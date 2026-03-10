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PFC Billy's avatar
PFC Billy
Mar 15Edited

Neoliberalism. Named after the late 20th century economic theory that the rich should exercise total control over all aspects of society, and lie about it.

When the Neoliberals conquered the Earth, it wasn’t in face-to-face military battles like the ancient Romans or British used. Instead, the Neoliberals won by destabilizing and corrupting all competing power structures. Conquest is expensive. Tearing down is easy. To invade and occupy a nation-state would require planning, resources, and intelligence. To disrupt it? That only requires the technological high ground and a total lack of scruples. Destroy the power stations and water pumps. Sabotage their data networks, use your vast financial wealth to bribe political parties to betray their nation, block them from the international financial system, ensure that the mainstream media 24/7 slander and belittle and ignore the patriots.

The primary strength of the Neoliberals was their total lack of shame. You could catch them in lies, or contradictions, they could screw up totally, or rob you blind, and they wouldn’t care. They would just go on saying whatever they wanted to say and doing whatever they wanted to do. Neoliberalism is the application of power without moral restraint. You cannot debate them, you cannot reason with them. You can suck up to them and hope to be rewarded. You can do nothing and they will crush you into abject slavery. Oppose them in the slightest way, and they will destroy you by any means possible. Appeals to conscience are as useful as fighting cancer by asking for sympathy. Ultimately, the only winning strategy for dealing with Neoliberalism is to kill it

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voza0db's avatar
voza0db
Mar 15

"That promise has now been kept. The question is what it will cost the rest of us — and whether the assembly line can be stopped before it produces its next product."

One needs to understand, and accept ,the Reality that the Herds of modern moron slaves are unable to execute a single action that will cause a CHANGE to the current SYSTEM:

https://voza0db.substack.com/p/morons-just-dont-get-it-c0b

The Centuries that took Them to achieve this current status has a solid structure of Command & Control. Your good depiction of that small part of the System is enough to understand that this assembly line can't be stopped by us (herds of MMS/3i's).

And if one is able to follow the MONEY even further into the upper levels one eventually finds that it comes from the Owners of the MONETARY SYSTEM.

Secular Ruling Families have billions of MMS ready to die for a piece of FIAT MONEY, and this is a embedded Behavior very difficult to CHANGE.

https://voza0db.substack.com/p/morons-just-dont-get-it-60b

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