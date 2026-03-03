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The Democracy Defender
Mar 10

Article #2 In Our Iran Series is Up Now: https://thedemocracydefender.substack.com/p/iran-war-the-dark-money-dark-politics

Thank you everyone for your support it means a lot!

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Nicole Koretsky
Mar 6

This is the single most important article I or anyone will read this era. Thank you. I don't know what kind of accountability will be possible even after we retake our government, but I hope to live long enough to see these men stripped of their money and power, and rotting in prison. The Venn diagram of this group and the Epstein group is essentially a circle, as well. I'm sharing this piece with everyone I know.

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