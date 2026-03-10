by The Democracy Defender

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This is the second article in our Iran series. Click here for the first article

Remember “Drill Baby Drill”?

When Donald Trump stood at rally podiums in 2024 and 2025 barking those three words, most people heard a bumper sticker — a culture-war applause line about gas prices and American energy independence. Cable news treated it as red-meat rhetoric for the base. Environmentalists rolled their eyes. And the political class filed it under “campaign slogans that don’t survive contact with governance.”

They were all wrong.

“Drill Baby Drill” was never a slogan. It was a policy summary — the public-facing shorthand for a multi-billion-dollar strategy that had been under construction for over a decade in the boardrooms of conservative think tanks, funded by the largest fossil fuel companies on Earth, and staffed by a personnel pipeline that would eventually place its architects inside the very government agencies responsible for executing it. Drill domestically. Lock out competitors abroad. And if a competitor won’t go quietly — (if, say, it sits on 209 billion barrels of proven oil reserves and sells them through a shadow fleet to China) — well, there’s a 920-page blueprint for that too.

That blueprint is called Project 2025. And the competitor is Iran.

In our previous article, we followed the money forward — from the first bombs over Tehran to the cabinet members profiting from the chaos. We showed you Feinberg steering Pentagon contracts toward his own investment orbit. Wright profiting from energy prices his own administration inflated. Lutnick’s firm betting against his own tariffs. Kushner shopping post-war reconstruction deals to Gulf monarchies while collecting $25 million a year in management fees.

That article answered the question: Who is getting rich?

This one answers the harder question: Who built the machine that put those people in the room — and who paid for it?

To be clear from the outset: this article is not arguing that the Iran war is a fabrication dreamed up by oil executives in a smoke-filled room. The Iranian nuclear program is real. The strategic window created by the collapse of the “Axis of Resistance” is real. The January 2026 massacre of over 7,000 Iranian civilians by their own government created a genuine humanitarian crisis. Both things can be true at once: there are legitimate security rationales for confronting the Iranian regime, and an entire fossil-fuel-funded institutional machine was pre-positioned to exploit exactly this kind of moment — ensuring that when the “golden opportunity” appeared, the people making the decisions, the doctrine guiding them, and the money that put them all in place had been selected years in advance.

The scandal isn’t that the opportunity was manufactured. It’s that the response was pre-purchased.

And the receipt runs through three organizations you need to know by name: The Heritage Foundation, the Atlas Network, and the International Democracy Union.

The Invisible Foundation: Dark Money and the Architecture of Influence

Before a single policy paper was drafted, before a single loyalist was placed inside a federal agency, before a single bomb was loaded onto a B-2 stealth bomber — somebody had to write the checks.

The financial architecture behind the Iran war strategy is built on a simple but devastatingly effective principle: the people funding the policy never appear on the policy. The fossil fuel industry learned this lesson the hard way during the climate wars of the 2000s and 2010s, when direct corporate sponsorship of think tanks became a public relations liability. The solution was elegant: route the money through intermediaries — donor-advised funds, family foundations, and “pass-through” vehicles — that provide the same influence with none of the fingerprints.

The most important of these intermediaries is an organization most Americans have never heard of: Donors Trust.

Donors Trust and its sister organization, Donors Capital Fund, function as what investigative journalists have called the “dark money ATM” of the conservative movement. The mechanism is straightforward: a corporation or billionaire donor contributes money to Donors Trust. Donors Trust then distributes that money to conservative think tanks, policy shops, and advocacy organizations. The original donor’s identity is never publicly disclosed. The think tanks report their funding as coming from “Donors Trust” — a dead end for anyone trying to follow the money back to its source.

Between 2020 and 2022, Donors Trust distributed approximately $181.4 million to organizations involved in climate disinformation and hawkish Middle East policy. Here’s where some of that money landed:

Table 1

Note the ‘America First’ Policy Institute on that list. AFPI was founded in 2021 by former Trump administration officials who specifically chose its name to institutionalize Trump’s “America First” philosophy into permanent policy infrastructure. It’s not a campaign organization — it’s a policy factory designed to ensure that regardless of which Republican occupies the White House, the doctrine survives. When you see the phrase “America First” attached to energy policy, foreign policy, and defense strategy, you’re looking at the output of this machine.

But Donors Trust is only the delivery mechanism. The fuel comes from somewhere, and the trail leads to familiar names.

ExxonMobil has contributed at least $870,000 in direct grants to the Heritage Foundation, with a significant portion earmarked for programs designed to undermine environmental regulations and promote fossil fuel expansion. (That’s only the amount we can trace through public filings. Given the dark money architecture described above, the actual figure is almost certainly far higher — more on that shortly.) Koch-affiliated groups have provided at least $9.6 million to Heritage since 2020. The Lynde and Harry Bradley Foundation contributed approximately $52.9 million to Project 2025 advisory groups. The Scaife and Coors families added another $24.2 million.

And here’s the part that should make you sit up: as traceable, direct corporate funding from companies like Exxon appeared to decline in recent years — anonymous funding through Donors Trust surged. The money didn’t disappear. It just took a different route. It appears the fossil fuel industry is still funding the intellectual framework for a war that would eliminate their primary Middle Eastern competitor while simultaneously posting press releases about their commitment to a sustainable future.

This money is the invisible foundation upon which everything else is built. The think tanks, the personnel pipelines, the military doctrines, the diplomatic alliances — all of it runs on money that was specifically designed to be untraceable. And all of it flows toward a single strategic objective that the industry prefers to dress up in the language of “national security” and “energy dominance”:

Remove Iranian crude from the global market. Replace it with American shale and LNG. And use the machinery of the US Government to guarantee the outcome.

The Blueprint: The Heritage Foundation and the Project 2025 Assembly Line

The Heritage Foundation was established in 1973 with a mission to promote conservative public policy. For five decades, it has published its “Mandate for Leadership” series — thick policy manuals timed to presidential transitions, designed to hand incoming Republican administrations a ready-made governing agenda. The tradition dates back to Ronald Reagan, who reportedly implemented roughly two-thirds of Heritage’s 1981 recommendations. It is, by Heritage’s own description, a “policy bible.”

But Project 2025 — the latest and most ambitious Mandate for Leadership — is something qualitatively different from its predecessors. Published in April 2023, this 920-page document doesn’t just recommend policies. It provides a complete operating system for capturing the federal government: vetted personnel lists, draft executive orders, agency-by-agency restructuring plans, and a “Playbook” for the first 180 days of a new administration. It was authored by over 350 contributors from more than 100 conservative organizations, coordinated by Heritage, and funded by the dark money network described above.

Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts has described the organization’s current mission as “institutionalizing Trumpism.” At a 2022 Heritage dinner, Trump himself endorsed the project, saying Heritage was “going to lay the groundwork and detail plans for exactly what our movement will do... when the American people give us a colossal mandate.”

They got their mandate. And they used it.

Personnel Is Policy: The 70% Takeover

The most consequential chapter of the Project 2025 story isn’t about policy — it’s about people.

By late 2025, approximately 70% of Trump’s cabinet and more than 50 senior government officials had direct prior roles with the Heritage Foundation or its Project 2025 partner organizations. This is not a statistic that gets the attention it deserves. We’re not talking about vague ideological alignment. We’re talking about a systematic placement operation where Heritage identified, vetted, trained, and installed loyalists into the specific positions needed to execute their agenda — including, critically, the positions that control energy policy, defense procurement, sanctions enforcement, and Middle East strategy.

Table 2

This is the “personnel is policy” doctrine in its most literal form. When Heritage scholars wrote that the U.S. should pursue “targeted kinetic and cyberattacks” on Iran’s telecommunications infrastructure, that recommendation didn’t gather dust on a shelf. It was implemented by officials Heritage helped select, operating under a doctrine Heritage wrote, funded by donors Heritage cultivated. When the administration decided to strike Iranian telecom hubs during Operation Epic Fury, the intellectual DNA traced directly back to Heritage policy papers published years earlier.

The Energy Chapter: Drilling the Blueprint Into the Ground

The Project 2025 chapter on the Department of Energy was authored by Bernard McNamee, a former FERC commissioner and director at the Texas Public Policy Foundation — another fossil-fuel-funded think tank in the Heritage orbit. McNamee’s chapter is a roadmap for dismantling the Department Of Energy’s climate and clean energy programs and replacing them with an aggressive fossil fuel expansion agenda: rapid ramp-up of oil and gas production on federal lands, systematic removal of legal barriers to LNG exports, and the elimination of methane regulations.

Supporting this framework was Kevin Dayaratna, a Heritage economist whose research was subsequently used by Chris Wright’s D O E to challenge the social cost of carbon and justify the repeal of environmental protections. And Diana Furchtgott-Roth, a Heritage fellow who argued that U.S. energy expansion would force global competitors into structural economic decline. Translation: The USA can control the world by controlling The Oil.

This is the “circular sourcing” strategy that makes Heritage so effective — and so dangerous:

Step 1: Heritage scholars write the policy recommendation (e.g., “expand LNG exports and eliminate climate regulations”).

Step 2: Heritage-aligned foundations and dark money conduits fund the supporting research that provides “scientific cover” for the recommendation.

Step 3: Heritage’s personnel pipeline places vetted loyalists — like Chris Wright — into the agencies responsible for implementation.

Step 4: The installed officials adopt Heritage’s research as official government policy.

Step 5: Heritage celebrates the policy adoption as validation of their work — and uses it to fundraise for the next cycle.

The circle is closed. The think tank writes the policy. The think tank funds the evidence. The think tank staffs the government. The government implements the policy. The think tank takes credit. And the fossil fuel companies that funded the entire loop get their return on investment in the form of expanded drilling rights, eliminated regulations, and — now — the military removal of their largest market competitor.

From Project 2025 to Heritage 2.0: The Machine Doesn’t Stop

Project 2025 didn’t end when Trump took office. It evolved.

In late 2025, Heritage unveiled what it internally calls “Heritage 2.0” — a new set of policy priorities for the 2025-2026 cycle, officially titled “Restoring America’s Promise.” Heritage insists this is not “Project 2026,” dismissing the label as a fabrication. But the priorities build directly on the Project 2025 framework, and the personnel pipeline remains fully operational. The machine didn’t shut down — it just switched to maintenance mode, optimizing and extending the infrastructure it already built.

Among Heritage 2.0’s stated priorities: countering China in the “New Cold War,” expanding fossil fuel production to avoid an “electricity shortage,” dismantling the Department of Education, and — crucially — supporting the Trump administration’s efforts to “assert effective control over the federal bureaucracy” and “end the abuses” of the administrative state.

Read between the lines: this is the continued execution of Schedule F — the reclassification of up to 50,000 career civil servants to at-will employees who can be fired and replaced with Heritage-trained loyalists. The Iran war provides the political cover. When the administration fires State Department analysts or EPA scientists and replaces them with Heritage-vetted “experts in governmental effectiveness,” the justification is always the same: we’re at war, we can’t afford “deep state” actors who might “trip us up” or “rig the information environment.”

The war is the accelerant. Without the “existential threat” from Iran, the radical restructuring of the U.S. government proposed by Heritage would face significantly higher political and legal hurdles. With it, the restructuring becomes a matter of “national security.”

All of it — every policy paper, every personnel placement, every dark money donation — traces back to the same Project 2025 doctrine. It’s the single thread that connects the Heritage Foundation to the Atlas Network, the IDU, Donors Trust, and ultimately to the bombs falling on Tehran.

The Moral Cover: The Atlas Network and the “Freedom Narrative”

If the Heritage Foundation built the machine, the Atlas Network built the story that makes the machine palatable.

The Atlas Network was founded in 1981 by Sir Antony Fisher, a British entrepreneur inspired by the free-market ideas of Friedrich Hayek and the Mont Pelerin Society — the same intellectual lineage that produced much of the modern libertarian and free-market conservative movement. Fisher’s insight was that policy change required more than a single think tank in Washington; it required a global franchise system of independent organizations, each tailored to its local context, all pushing the same core message: free markets, deregulation, and the primacy of individual economic liberty over state intervention.

Today, the Atlas Network coordinates over 500 partner organizations in nearly 100 countries. It describes itself as a “think tank that creates think tanks.” Its competitive grant programs fund organizations that can demonstrate “measurable impact” in advancing liberty — a deliberately vague metric that covers everything from publishing free-market textbooks in Africa to, as we’ll see, manufacturing the moral justification for regime change in the Middle East.

The “Freedom Worldwide: Iran” Initiative

Atlas’s role in the Iran conflict operates through what might be called narrative infrastructure — the systematic construction of a story that frames military intervention as liberation rather than aggression.

The primary vehicle is the “Freedom Worldwide: Iran” initiative, led by Dr. Tom G. Palmer, a senior Atlas fellow. The initiative, along with the related “Dignity Unbound” project, recruits and trains what Atlas calls “freedom intellectuals” — Iranian dissidents and exile scholars who provide the intellectual basis for a post-ayatollah, free-market Iranian state. In short, they created an Iranian think tank to smooth the way.

The framing is precise and deliberate. In Atlas’s telling, the Iranian people are not victims of geopolitical maneuvering — they are a latent “freedom movement” waiting for an external spark. The protests of December 2025 and January 2026 are recast as evidence of an organic, pro-market democratic uprising. The subsequent military strikes are positioned not as an act of war, but as an “assist” to Iranian civil society — the external spark the freedom movement was waiting for.

This narrative serves a critical function within the broader Project 2025 architecture: it allows the administration to avoid the politically toxic framing of a “war of choice” or a “forever war.” Instead, the conflict is presented as a “unique opportunity” to support a naturally occurring democratic transition — one that just happens to align perfectly with American energy interests and the Heritage Foundation’s decades-long campaign to destroy the Iranian nuclear deal.

The Kohelet Policy Forum: Atlas’s Military Doctrine

If Atlas provides the moral narrative, its Israel-based think tank — the Kohelet Policy Forum — provides the military doctrine.

Kohelet is one of Atlas’s most influential regional partners. Founded in 2012 and funded in part by American billionaire Arthur Dantchik (before he publicly distanced himself in 2023) and other donors within the Atlas-adjacent dark money ecosystem, Kohelet has been instrumental in reshaping both Israeli domestic policy and military strategy.

Kohelet’s scholars developed what they call the “Winning Realist Doctrine of Warfare” — a framework that explicitly rejects the “idealism” of peace through negotiation in favor of an offensive approach built on three pillars:

Immutable Hostility: The root cause of the conflict is identified as inherent ideological opposition to sovereignty — not territorial disputes, not nuclear proliferation, not economic grievances. Because the hostility is “immutable,” it cannot be negotiated away. It can only be managed through decisive, overwhelming force.

Strategic Self-Reliance: Israel and its allies must maintain the capability for independent, preemptive strikes without reliance on international oversight or approval. The UN, the IAEA, the international rules-based order — all are treated as obstacles to security, not instruments of it.

Regional Power Status: Military capability is the only mechanism for achieving a “secure and victorious” regional position. Deterrence is not sufficient. Only the demonstrated willingness and ability to destroy enemy infrastructure and leadership achieves lasting security.

If this sounds like the operational doctrine behind Operation Roaring Lion — Israel’s component of the February 2026 strikes — that’s because it is. When Israeli forces targeted the Supreme Leader’s compound, the military and intelligence infrastructure across Tehran, Isfahan, and Qom, and systematically degraded Iran’s retaliatory capabilities, they were executing the Kohelet doctrine in its purest form: an “overwhelming and unrelenting blow” designed to leave “no chance” for regime remnants to regroup.

The Kohelet Policy Forum’s influence on the Netanyahu government extends beyond military doctrine. The forum was instrumental in Israel’s controversial judicial overhaul — an effort to ensure that the executive branch has the “interpretive sovereignty” required to act decisively in matters of national security, free from judicial checks that might slow or block military operations. In other words: Kohelet didn’t just write the war plan. It helped reshape the Israeli government to ensure nothing could stop the war plan from being executed.

The Exxon Connection

While the Atlas Network publicly denies direct funding from the extractive industry, that denial took a significant hit in November 2025 when investigative reporting revealed that ExxonMobil had financed Atlas Network operations specifically intended to spread climate skepticism and derail international climate treaties in Latin America. The revelation confirmed what researchers had long suspected: Atlas’s global “freedom” franchise is, in significant part, a distribution network for fossil fuel industry interests — cloaked in the language of human rights, economic liberty, and democratic empowerment.

The Iran conflict activates specific Atlas funding channels that directly serve these interests:

Table 3

Read that last line again. The Atlas Network isn’t just providing moral cover for the war. It’s already preparing the economic architecture for what comes after — specifically, the privatization of Iran’s state-controlled energy sector. The country sits on 209 billion barrels of proven oil reserves and some of the world’s largest natural gas deposits. Under the current regime, those resources are controlled by the IRGC and sold through sanctions-evading shadow networks. Under the post-regime “free-market Iran” that Atlas envisions, they would be opened to international investment.

Who benefits from that investment? The same fossil fuel companies — ExxonMobil, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, and their smaller competitors — whose dark money funded the think tanks that built the case for the war in the first place.

Atlas doesn’t start wars. It builds the moral permission structure for others to start them. And it prepares the profit model for what comes after. All of it feeds back into the same Project 2025 doctrine: a world where American military power serves as the enforcement arm of free-market expansion, and where “freedom” is defined primarily as the freedom of capital to flow where it wants — protected, if necessary, by B-2 stealth bombers.

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The Diplomatic Scaffold: The International Democracy Union

Wars need allies — or at least the appearance of them. When the United Nations won’t provide a mandate, when NATO is paralyzed, when the “international community” balks at the legality of preemptive strikes on a sovereign nation, you need an alternative source of legitimacy.

That’s where the International Democracy Union comes in.

The IDU was founded in 1983, during the Cold War, as a global alliance of center-right and conservative political parties. Its founding members included parties led by Ronald Reagan, Margaret Thatcher, Helmut Kohl, and Jacques Chirac. Today, it represents conservative parties from dozens of countries and functions as a forum for exchanging campaign strategies, policy positions, and, increasingly, coordinated geopolitical messaging. Among its most prominent members: Trump’s Republican Party and Netanyahu’s Likud — the two parties that launched the strikes on Iran. Birds of a feather, indeed. Despite branding itself as a “democratic” alliance, the IDU has increasingly served as a vehicle for promoting hard-right agendas globally, providing institutional cover for authoritarian-friendly governance under the banner of conservative values.

The IDU ’s current chairman is Stephen Harper, former Prime Minister of Canada, who brings a specific and relevant credential to the role: in 2012, Harper became one of the first Western leaders to sever all diplomatic ties with the Iranian regime, which he publicly described as “evil” and a “revolutionary power” with “global ambitions.” Harper’s personal conviction that the Iranian regime cannot be reformed, only confronted, is now the official consensus of the IDU.

The Israel Mission and the Washington Forum

The IDU 's direct involvement in the Iran conflict escalation is documented and timestamped.

In February 2025, the IDU sent a formal mission to Israel, hosted by Minister of Intelligence Gila Gamliel. The mission focused explicitly on “the role Iran plays in threatening security and stability in the region.” This occurred during an active multi-front conflict involving Hamas and Hezbollah — and while the Heritage Foundation’s personnel pipeline was busily installing Iran hawks throughout the new Trump administration.

In December 2025, the IDU convened its Washington Forum, where conservative leaders from around the world assembled in Washington and discussed the “future of conservatism” in a post-”Axis of Resistance” world. It was at this forum that the IDU endorsed its most consequential recent resolution.

The Transatlantic Energy Security Resolution

The December 2025 resolution, titled “Resolution on Transatlantic Energy Security and LNG Cooperation,” is worth reading closely — because it reveals the IDU ’s actual function in the conflict architecture.

The resolution declares energy security a “strategic pillar for democratic resilience” and calls for the complete phase-out of Russian gas by 2027. It frames U.S. liquefied natural gas as the primary alternative to Russian and Iranian “energy weaponization.” And it positions the military protection of LNG supply chains as a shared responsibility of democratic nations.

Strip away the diplomatic language and this is a lobbying document for the American fossil fuel industry — dressed up as a statement of democratic solidarity. The resolution’s focus on LNG cooperation directly mirrors the lobbying efforts of BP, Shell, and ExxonMobil, who have been seeking long-term LNG export contracts in Europe and Asia. By framing American LNG as a tool of “democratic resilience” rather than a commodity, the IDU provides the international political cover for what is, at its core, a market expansion strategy.

The IDU also provides ideological continuity through its “Bush-Thatcher Award for Freedom” — a prize whose very name invokes the two leaders most associated with the doctrine of preemptive military action in service of democratic values. The award is not decorative. It signals which political movements and leaders the IDU considers aligned with its vision — a vision in which military force is an acceptable, even preferred, instrument for advancing free-market democracy.

The Global Coalition of the Willing

The IDU ’s most important function is creating a “democratic vs. authoritarian” binary that frames the Iran conflict as part of a civilizational struggle rather than a discretionary military operation. Through a series of resolutions passed during the 2025-2026 cycle, the IDU has built this framework methodically:

The Ukraine precedent: By passing resolutions for “steadfast support of Ukraine” against Russia, the IDU established the moral architecture for preemptive action against other members of the “authoritarian axis” — including Iran. If supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression is a democratic duty, then confronting Iran — Russia’s ally and fellow member of the “axis” — follows the same logic.

The Abraham Accords expansion: The IDU has consistently promoted the expansion of the Abraham Accords as the only path to “just and lasting peace” in the Middle East. This vision explicitly requires the removal of what the IDU considers the primary obstacle to regional normalization: the current Iranian leadership.

Energy security as democratic security: The Transatlantic Energy Security Resolution reframes fossil fuel market dominance as a pillar of the democratic world order. Whoever controls energy supply controls geopolitical leverage — and the IDU has made clear that it believes that leverage should rest with its member parties’ nations, not with Iran or Russia.

The IDU doesn’t deploy troops or launch missiles. It provides something arguably more valuable: the veneer of international consensus. When the Trump and Netanyahu administrations needed to justify strikes that the UN Security Council would never authorize, they could point to the IDU ’s resolutions, its missions, its awards, and its coalition of conservative parties as evidence of “broad international support” among “like-minded democracies.”

This is diplomatic scaffolding — built not to house negotiations, but to provide a structure upon which a war could be hung and displayed as a collective act of democratic self-defense. And like the Heritage Foundation’s policy pipeline and the Atlas Network’s moral narrative, it feeds directly back into the Project 2025 vision of a world where traditional multilateral institutions are bypassed in favor of ideologically aligned coalitions that will act when the UN and NATO are “paralyzed by liberal indecision.”

The $50 Barrel: Following the Doctrine to Its Economic Conclusion

So far we’ve traced the institutional architecture — the money, the personnel, the moral narrative, and the diplomatic cover. But there’s a final piece that ties it all together: the economic prize that the entire machine was built to deliver.

Administration-aligned economists, including Heritage Foundation scholars and analysts at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, have projected that regime change in Iran could drive global oil prices below $50 per barrel. This is not a side effect of the conflict. It is a stated objective — the economic component of the “Energy Dominance” doctrine that Heritage, Atlas, and the IDU have been building toward for years.

The strategic logic is straightforward: Iran holds 209 billion barrels of proven oil reserves — among the largest in the world. Despite decades of sanctions, the regime maintained significant export capacity through shadow fleets and transshipment hubs, moving millions of barrels per day primarily to China. Operation Epic Fury targeted the military infrastructure protecting this export capacity, including the systems defending the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20 million barrels of oil flow daily.

The intended result is not temporary disruption but permanent lockout:

Marginalize competitors. The removal of Iranian and Russian supply from mainstream markets creates a seller’s market for U.S. shale and LNG — exactly the market conditions that benefit the domestic producers who funded the Heritage Foundation’s policy pipeline.

Leverage over China. By disrupting Iran’s sanctions-evading export pipeline, the U.S. forces China to source replacement barrels from American-allied producers — Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and increasingly the United States itself — increasing Beijing’s dependency on Western energy infrastructure.

Fiscal windfalls for shale producers. Within 48 hours of Operation Epic Fury’s commencement, major firms including ExxonMobil, Chevron, and ConocoPhillips saw double-digit stock gains. The same companies whose dark money funded the think tanks that built the case for the war.

There is an irony here — perhaps even a vulnerability in the strategy. The $50/barrel target would actually hurt many domestic U.S. producers. The Permian Basin’s breakeven price for new wells sits around $62 per barrel, and U.S. shale production typically declines at sustained prices below $60. Analysts have warned that a prolonged $50-barrel environment could trigger a wave of bankruptcies and a production drop of 700,000 barrels per day.

But this is where the doctrine’s real sophistication reveals itself. The goal was never simply cheap oil. The goal was market share. Even if prices eventually settle at levels that strain some domestic producers, the permanent removal of Iranian crude from legitimate global markets ensures that whatever oil is sold flows through American-aligned channels. The Heritage Foundation’s “Energy Dominance” framework isn’t about price — it’s about control. The U.S. and its fossil fuel patrons don’t need to own Iran’s oil. They don’t even need to steal it. They just need to ensure it doesn’t reach the market unless it flows through channels they dictate. And as Chris Wright’s Department Of Energy report argued, U.S. energy abundance makes the war itself less costly for the domestic economy, creating a “post-scarcity geopolitical regime” where conflict no longer produces sustained price shocks but instead redistributes market share toward American interests.

This is the endgame the dark money was always building toward. Not a bumper sticker. Not a rally chant. A global energy order where the price of oil is dictated not by supply and demand, but by the strategic application of military power in the service of market control.

Drill, baby, drill — all the way to Tehran.

Both Things Can Be True:

Let’s be precise about what this article is and isn’t claiming.

The Iranian regime is genuinely dangerous. Its nuclear program represents a real proliferation risk. The January 2026 massacre — in which Iranian security forces killed over 7,000 of their own citizens — is a genuine atrocity. The collapse of the “Axis of Resistance” following the weakening of Hamas and Hezbollah created a genuine strategic window. Military and intelligence professionals can and do argue in good faith that the February 2026 strikes served legitimate security objectives.

None of that is in dispute.

What this article documents is something different: that long before any of those events occurred, a specific, identifiable network of organizations — funded by specific, identifiable corporations — had already built the personnel pipeline, the policy doctrine, the moral narrative, the military framework, and the diplomatic coalition needed to execute exactly this kind of operation. When the “golden window” opened, the machine didn’t need to be designed. It was already running.

The legitimate strategic rationale for the strikes and the pre-existing institutional machinery aren’t in contradiction. They’re in alignment — and that’s precisely what makes this architecture so effective and so difficult to challenge. The machine doesn’t need to manufacture crises. It just needs to be ready when they arrive. And thanks to a decade of dark money, personnel pipelines, and doctrinal preparation, it was more than ready.

The bombs fell on Tehran because a genuine threat met a pre-purchased response. The question that should haunt every citizen is simple: Would the response have been the same without the machine? Would the same people have been in the room? Would the same doctrine have guided the decisions? Would the same contractors have been waiting in the wings?

Or would a government staffed by career diplomats, intelligence professionals, and nonpartisan policy experts — rather than Heritage-vetted loyalists with fossil fuel portfolios — have found a different path?

We’ll never know. The machine made sure of that.

The Assembly Line Doesn’t Stop

In our previous article, we showed you the war’s output — the cabinet members profiting, the contractors extracting, the reconstruction deals being shopped to Gulf monarchies before the rubble has cooled.

This article has shown you the war’s input — the decade of dark money, institutional planning, and personnel placement that ensured those specific people would be in those specific positions, operating under that specific doctrine, when the opportunity arrived.

Together, they describe something larger than any single administration’s corruption. They describe an institutional architecture — a self-sustaining system where fossil fuel money funds the think tanks that write the policy that staffs the government that starts the wars that expand the markets that generate the profits that fund the think tanks.

Project 2025 isn’t a book. It’s an assembly line. And the Iran war is its most ambitious product to date.

The Heritage Foundation provides the personnel and policy — ensuring that the executive branch is a monolithic instrument of Trump’s “America First” doctrine, capable of purging internal dissent and executing multi-front campaigns.

The Atlas Network provides the moral and economic narrative — framing kinetic strikes as liberation and preparing the intellectual ground for a post-regime, free-market Iran whose energy sector will be opened to the very corporations that funded the war’s architecture.

The International Democracy Union provides the diplomatic legitimacy — bypassing traditional international institutions to build a coalition of conservative parties committed to “regional transformation.”

And beneath all of them, Donors Trust and the dark money network provide the untraceable fuel — allowing fossil fuel majors and billionaire donors to fund the entire apparatus while maintaining public deniability.

The machine was built to outlast any single president. It was designed to survive electoral cycles, legal challenges, and public scrutiny. And it was funded by interests whose time horizon extends decades beyond any political term.

“Drill Baby Drill” was never a bumper sticker. It was a promise — made by the fossil fuel industry to itself, through the institutions it built and the personnel it placed, that American military power would be deployed in service of American energy dominance.

That promise has now been kept. The question is what it will cost the rest of us — and whether the assembly line can be stopped before it produces its next product.

In our previous article, we followed the money to Mar-a-Lago. In this article, we followed it backward — to the think tanks, the dark money, and the decade-long plan. The trail isn’t finished. More to come.

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Sources

Heritage Foundation – Climate Investigations Center, climateinvestigations.org Heritage Foundation – DeSmog, desmog.com Trump’s Polluter Playground – Public Citizen, citizen.org More than 40 Trump administration picks tied directly to oil, gas and coal – The Guardian, theguardian.com Donors Trust: The shadow operation that has laundered $146 million in climate-denial funding – Greenpeace, greenpeace.org Secretive donors gave US climate denial groups $125m over three years – The Guardian, theguardian.com Inside the World of Fossil Fuel Philanthropy – Inequality.org, inequality.org DonorsTrust – InfluenceWatch, influencewatch.org Project 2025 – Wikipedia, wikipedia.org Project 2025, Explained – ACLU, aclu.org List of contributors to Project 2025 – Wikipedia, wikipedia.org Heritage Foundation: Silent Player Reshaping U.S. Government – Grey Dynamics, greydynamics.com Who’s Pulling Trump’s Strings? Inside Project 2025 – The Fulcrum, thefulcrum.us Project 2026? Heritage Foundation outlines next agenda – The Independent, independent.co.uk Heritage Foundation Staffers Flood Federal Agencies With FOIA Requests – ProPublica, propublica.org U.S. Iran Policy After the Demise of the Nuclear Deal – Heritage Foundation, heritage.org Iran and the Next Administration: Policy Challenges – Heritage Foundation, heritage.org Freedom Worldwide with Tom G. Palmer: Iran – Atlas Network, atlasnetwork.org Atlas Network – Wikipedia, wikipedia.org Grants – Atlas Network, atlasnetwork.org Exxon funded thinktanks to spread climate denial in Latin America – The Guardian, theguardian.com The War of Redemption: Winning Realist Doctrine – Kohelet Policy Forum, kohelet.org.il Billionaire Arthur Dantchik ending donations to Kohelet – Haaretz, haaretz.com The Coming Oil Price War: Trump’s $50 Barrel Gambit – RBC Wealth Management, rbcwealthmanagement.com Iran War: What the Gulf Conflict Tells Us About Energy Security – Earth.Org, earth.org Golden chokepoint: War, oil and America’s strategic windfall – Energy Asia, energyasia.co.in Trump Bets That ‘Energy Dominance’ Will Make War in Iran Less Costly – Columbia Energy Policy, energypolicy.columbia.edu When Conflict No Longer Moves Oil – Modern Diplomacy, moderndiplomacy.eu IDU News – International Democracy Union, idu.org IDU Mission to Israel – International Democracy Union, idu.org IDU Forum Washington D.C. 2025 – International Democracy Union, idu.org Chris Wright – Wikipedia, wikipedia.org The Doublespeak of Energy Secretary Chris Wright – ProPublica, propublica.org Chris Wright: Trump’s pick for Energy Secretary is a Koch network member – Energy and Policy Institute, energyandpolicy.org Regime change in Iran is in the U.S. interests – FDD, fdd.org 2026 Israeli–United States strikes on Iran – Wikipedia, wikipedia.org Project 2025 August 6th Update – Global Extremism, globalextremism.org These Fossil Fuel Industry Tactics Are Fueling Democratic Backsliding – American Progress, americanprogress.org Harper, Netanyahu meet to discuss threats posed by Iran – Global News, globalnews.ca Project 2025 Architects Release New Policy Plan for 2026 – NOTUS, notus.org Heritage Foundation Project 2026 Plan Released – Newsweek, newsweek.com

Disclaimer

This article is editorial commentary and analysis based on publicly available sources including government filings, financial disclosures, Congressional records, investigative journalism from established outlets, and the documented public activities of the organizations discussed. The claims, characterizations, and conclusions presented here represent the author’s interpretation of these public records. This article does not constitute legal advice or formal allegations of wrongdoing. The argument that both legitimate security rationales and pre-existing institutional interests shaped the 2026 Iran conflict reflects the author’s editorial position. Readers are encouraged to consult the linked primary sources and form their own conclusions. If any individual or entity named in this article believes a factual claim to be inaccurate, we welcome corrections and will update accordingly.

Tags: Iran War, Petropolitics, Heritage Foundation, Project 2025, Atlas Network, International Democracy Union, IDU, Kohelet Policy Forum, DonorsTrust, Dark Money, Koch Network, ExxonMobil, Energy Dominance, Drill Baby Drill, Chris Wright, Stephen Harper, Maximum Pressure, Regime Change Iran, America First Policy Institute, Fossil Fuel Industry, Think Tanks, Policy Pipeline, Middle East Policy, LNG, Shale, Winning Realist Doctrine, Schedule F, Personnel Pipeline