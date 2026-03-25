An investigation into surveillance pricing, the algorithms, and the hidden strategy behind your grocery bill. by The Democracy Defender

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Have you noticed those sleek new digital price tags showing up on the shelves at your local grocery store?

They’re popping up everywhere. Walmart alone has installed them in over 2,300 locations, with plans to go chain-wide. The stores will tell you they’re a long-overdue modernization — no more smudged paper labels, no more employees spending two full days swapping out tags by hand. A corporate blog post from Walmart celebrated how a team lead in Texas can now update the prices on 120,000 items in minutes, right from a screen. Neat, right?

Well.

What if those tags could do more than display a price? What if the infrastructure behind them — the wireless network, the Bluetooth transmitters, the centralized AI system controlling them — was designed to do something the stores would rather you didn’t know about?

And what if the price you see on that little screen isn’t necessarily the same price the person standing next to you sees on their phone?

Welcome to the world of surveillance pricing. And if you haven’t heard that term before, the grocery industry is counting on it.

In September 2025, a team of researchers at Consumer Reports and a policy group called the Groundwork Collaborative decided to find out whether grocery prices were really the same for everyone. They designed an experiment that was deceptively simple and devastating in its results.

They recruited 437 volunteers across four American cities — Seattle, Washington D.C., Saint Paul, and North Canton, Ohio. Each volunteer logged into the Instacart app and was given a specific list of 18 to 20 grocery items to add to their cart, all from the same physical store. To eliminate any variables like delivery fees or driver tips, every shopper selected in-store pickup. Then, supervised in real time over Zoom, they all hit “checkout” at the same moment and took a screenshot.

The screenshots didn’t match.

Not even close.

Nearly three-quarters of the items tested — 74% — came back at multiple different prices depending on which shopper was looking. Not two prices. As many as five distinct prices for the exact same product, at the exact same store, at the exact same time.

A box of Signature SELECT Corn Flakes at a Safeway in Washington, D.C. showed up at 2.99 for one shopper, 3.49 for another, and $3.69 for a third. A 10-count box of Clif Chocolate Chip Energy Bars in Seattle was priced at $19.43, $19.99, and $21.99 — a $2.56 spread. A dozen Lucerne eggs in D.C. appeared at five different price points, ranging from $3.99 to $4.79 — a 20% difference based entirely on who was looking.

When the researchers added up entire shopping baskets, the gap widened. Identical Safeway grocery orders in Seattle totaled $114.34 for some shoppers and $123.93 for others. Across the full study, checkout totals varied by an average of seven percent.

The researchers did the math. For a family of four spending roughly $17,400 a year on groceries — Instacart’s own estimate — that seven percent translates to approximately $1,200 a year. An invisible tax. A surcharge you never agreed to, based on a profile you never saw.

And it got worse. The study uncovered something called “phantom discounts” — a trick so cynical it deserves its own paragraph. Researchers found that when Instacart displayed a “sale” price, the crossed-out “original” price shown above it was also different for different shoppers. A 20-ounce bottle of Heinz Ketchup was offered at $4.99 to everyone. But the fake “original” price — the one designed to make you feel like you were getting a deal — was listed as 5.29 for one shopper, 5.34 for another, 5.39 for a third, and 5.59 for a fourth. The discount wasn’t real. It was a psychological manipulation tailored to your profile, designed to manufacture a false sense of savings.

The engine behind all of this had a name: Eversight — an AI pricing platform that Instacart had acquired in 2022. Eversight was marketed to retailers as a tool for “continual testing” of consumer price sensitivity. In plain English, it was a machine that ran live experiments on shoppers without their knowledge, adjusting prices in real time to find the absolute maximum each person would pay before walking away.

When the study went public in December 2025, it detonated. Members of Congress cited it. State legislators held emergency hearings. The FTC, which had been quietly investigating surveillance pricing since mid-2024, suddenly had the ammunition it needed. Instacart panicked. On December 22, 2025, the company announced it would stop running item-level price tests through Eversight. An internal email, inadvertently leaked, referred to the pricing adjustments as “smart rounding.”

But consumer advocates were quick to point out what Instacart didn’t say. The company didn’t dismantle the system. It didn’t delete the data. The infrastructure — the profiles, the algorithms, the behavioral models — remained intact. They just said they’d stop using one piece of it. For now.

George Orwell imagined a telescreen that watched you in your home. He did not imagine it would follow you to the cereal aisle and adjust the price based on what it saw. But here we are.

Your Loyalty Card Was the First Piece

To understand how we got here, you have to go back to the beginning — the moment you signed up for a grocery store loyalty card.

It probably seemed harmless. Swipe the card, save a few dollars. Maybe you downloaded the app because it was easier than clipping coupons. You gave them your name, your email, maybe your phone number. You started getting “personalized” deals. It felt like the store was rewarding you for being a regular customer.

It was not.

What you were actually doing was handing over the first thread of a data profile that would grow to include your purchasing history, your preferred brands, the time of day you shop, the frequency of your visits, what you browse but don’t buy, what you put in your cart and then remove, and — through third-party data brokers — information that has nothing to do with groceries at all. Your estimated income. Your ZIP code’s median household wealth. What kind of phone you carry. Whether you live near a competing store.

Kroger, the second-largest grocery chain in America, has been building this machine for over two decades. Their loyalty card program tracks over two billion transactions a year across 60 million households. That data feeds into a subsidiary called 84.51° — a company most shoppers have never heard of — which uses machine learning to model your habits, estimate how sensitive you are to price changes, and determine which promotions to show you and which to withhold.

During Kroger’s fourth-quarter earnings call on March 5, 2026, newly appointed CEO Greg Foran told investors something remarkably candid: “I like the fact that we can be pretty personal... we can deliver things for customers that are specific to those customers.”

He wasn’t talking about customer service. He was talking about the fact that Kroger’s “alternative profit businesses” — primarily 84.51° and its retail media network — generated approximately $1.5 billion in revenue. The company’s e-commerce division had grown 20% to a $16 billion valuation, and the engine driving that growth wasn’t selling more groceries. It was selling you — your data, your behavioral profile, your vulnerabilities — to the brands that stock the shelves.

The Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC) published a report documenting exactly what those profiles look like. Kroger’s data systems, fed by loyalty card transactions and cross-referenced with third-party browsing data, sort shoppers into categories like “expecting mother with a toddler,” “reluctant gamblers,” and “interested in fitness and not price sensitive.” These aren’t marketing personas. They’re targeting profiles — and the “not price sensitive” tag means the algorithm has decided you’ll pay more, and it plans to charge you accordingly.

Meanwhile, a class-action lawsuit filed by an anonymous “Jane Doe” in late 2025 alleged that Kroger had been sharing sensitive customer health information — pharmacy data — with Meta through tracking pixels embedded in its digital platforms. The loyalty card that was supposed to save you money on chicken was, allegedly, feeding your prescription history to Facebook’s advertising machine.

This is the architecture. This is how the pipeline works. You sign up. They watch. They build a profile. And then they use that profile to decide what you pay.

The Tags on the Shelf

Which brings us back to those digital price tags.

Electronic Shelf Labels — ESLs — are small, internet-connected displays that replace the paper tags you’ve seen in grocery stores your entire life. They’re controlled by a centralized system that can change the price of every item in a store simultaneously, in seconds, from a remote server. The stores say they’re about efficiency. And they are — partly.

But the technology inside them is more capable than a paper label replacement needs to be.

ESLs operate on 2.4 GHz wireless and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) — the same frequencies your phone uses. Consumer advocates and labor unions have raised urgent questions about whether these tags can communicate with your smartphone as you walk the aisle, tracking your physical location within the store, measuring how long you linger in front of a product, and relaying that data back to the same centralized pricing system that controls what the tag displays.

Here’s what we know for certain, and what we don’t.

We know Walmart has installed ESLs in over 2,300 stores and plans to go chain-wide. We know the company has publicly and repeatedly denied using ESLs for dynamic or surge pricing. A corporate spokesperson stated flatly: “Prices are the same for all customers in any given store and are consistent regardless of demand, time of day, or who is shopping.” The National Retail Federation backed them up, publishing materials insisting that ESLs “do not track consumers, do not collect personal data, and do not enable surge pricing.”

We also know that in early 2026, patent filings surfaced showing that Walmart has developed and patented advanced machine-learning tools designed specifically for forecasting demand and recommending real-time, dynamic price adjustments — based on data including purchase history, payment methods, and customer identification algorithms.

*To be clear — a patent is not proof of deployment. Companies patent technologies they never use. But it is proof of intent, or at minimum, proof of capability. Walmart has built the tool. They’ve installed the hardware. And they’re telling you not to worry about it.

The question is not whether the infrastructure can enable real-time, personalized pricing inside a physical store. It can. The question is whether it’s happening now — or whether we’re watching the pieces being put in place for what comes next. Either way, the answer should concern you.

And the ESLs are only the visible hardware. The invisible layer is your phone. When you walk into a store with a grocery app running in the background, your precise location, your browsing history, and your loyalty profile are all accessible. The combination of a connected shelf tag and a connected smartphone creates the possibility of something that consumer advocates have described as a “dual-screen” pricing environment — where the number on the shelf stays the same for everyone, but the price pushed to your app, or the coupon withheld from your screen, is tailored to extract the maximum from your specific profile.

If that sounds like the online Instacart experiment brought into the physical world, that’s because it is.

Facial Recognition

There’s another layer to the in-store surveillance architecture, and it’s the one that tends to make people the most uncomfortable. It should.

Grocery stores have cameras. They’ve always had cameras. But the cameras going into stores now aren’t the grainy, ceiling-mounted security feeds you’re used to. They’re high-resolution systems running facial recognition software — and they don’t just watch for shoplifters.

The grocery chain Wegmans faced intense public and legal scrutiny after it was revealed that the company had deployed facial recognition technology across its stores. Wegmans said the system was for “asset protection” — scanning faces and cross-referencing them against a database of known shoplifters and law enforcement alerts. That may be true. But here’s what privacy advocates immediately pointed out: the technology doesn’t selectively scan. It scans everyone who walks through the door. Every face is captured, classified by demographic markers, and catalogued. The system doesn’t distinguish between a suspected shoplifter and a grandmother buying bread. It processes them both.

That’s the infrastructure. Now consider what it enables.

When facial recognition is connected to the same data ecosystem that powers the pricing algorithms — the loyalty profiles, the purchase histories, the vulnerability segments — it becomes something consumer advocates in New York have called an “unerasable loyalty card.” You can cancel a rewards program. You can delete an app. You can leave your phone in the car. But you can’t leave your face at home. The moment you walk in, the system knows who you are, what you’ve bought before, and what your profile says about your price sensitivity. It’s a loyalty card you never signed up for and can never opt out of.

The federal Stop Price Gouging in Grocery Stores Act (S. 3892) includes a specific provision addressing this. It would mandate that any grocer using facial recognition technology provide prominent, written disclosure — and it would outright prohibit the sale or sharing of biometric data with third-party entities. The fact that the bill’s authors felt the need to include that provision tells you what they believe is coming — or what’s already here.

And the cameras don’t just identify you. The research describes systems capable of tracking a shopper’s physical path through the store aisles, calculating “dwell time” — how long you stand in front of a product — and analyzing behavioral signals like hesitation or urgency. Imagine standing in the cereal aisle, picking up a box, looking at the price, flinching slightly, and putting it back. Now imagine that reaction being recorded, analyzed, and fed into an algorithm that adjusts what you see on your phone the next time you open the store’s app.

The surveillance pricing pipeline has three layers. The loyalty card captures your history. The phone in your pocket broadcasts your location. And the cameras see what you do when you think no one is watching. Each layer works independently. Together, they form a closed circuit of behavioral extraction that would have been unimaginable a decade ago — and that most shoppers still don’t know exists.

We need to be precise here: we have not confirmed that any specific retailer is currently using in-store camera footage to dynamically adjust individual prices in real time. But the technology to do so exists, the infrastructure is being installed, and the California Attorney General’s CCPA enforcement sweep explicitly targets the use of biometric data and in-store behavioral tracking for pricing purposes. When regulators are investigating it, the capability is no longer theoretical.

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The Vulnerability Lists

Everything we’ve described so far might sound like aggressive capitalism — ethically questionable but maybe not shocking. Companies want to charge you more. They always have. But the surveillance pricing pipeline doesn’t stop at browsing history and loyalty cards. It reaches into places that should make anyone uncomfortable.

On January 8, 2026, California’s privacy regulator — the California Privacy Protection Agency, or CalPrivacy — dropped a hammer on a company most Americans have never heard of. Rickenbacher Data LLC, a mid-sized data broker in Flower Mound, Texas, operating under the name “Datamasters,” had been caught buying and selling something extraordinary.

Lists of people with Alzheimer’s disease — 435,245 names, with home addresses and phone numbers.

Lists of people with drug addictions — 133,142 names.

Lists of people with bladder incontinence — 857,449 names.

Alongside these, Datamasters marketed “Hispanic Lists” containing over 20 million names, “Senior Lists” targeting elderly populations, and “Mortgage Lists” identifying people burdened with high-interest loans. The company maintained a master database of 114 million households and 231 million individuals. Access to these lists started at $40 per thousand records. A complete national consumer database of 219 million names could be purchased outright for $9,500.

CalPrivacy fined the company $45,000 — a penalty that, for a data broker moving this volume of information, amounts to the cost of doing business. But the enforcement action cracked open a window into a shadow economy that most consumers don’t know exists.

Michael Macko, CalPrivacy’s head of enforcement, put it plainly: “Reselling lists of people battling Alzheimer’s disease is a recipe for trouble.” People suffering from cognitive decline are statistically more vulnerable to financial exploitation. They may not be able to price-compare. They may not understand what they’re being charged or why.

And here’s where the pipeline connects. Data brokers like Datamasters don’t exist in a vacuum. The lists they sell flow downstream — to advertisers, to marketing firms, and to the retail data analytics companies that power the pricing algorithms. Firms like 84.51° and Numerator build “audience segments” from exactly this kind of data. When a pricing algorithm knows that a shopper is elderly, lives in a food desert with no nearby competitor, and purchases incontinence products and diabetes supplies on a fixed schedule, it has calculated something devastating: this person cannot walk away. The algorithm’s job, by design, is to find the maximum price that person will accept. And it will find it.

This is what lawmakers in New Jersey and Colorado started calling “medical redlining” during legislative hearings in March 2026. It’s the digital equivalent of the practice banks once used to deny mortgages in minority neighborhoods — except now the discrimination is invisible, automated, and priced to the penny.

During the New Jersey hearings on S-3612, the “Fair Price Protection Act,” legislators cited examples of what they called the “Gluten-Free Tax” — instances where algorithms identified shoppers with Celiac disease and charged them premiums on gluten-free staples, because their medical need for those specific products is, in the algorithm’s language, “predictable and unavoidable.”

You can’t substitute. You can’t walk away. The machine knows it. And it prices accordingly.

The People Fighting Back

In committee rooms in Denver and Trenton in March 2026, the people who had been ground through this machine started pushing back.

Charles Brennan, Director of Income and Housing Policy at the Colorado Center on Law and Policy, sat before the state’s Business Affairs and Labor Committee and took apart the industry’s central defense — the idea that personalized pricing is good for consumers because it “reduces inefficiency.”

“Surveillance-based pricing changes this dynamic,” Brennan testified. “Instead of offering a common price, firms can use personal data and algorithms to estimate what each consumer is likely to pay and adjust prices accordingly. Prices become individualized offers designed to charge each person the highest price they’re likely to accept.” He paused on the key point: “The result is higher extraction from consumers without expanding output.”

Translation: they’re not growing the pie. They’re taking a bigger slice of yours.

In New Jersey, Beverly Brown Ruggia, Financial Justice Director for New Jersey Citizen Action, made it personal. “We know that families in New Jersey are struggling terribly to meet costs,” she testified. “And to think that the prices for something as essential as food could be manipulated, especially based on information that cannot be considered reliable, is of deep concern to us.”

Senator Joseph Cryan, the sponsor of New Jersey’s Fair Price Protection Act, offered the line that traveled farthest. Describing how the algorithms use browsing data to set prices, he told the committee: “If you looked at that tomato twice in the past two days, you’re not going to pay any more for it.” It was his way of saying: the law would stop the store from punishing you for showing interest in a tomato.

In Colorado, Representative Javier Mabrey framed it in the language his constituents would understand. He cited studies where rideshare algorithms offered vastly different prices to drivers sitting in the same room booking the same route. “That is not the free market,” Mabrey said. “That is economic exploitation dressed up as technology. That is the gamification of our economy.”

Both bills — Colorado’s HB26-1210 and New Jersey’s S-3612 — cleared their respective committees in March 2026. Both face fierce industry opposition. The Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce, the Colorado Retail Council, and tech lobbying groups like NetChoice and the Chamber of Progress testified against the Colorado bill, arguing that its definitions were too broad and would accidentally outlaw loyalty programs and digital coupons. In New Jersey, Mary Ellen Peppard, Vice President of the New Jersey Food Council, insisted that physical grocers “absolutely do not currently use algorithms or behavioral trends to change prices for individual shoppers at the physical shelf.” She defended ESLs as nothing more than a labor-saving replacement for paper tags.

The industry’s message is consistent and coordinated: We would never do this. And the laws you’re writing to stop us from doing it are dangerous and overreaching.

New Jersey’s Governor Mikie Sherrill has pledged to sign the surveillance pricing ban if it reaches her desk. Colorado’s bill passed committee on a narrow 7-6 vote. At the federal level, the Stop Price Gouging in Grocery Stores Act of 2026 (S. 3892), introduced by Senators Ben Ray Luján and Jeff Merkley, would ban surveillance-based pricing in grocery stores nationwide, cap excessive prices at 120% of a six-month average, and prohibit the installation of ESLs in large food retailers. It’s currently sitting in the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation.

The United Food and Commercial Workers union — the UFCW — has launched a national “Truth Campaign” against ESLs and surveillance pricing, arguing that the technology threatens both fair consumer pricing and thousands of retail jobs. They’ve helped draft model legislation in multiple states.

It’s a street fight. And it’s happening right now.

The Rest of the World Is Already Ahead of Us

While American lawmakers debate whether to act, other countries have already decided.

The European Union’s AI Act, which entered into force in August 2024, treats any artificial intelligence system that performs “profiling of natural persons” as automatically high-risk. By August 2026, any retailer or data broker operating a personalized pricing algorithm in the EU must submit to mandatory audits, establish human oversight mechanisms capable of overriding the algorithm, and file detailed technical documentation with regulators. The penalty for non-compliance: up to €15 million or 3% of global annual revenue — whichever is higher.

In the United Kingdom, the Competition and Markets Authority has gone further. The CMA has identified a threat it calls “agentic collusion” — the possibility that AI pricing algorithms deployed by competing retailers will independently learn to match each other’s prices and maintain artificially high margins, without any human beings ever conspiring to do so. The algorithm figures out on its own that cooperating is more profitable than competing. In February 2026, the CMA launched a formal investigation into hotel chains suspected of doing exactly this — sharing pricing data through a common algorithm to keep rates inflated.

The CMA’s message to corporations was blunt: “Ignorance is no defence.” If your algorithm colludes, you’re liable — whether you intended it or not.

A shopper in Berlin or London has more legal protection from algorithmic price manipulation than a shopper in New Jersey. That’s the current state of affairs.

What They Say vs. What They Do

There’s a pattern in the corporate response to all of this, and it’s worth laying out plainly — because the gap between what these companies tell you and what they tell their investors is the real story.

Walmart tells the press that ESLs are a labor-saving tool and that “prices are the same for all customers.” Walmart’s own patent filings describe machine-learning systems for real-time dynamic price adjustments based on customer identification algorithms.

Kroger’s CEO tells investors he likes being “pretty personal” with customers. The National Retail Federation says ESLs “do not track consumers.” EPIC documents Kroger’s system categorizing shoppers as “reluctant gamblers” and “expecting mother with a toddler.”

Instacart told the public it never used personal behavioral data to set prices. Consumer Reports found five different prices for the same eggs in the same store at the same time. An internal email called it “smart rounding.”

The New Jersey Food Council says grocers “absolutely do not” use algorithms to change prices for individual shoppers. The FTC’s Section 6(b) study, based on mandatory subpoenas to the industry’s own pricing vendors, found that retail algorithms actively track mouse movements, cart abandonment, device type, and real-time geolocation to adjust checkout prices.

These contradictions are not ambiguities. They are the industry saying one thing in the committee room and another in the boardroom. And they expect you not to notice.



What This Means for You

So here’s where you stand, in plain language.

Every time you swipe a loyalty card, open a grocery app, or browse an online store, you are feeding data into a system that is designed — by its own engineers’ admission — to figure out the highest price you’ll pay and charge you exactly that. The algorithms don’t care whether you’re a tech executive or a retiree on a fixed income. In fact, they care very much — because the retiree in a food desert with no car and a medical condition that ties them to specific products is the most profitable target the system can find.

The new digital tags on the shelves may or may not be tracking you today. But the hardware is there, the wireless capability is there, the patents are there, and the software that would connect all of it already exists and has been proven to work — because it was doing exactly that on your phone through apps like Instacart until researchers caught it in the act.

The regulatory fight is real and it’s happening fast. Bills are moving through state legislatures in New Jersey, Colorado, New York, and others. The FTC has the industry’s own documents. The EU has already classified this technology as high-risk. But none of these protections are guaranteed, and the lobbying effort to kill them is enormous, well-funded, and relentless.

Editor’s note: When you understand how valuable personal data is in the retail surveillance economy — when you see that a list of Alzheimer’s patients sells for $40 per thousand names, and that a single company’s data monetization arm generates $1.5 billion a year — you begin to understand why any large-scale collection of Americans’ personal information, by anyone, public or private, should concern you deeply. The grocery aisle is one front in a much larger war over who owns the intimate details of your life and what they’re allowed to do with them.

Here’s what you can do right now:

If you live in California, the state’s DELETE Request and Opt-out Platform — DROP — launched on January 1, 2026. It lets you submit a single request that instructs every registered data broker in the state to delete your personal information. It’s not perfect, but it’s the most powerful consumer tool currently available anywhere in the country.

For everyone else — and even for Californians who want an extra layer of protection — there are paid data-removal services that will actively hunt for your personal information across broker databases and send removal requests on your behalf. Some are standalone subscriptions; others come bundled with VPN services. They do work, and many brokers comply and remove your data when contacted. But they aren’t a silver bullet. Some brokers simply ignore the requests without ever acknowledging them, and your data can reappear on new lists weeks or months after it’s been removed. It’s an imperfect tool in an imperfect system — but it’s better than doing nothing.

Everywhere else, start by understanding what your loyalty apps are actually collecting. Read the permissions. Check whether your grocery store’s app has access to your location when you’re not using it. Consider whether the $2 you save on chicken is worth the profile being built around your name.

And the next time you’re in the grocery store, take a look at those digital price tags.

They’re not just price tags anymore.

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“When Bots Set Prices: CMA Highlights Real World Risks of Algorithmic Pricing,” Akin Gump. https://www.akingump.com/en/insights/alerts/when-bots-set-prices-cma-highlights-real-world-risks-of-algorithmic-pricing

“CMA Examines Agentic AI and Algorithmic Collusion,” Pinsent Masons. https://www.pinsentmasons.com/out-law/news/cma-examines-agentic-ai-and-algorithmic-collusion

California DELETE Request and Opt-out Platform (DROP).

https://cppa.ca.gov/

“Groundbreaking Wage Suppression Case Against Poultry Industry Ends with Landmark Settlements,” GlobeNewswire (March 2026). https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/03/10/3253212/1494/en/Groundbreaking-Wage-Suppression-Case-Against-Poultry-Industry-Ends-with-Landmark-Settlements.html

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Where corporate statements or denials exist — including Walmart’s public position that Electronic Shelf Labels are not used for dynamic pricing, and Instacart’s assertion that its pricing tests did not rely on personal behavioral data — those statements are presented as stated. The identification of contradictions between public statements and documented evidence is presented as factual observation.

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This article is intended to serve the public interest by documenting corporate practices, regulatory responses, and consumer harms that warrant public awareness and further scrutiny by appropriate authorities.

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