ: https://imagez.tmz.com/image/a8/16by9/2020/02/26/a8f6e64b70d7457b83797d592725a577_xl.jpg Full FBI Report PDF With further images: https://static.poder360.com.br/2026/02/investigacao-fbi-morte-epstein.pdf

NOTE In two of the images in the FBI report (pages 16 & 17) his hands are bound at the wrist with zip ties. Although this could be explained by resuscitation procedures, that does not explain the wrist bruising mentioned in the autopsy report. Bruises do not occur after death.

The Toxicology and the Cord

The toxicology report added another layer of uncertainty. Epstein’s blood tested negative for all substances — not just illegal drugs, but all medications, including his prescribed insulin and the other medications documented in his Bureau of Prisons medical records. For a man with diagnosed diabetes and sleep apnea who was prescribed multiple medications, a completely clean toxicology is unusual. It does not prove anything on its own, but it is a documented anomaly that has never been explained.

Crime scene photographs obtained by CBS News showed prescription bottles standing upright on the top bunk of Epstein’s cell. If they were his prescribed medications, the question is why none were in his system. If they were not his, the question is whose they were and how they got there.

Baden and Epstein’s brother Mark raised a separate forensic question that cuts to the plausibility of the suicide finding. Epstein’s cell contained not only bedsheets but also a CPAP machine for his sleep apnea — connected to a power source by an electrical cord that ran underneath the cell door from an outlet in the corridor. The cell also contained the flexible tubing from the CPAP device itself. Both the electrical cord and the tubing would have been stronger, easier to secure, and more reliable as a ligature than a bedsheet. The question of why a person intent on hanging himself would choose the weakest available option has not been addressed in any official report.

There is one additional autopsy finding that has received little public attention. The OCME report lists, among the documented injuries, “cutaneous contusions of wrists.” Contusions — bruises — require active blood circulation to form; they do not develop on a body after death. Crime scene photographs from the FBI death investigation file show Epstein’s wrists secured with zip ties in at least two images, though other photographs taken during CPR show his arms unrestrained. When the zip ties were applied, by whom, and whether the wrist contusions preceded or resulted from them has not been publicly addressed.

The official ruling stands. But the official ruling has never been reconciled with Baden’s findings. And Baden — a former New York City Chief Medical Examiner himself, with decades of experience — has never retracted his assessment.

Part 6: The Guard, The Money, and the Questions Nobody Asked

Tova Noel

Tova Noel was an Army veteran who had previously worked as a mail carrier before becoming a correctional officer at the MCC. She was not a long-tenured member of the facility’s Special Housing Unit. According to recently released DOJ documents, Noel started working in the SHU on July 7, 2019 — one day after Epstein was arrested. The timing has not been explained.

What the 2026 document releases revealed about Noel’s finances turned a story about guard negligence into something considerably darker.

Between April 2018 and July 2019, Noel made twelve cash deposits into her Chase Bank account that the bank’s compliance department flagged as suspicious. The deposits totaled approximately 12,000. The largest — 5,000 in cash — was made on July 30, 2019, exactly ten days before Epstein’s death. Chase Bank filed a Suspicious Activity Report with the FBI in November 2019. Under the Bank Secrecy Act, SARs are filed not automatically but when a bank “knows, suspects, or has reason to suspect” criminal activity — meaning Chase’s compliance officers had already been watching the pattern and concluded something didn’t add up.

Investigators also noted that Noel was driving a $62,000 2019 Land Rover Range Rover — a luxury vehicle strikingly inconsistent with a correctional officer’s salary. How she acquired the vehicle remains unknown.

Here is the part that should make your blood pressure rise: the FBI never asked her about any of it.

Despite having a Suspicious Activity Report from one of the largest banks in the country, flagging a pattern of unexplained cash deposits by the guard on duty the night the most important prisoner in America died — the FBI never questioned Noel about her finances during her formal interviews. An FBI agent testified before a grand jury that banking records had been “examined” and that there was “no evidence” of bribery. But as House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer pointed out: “That’s a mystery there, and that’s something that, according to the DOJ documents, they never looked into, never asked her about.”

You can’t find evidence of something if you don’t look for it! And the FBI’s track record of not looking — when it comes to Jeffrey Epstein — is not a one-time lapse. It is a pattern that stretches back decades: tips ignored in 1996, a federal case shut down in 2008 and not reopened for eleven years, over 150 suspicious transaction reports on Epstein-related accounts that prompted no action, a New Mexico investigation into Zorro Ranch halted at the FBI’s request and never followed up, and twelve victims who sued the Bureau in 2024 for failing to act on “hard evidence of child prostitution.” That pattern — and what it means — will be the subject of a future investigation in this series.

Noel has been called to testify before the House Oversight Committee on March 26, 2026. Whether she appears, and whether her testimony addresses the financial anomalies that the FBI declined to investigate, may represent the last opportunity to get answers from the person who may have been the last to see Jeffrey Epstein alive.

Part 7: The Lawyers’ Web

Kirkland & Ellis: The Firm That Keeps Appearing

One of the most underexamined dimensions of the Epstein case is the network of legal representation — who represented whom, who paid for it, and where the lines of professional loyalty cross in ways that would give any legal ethicist vertigo.

It begins with Kirkland & Ellis, one of the largest and most powerful law firms in the world.

In 2007 and 2008, as the FBI was building its federal case against Epstein in Florida, he supplemented his defense team with lawyers from Kirkland & Ellis. Senior partner Jay Lefkowitz and the firm’s own Kenneth Starr — the former independent counsel who had investigated President Bill Clinton — joined the effort. Both Lefkowitz and Starr had worked previously with then-U.S. Attorney Alexander Acosta when Acosta was a junior associate at Kirkland & Ellis.

Acosta met personally with Lefkowitz and Starr during the plea negotiations. The lead prosecutor on the case, Ann Marie Villafaña, later told the DOJ’s Office of Professional Responsibility that she believed Acosta was “influenced by the stature of Epstein’s attorneys” and that the defense lawyers had convinced some members of the prosecution team that the case was “extremely novel and legally complex.”

“It was not as legally complex as they made it out to be,” Villafaña said.

The result was the 2008 non-prosecution agreement — the “sweetheart deal” that allowed Epstein to plead guilty to state prostitution charges, serve thirteen months with work release, and receive blanket federal immunity for himself and all co-conspirators. The deal was kept secret from the victims, in violation of the Crime Victims’ Rights Act — a finding later confirmed by a federal appeals court.

Now fast-forward to 2019. Jeffrey Epstein is arrested on new federal charges. The Attorney General of the United States is William Barr. The Deputy Attorney General is Jeffrey Rosen. Both are former attorneys at Kirkland & Ellis.

Barr recused himself from any retrospective review of the 2008 plea deal. But he did not recuse himself from involvement in the new charges — meaning the Attorney General overseeing the federal investigation into the detention and death of Jeffrey Epstein had professional ties to the very firm whose lawyers had kept Epstein out of prison a decade earlier.

Whether this constituted a genuine conflict of interest is a question that depends on how narrowly one defines “conflict.” But the optics were sufficiently troubling that multiple senators — including Kamala Harris, then a member of the Judiciary Committee — publicly called for both Barr and Rosen to recuse themselves entirely to avoid even “the appearance of impropriety.”

They did not.

David Schoen: The Lawyer Who Connects the Dots

The intersections deepen with David Schoen.

As we’ve documented, Schoen met with Epstein on August 1, 2019, for five hours at the MCC. He agreed to take over Epstein’s defense. Nine days later, Epstein was dead. Schoen has publicly stated — to Fox News, to Newsweek, to the Atlanta Jewish Times — that he does not believe Epstein’s death was suicide, based on the “animated and energized” demeanor he observed.

What happened after Epstein’s death is where the connections become uncomfortable.

Schoen went on to represent Roger Stone — Trump’s longtime political operative — during Stone’s appeal of his conviction for obstructing the congressional investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Stone’s sentence was commuted by Trump and later pardoned. Schoen then became one of two lead attorneys representing Trump during his second impeachment trial in 2021, defending the former president against charges of inciting the January 6 insurrection.

Earlier in his career, Schoen represented organized crime figures in New York, including Russian mobsters.

This is not to suggest that Schoen is implicated in anything improper. Lawyers represent clients; that is their job. But the fact that the attorney who was about to become Epstein’s lead defense counsel — the man who might have shepherded Epstein through a cooperation agreement that could have named names — subsequently represented both Trump and Stone raises questions about the professional networks surrounding this case that deserve examination.

The Guards’ Lawyers: The Question Nobody Is Asking

Perhaps the most telling gap in the legal picture is the simplest one: Who represented Tova Noel and Michael Thomas in their criminal case, and who paid for it?

Multiple news outlets — NBC, ABC, Newsweek — have noted only that “attorneys who represented Noel in the falsifying records case did not immediately respond to a request for comment.” The attorneys are not named in any public reporting. This is unusual for a case of this profile.

Federal correctional officers charged with crimes related to their duties would typically be represented either by their union’s legal fund or by attorneys they hired privately. The question of whether Noel and Thomas’s legal representation was funded by a third party — and if so, by whom — is a question that should be answerable through public records. It has simply never been asked.

Noel has been called to testify before the House Oversight Committee on March 26, 2026. Whether she appears, and whether her testimony addresses the financial anomalies that the FBI declined to investigate, may represent the last opportunity to get answers from the person who may have been the last to see Jeffrey Epstein alive.

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Part 8: The Aftermath That Wasn’t

The Deferred Prosecution Agreement

In November 2019, federal prosecutors charged Tova Noel and Michael Thomas with conspiracy and making false records. The indictment was straightforward: they had falsified their log books to make it appear they had conducted welfare checks they never performed, and they had slept through the night while the most high-value detainee in the federal system died in his cell.

In May 2021, both guards entered into a deferred prosecution agreement. The terms: 100 hours of community service, cooperation with the DOJ Inspector General’s investigation, and an acknowledgment that they had willfully falsified records. No prison time. No admission of guilt on the conspiracy charge. No requirement to answer questions about the financial anomalies in Noel’s bank accounts. The charges were formally dismissed in December 2021.

Leaders from the federal correctional officers’ union argued the case was “unprecedented” and would typically have been handled administratively. The Southern District of New York justified the lenient terms by citing the officers’ lack of prior criminal records and the absence of evidence of “direct conspiracy.”

The absence of evidence, again, in a case where the evidence was never sought.

The Warden, The Closure, The Silence

Lamine N’Diaye, the warden of the MCC at the time of Epstein’s death, was quietly transferred to another BOP facility. He was not disciplined. He was not charged. He was not called to testify before Congress. He simply disappeared into the federal bureaucracy.

The MCC itself was closed in 2021, officially due to deteriorating conditions. The closure had the convenient side effect of making any future physical investigation of the facility — camera placements, blind spots, cell configurations — considerably more difficult.

No BOP official has been held accountable for the failure to maintain Epstein’s cellmate. No BOP official has been held accountable for the failure to repair the surveillance cameras. No BOP official has been held accountable for the failure to enforce the suicide watch protocol.

Jeffrey Epstein died in federal custody, and the federal government’s response was to charge two guards with paperwork fraud, give them community service, transfer the warden, and close the building.

The Last Cellmate

There is one more thread in the aftermath that warrants attention.

Efrain “Stone” Reyes — the cellmate transferred out of Epstein’s cell on August 9 — was moved after Epstein’s death to the Queens Detention Facility, a private jail often used to house cooperating witnesses. There, he was questioned extensively by the FBI. He was also, according to his attorney Marlon Kirton and reporting by the New York Daily News, personally interrogated by Attorney General William Barr.

The Attorney General of the United States personally questioning a Bronx drug dealer about what he saw and heard inside a jail cell is not standard procedure. It is the kind of thing that happens when the person at the top of the chain wants to know — firsthand, unfiltered — exactly what a witness might say.

Reyes’s FBI 302 interview notes — released under the Transparency Act — reportedly contain his claims that guards discussed a “cover-up” around the time Epstein was found. The DOJ’s official investigation dismissed these claims as not credible.

In April 2020, Reyes was released from custody after a judge sentenced him to “time served” — an accelerated release attributed to a COVID-19 outbreak at the Queens facility. On November 27, 2020, he was found dead in bed at his mother’s apartment in the Bronx. He was fifty-one. His family and attorney attributed his death to complications from COVID-19, citing persistent lung damage from his time in custody. No independent autopsy was conducted. His death received minimal media coverage at the time.

Readers of our previous investigation, *”The Body Count,”* will recognize the pattern.

Part 9: What We Know Now

Much of what you have just read was hidden from the public for nearly seven years. It was the passage of the Epstein Files Transparency Act in 2025, and the subsequent release of more than three million pages of DOJ and FBI documents, that forced these details into the open — the cooperation meeting, Noel’s finances, the Google searches, the linen delivery, the Zorro Ranch suppression, and the Reyes interview notes. None of this was volunteered by the government. All of it had to be pried loose.

The Oversight Committee

The House Oversight Committee, under Chairman James Comer, has conducted the most aggressive Congressional investigation into the Epstein case to date. The committee has already deposed or interviewed former Attorney General William Barr, former Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta, Ghislaine Maxwell, Leslie Wexner, former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and Richard Kahn. Darren Indyke — the attorney who drafted Epstein’s will two days before his death — is scheduled for deposition on March 19, 2026. Tova Noel has been called for March 26.

The committee has also voted to subpoena Attorney General Pam Bonni after the DOJ missed the December 2025 deadline for full file release and faced criticism over inconsistent and sometimes inexplicable redactions — including the redaction of alleged perpetrators’ names while leaving victims’ personal information exposed. A bipartisan group of senators has called on the Government Accountability Office to investigate the DOJ’s handling of the releases.

What Remains

Here is what we know:

Jeffrey Epstein was arrested on July 6, 2019, carrying the secrets of some of the most powerful people in the world. He was placed in a facility that was falling apart. He was put on suicide watch and taken off in less than twenty-four hours. He was given a cellmate mandate that was ignored. He signed a will two days before his death that no one flagged. His cellmate was removed the day he died. Two guards slept through an eight-hour shift and falsified their records. One of those guards had $12,000 in unexplained cash deposits that the FBI never investigated. The surveillance cameras that should have captured everything captured almost nothing. The forensic pathologist hired by his family says the injuries don’t match suicide. And twelve days before his death, he was in active discussions about cooperating with prosecutors.

Here is what we do not know:

Who delivered the linen found fashioned into a noose. Why a guard assigned to the SHU the day after Epstein’s arrest had a pattern of unexplained cash deposits predating his arrival. Why the FBI — which had spent twenty-five years declining to follow financial leads in the Epstein case — declined once more to follow the most obvious financial lead of all. Who authorized the removal of Epstein’s cellmate in violation of a directive known to seventy people. What the two malfunctioning cameras would have shown if they had been working. And what Jeffrey Epstein would have said if he had lived long enough to say it.

The official story is suicide. Maybe it was. People in desperate circumstances do desperate things, and a man facing forty-five years in prison for crimes he knew he had committed might choose not to face that future.

But the official story requires you to accept a cascading series of institutional failures so comprehensive, so perfectly timed, and so thoroughly uninvestigated that they strain the definition of coincidence. It requires you to accept that the most important prisoner in America was left alone, unwatched, in a broken facility, with the materials needed to kill himself, while every safeguard designed to prevent exactly this outcome was simultaneously abandoned — and that this was simply bad luck.

It requires you to accept that the guard on duty had unexplained cash flowing through her accounts and was Googling her inmate’s name at 5:42 in the morning — and that none of this was worth investigating.

It requires you to accept, as the official position of the United States government, that there is nothing more to know.

The Oversight Committee doesn’t accept it. Michael Baden doesn’t accept it. Epstein’s own lawyers don’t accept it. And based on every poll taken since August 10, 2019, the American public doesn’t accept it either.

The truth about what happened inside the Metropolitan Correctional Center on the night of August 9, 2019, is one of the last secrets the Epstein machine is still keeping. Whether it will ever be fully told depends on whether the people now asking the questions — in Congress, in New Mexico, in the courts — have the institutional courage to follow the answers wherever they lead.

Thirty-five days. That’s all it took to silence the most dangerous witness in America.

The question that remains is simple: dangerous to whom?

## Sources

Government Documents and Reports

Court Filings

United States v. Jeffrey Epstein, SDNY, Indictment, July 8, 2019

Bail Hearing Transcript, Judge Richard M. Berman, July 18, 2019

Deferred Prosecution Agreement — Noel and Thomas (May 2021)

Jane Does 1-12 v. United States (FBI negligence lawsuit, SDNY, February 2024)

News Reporting

Legal Disclaimer

This article is a work of investigative journalism based on publicly available court records, government filings, credible news reporting, and documented evidence. All claims of fact are attributed to their sources. Where official findings exist — including the ruling of suicide by the New York City Medical Examiner — those findings are stated and respected.

No assertion is made that any individual named in this article committed criminal acts unless such assertions are attributed to law enforcement, court filings, or official government proceedings. The identification of unanswered questions and unexplained anomalies is presented as factual observation, not as accusation.

References to living individuals are based on documented public records, sworn testimony, regulatory findings, or credible investigative reporting. Nothing in this article should be construed as an accusation of criminal conduct against any individual who has not been charged or convicted.

This article is intended to serve the public interest by documenting patterns that warrant further investigation by appropriate authorities.

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