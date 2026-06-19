The Democracy Defender — June 2026

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The United States has become the single biggest threat to the global order it built. Not because it’s declining, but because it’s become unpredictable. And that has sent the rest of the world reeling.

Since Operation Epic Fury ended in April, the rest of the world has been doing math. Saudi Arabia is negotiating a security framework with China, Russia, and Pakistan that explicitly locks American bases out of the Gulf. Japan and Australia are forming a military alliance without Washington. Europe is drafting plans for a version of NATO that doesn’t include Washington. Canada has joined a European defense pact that bypasses the Pentagon entirely. And ten nations are now actively building financial systems designed to route around the American dollar.

Meanwhile, standing in Beijing, Donald Trump called a $14 billion Taiwan defense package a “very good negotiating chip.” Twenty-three million people’s security, viewed as a negotiating chip. His own Navy Secretary then told Congress they’ve paused the deliveries to save munitions for Iran.

Almost none of this is making the news in a way that captures its scale. This is our attempt to map these new alliances, who’s moving toward whom, and who’s pulling away. Because the country that was supposed to hold it all together has become the reason it’s coming apart.

The Breakups

Start with Saudi Arabia, because what happened there tells you everything you need to know about how fast things are moving.

When Operation Epic Fury launched in February, the United States needed Saudi airspace and Saudi bases. Saudi Arabia said no. They did not want to be a launching pad for an American war with their neighbor Iran. Washington did it anyway. The U.S. military reclassified the planes and refueling tankers parked at Prince Sultan Air Base as “defensive assets” and used them to enable strikes deep inside Iran. It was a legal fiction, and the Saudis knew it.

Then the base got hit. Iranian missiles and drones struck Prince Sultan twice, March 14 and March 27, damaging five refueling tankers and a surveillance aircraft, and killing personnel. The Saudis didn’t just lose equipment. They lost any remaining illusion that hosting American forces made them safer.

What happened next is the part that should be making headlines everywhere. Saudi Arabia invited Pakistani troops and fighter jets onto its territory, deployed specifically to defend the kingdom without any connection to U.S. Central Command. And then Riyadh started negotiating something far bigger: a proposed Gulf security framework involving China, Russia, Turkey, and Pakistan. The defining feature of this framework is what it doesn’t include. American bases. American forces. America.

Whether that deal fully materializes remains to be seen. But the fact that Saudi Arabia, the country that has defined its security relationship with Washington since Franklin Roosevelt met King Abdulaziz on a warship in 1945, is even having that conversation tells you where things stand.

They’re not alone in the Gulf. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) took a direct Iranian strike on May 8, three drones and two ballistic missiles, and drew the same conclusion Riyadh did: American protection has limits, and those limits are set by whoever’s sitting in the Oval Office. Qatar, which hosts the largest U.S. military base in the Middle East, has joined the Gulf-wide reassessment of what an American security guarantee is actually worth.

And then there’s Turkey.

Turkey spent $2.5 billion on Russia’s S-400 missile defense system. That purchase cost them their seat in the F-35 fighter jet program, America’s crown jewel military partnership. Turkey accepted that tradeoff because the S-400 was supposed to be a sovereign capability that didn’t depend on Washington’s mood.

In March, it was put to the test. Iranian ballistic missiles crossed into Turkish airspace on two separate occasions. The S-400 didn’t fire. Not once. Instead, a NATO-linked Patriot battery stationed in southern Turkey handled the intercepts automatically. The S-400 runs on a Russian system that can’t talk to NATO’s radar network. When the missiles came in fast, the NATO system saw them first, locked on first, and fired first. The Russian system just sat there.

Two and a half billion dollars. Ejection from the F-35 program. And when the moment came, the system Turkey sacrificed everything for did nothing.

The domestic fallout has been brutal. Opposition lawmakers have publicly called the S-400 a national security disaster. And Erdogan’s government is now reportedly trying to return the system to Russia, or declare it permanently inoperable, in exchange for getting back into the F-35 program. Turkey is trying to undo one of the most consequential defense decisions of the last decade while simultaneously positioning itself as an independent broker in the Gulf security talks.

The Gulf states and Turkey aren’t hedging. They’ve done the math. And for different reasons, in different ways, they’ve arrived at the same conclusion: the old arrangement doesn’t work anymore.

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The New Couples

While old alliances are cracking, new ones are being built. Fast, quietly, and between countries nobody expected to see standing next to each other.

Start with Japan and Australia, because this is the one that made us write this article.

On April 18, the defense ministers of Japan and Australia signed what’s being called the Mogami Memorandum in Melbourne. It’s a binding agreement for Japan to deliver three advanced warships, upgraded Mogami-class frigates, to the Royal Australian Navy by 2029. This is Japan’s largest defense export since it relaxed its post-war restrictions in 2014. And it’s going to Australia.

Think about what that means. Two countries that have spent the last eighty years under America’s security umbrella have decided they can’t wait for Washington anymore. The AUKUS deal (Australia, United Kingdom, United States) was supposed to deliver nuclear-powered submarines, but the first boat isn’t coming until the 2030s. Then the British submarine HMS Anson, which had just docked in Perth to demonstrate the UK’s commitment, was pulled out and redeployed to the Middle East the moment the Iran war started. Australia watched its future submarine partner sail away to fight someone else’s war. So they called Tokyo.

And Japan said yes. Not just to the frigates. Japan is now providing destroyer escorts to Philippine vessels and conducting naval exercises focused on Taiwan scenarios with U.S. Marines embedded alongside Japanese forces. A country that hasn’t projected military power beyond its borders since World War II is suddenly the most active new security partner in the Pacific. That’s not a pivot. That’s a transformation.

Now look at Europe.

Three countries, the United Kingdom, Germany, and France, have signed what’s called the Trinity House agreement. It’s a trilateral program to develop ground-launched precision strike missiles with a range exceeding 2,000 kilometers. That’s far enough to hit targets deep inside Russia. Without a single American asset involved.

This didn’t come out of nowhere. It came out of a specific broken promise. The Trump administration cancelled a planned deployment of American Tomahawk cruise missiles to western Germany, a commitment made under Biden that was supposed to reinforce European security. When that disappeared, London, Berlin, and Paris decided to build their own. If Washington won’t station the missiles, Europe will make them.

Alongside Trinity House, Britain and France signed the Northwood Declaration, a nuclear cooperation agreement that is quietly revolutionary. The UK is resuming a nuclear air mission, acquiring fighter jets capable of carrying American nuclear bombs. France, which has always maintained independent control of its own nuclear weapons, is coordinating strategic deterrence messaging with London. The result is the beginning of a European nuclear umbrella. One that doesn’t depend on whether an American president is willing to push the button to defend a continent he’s been threatening to abandon.

And then there’s Canada.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has been executing what his government calls “values-based realism,” which in practice means building an economic and security relationship with Europe that can survive whatever Washington does next. Canada has formally joined the Security Action for Europe initiative, known as SAFE, which gives Ottawa a direct, permanent seat at the European defense table, completely independent of NATO and the Pentagon. Canada also signed a comprehensive defense and security pact with the European Union (EU) covering joint procurement, cyber operations, maritime security, and space.

The economic angle is just as deliberate. Carney is pushing hard to maximize the Canada-EU trade agreement, known as CETA, pivoting Canadian exports toward European markets. The strategy is built around something Canada has that Europe desperately needs: critical minerals, uranium, and clean energy. As Europe races to build its own defense industry independent of American supply chains, Canada is positioning itself as the reliable supplier. It’s resource diplomacy. And it’s working.

Think about what’s happening here. Japan and Australia are building a military partnership in the Pacific. Britain, France, and Germany are building strike capability and nuclear coordination in Europe. And Canada is connecting itself to the European side of that equation, creating a transatlantic corridor that doesn’t run through Washington.

None of these partnerships existed even two years ago. All of them exist because the same country made them necessary.

The Fence-Sitters

Not everyone is picking a side. Some of the biggest players on the board are doing something more calculated. They’re playing every side at once.

Start with China, because nobody is playing this game better.

In mid-May, Donald Trump flew to Beijing for a three-day summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping. He came home with Boeing contracts, soybean deals, and a “big statement,” Xi’s assurance that China would not supply Iran with military equipment. It made the evening news. It was supposed to look like diplomacy. We took it apart in our last article. The drone engines hitting American bases are Chinese. The batteries are Chinese. The satellite Iran used to photograph American positions before striking them was sold to Iran by a Chinese firm. China doesn’t ship weapons. It ships components. And the “big statement” was worth exactly nothing.

But here’s the part that should really keep you up at night. While Trump was shaking Xi’s hand in Beijing, Chinese currency was being used to pay tolls in the Strait of Hormuz. When Iran choked the strait during the war, they charged vessels up to $2 million each for safe passage, and at least two of those payments were settled in Chinese yuan, processed through China’s own financial clearing system, completely invisible to the U.S. Treasury. The Chinese yuan just bought its way through the most important shipping lane on Earth, and Washington couldn’t see it, couldn’t track it, and couldn’t stop it.

China is simultaneously selling its diplomatic friendship to the American president, bankrolling Iran’s war effort through shell companies and discounted oil purchases, positioning itself as the Gulf’s trustworthy alternative to Washington, and building the financial infrastructure to route global trade around the dollar. They’re not on the fence. They’re selling tickets to both sides of it.

Then there’s India.

India might be the most disciplined fence-sitter in the world right now. It’s a member of the Quad, the four-nation grouping with the United States, Japan, and Australia that’s supposed to counterbalance China in the Pacific. It’s also a member of BRICS, the ten-nation bloc that includes China, Russia, and Iran, and is actively building alternatives to American financial dominance. India sits in both rooms and commits to neither.

When the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) issued a statement condemning Israeli military action, India explicitly distanced itself from the language. When the Quad foreign ministers prepared to meet in Washington in late May, India made sure the meeting stayed focused on economic cooperation and maritime law enforcement. No military alliance language. No binding commitments. India has been blocking every attempt to turn the Quad into anything resembling a defense pact, because the moment it picks a side, it loses leverage with the other.

It’s a tightrope act. And so far, New Delhi is the only capital that hasn’t fallen off.

Now zoom out to BRICS itself, because the roster tells a story that borders on absurd.

The bloc now has ten member nations: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Read that list again. Iran and the UAE are sitting at the same table, weeks after Iran launched drones and missiles at UAE territory. India and China are sitting at the same table, despite an unresolved border dispute that has killed soldiers on both sides. Russia and Brazil are sitting at the same table, despite having almost nothing in common beyond a shared interest in not being told what to do by Washington.

What holds this together isn’t ideology. It isn’t friendship. It’s a shared determination to build a financial system that doesn’t have an American off-switch. The BRICS nations are building a payments system called Project mBridge that lets central banks settle cross-border transactions instantly, in their own currencies, without touching the American dollar or the Western banking network. It works. And every country at that table, regardless of how much they dislike the country sitting next to them, has decided that access to a financial system Washington can’t weaponize is worth the awkwardness.

Brazil’s president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, has publicly contradicted Trump’s framing of the Iran war, warning that the invasion will generate devastating consequences for global stability. In retaliation, the Trump administration launched an investigation into Brazil’s popular instant payment system, viewing its success as a direct threat to American financial control. South Africa, another BRICS member, got hit with 30% tariffs and had a former foreign minister’s U.S. visa revoked. The message from Washington is clear: hedge, and we’ll punish you. The message from the hedgers is equally clear: we’ll take the punishment.

And then there’s the fence-sitter nobody expected.

The United States.

This will sound strange, but follow the logic. The country that built the Western alliance system, NATO, the mutual defense treaties, the dollar-based financial order, is now behaving like a country that can’t decide which side it’s on. Trump is in Beijing making trade deals with Xi while his own Treasury Department is sanctioning Chinese companies for arming the enemy. He’s calling Taiwan’s defense a bargaining chip while American Marines are training alongside Japanese forces for a Taiwan scenario. He’s threatening allies with tariffs, Canada, South Africa, the European Union, while courting the leaders of Russia and China with the warmth he won’t extend to Ottawa or Berlin.

This isn’t a strategy. It’s incoherence. And it’s the incoherence that makes America the most dangerous fence-sitter of all. Because when the country that’s supposed to anchor the system starts behaving like it doesn’t know which system it belongs to, everyone else has to build their own.

We’ll go deeper on that in a future piece. For now, just understand: America isn’t just losing allies. It’s confusing them. And confused allies are the ones who start making their own plans.

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The New Map

Here’s what the board looks like right now.

The Gulf is leaving. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar are building security structures that don’t include American bases, financed by partners who don’t ask questions about human rights. Turkey is scrambling to undo a decade of bad defense bets while trying to keep a foot in every camp. These aren’t countries hedging. They’ve moved on.

Europe is building. Britain, France, and Germany are constructing the strike capability and nuclear coordination to defend the continent without waiting for an American president to pick up the phone. Canada is connecting itself to that European architecture through trade, defense pacts, and critical mineral diplomacy, building a transatlantic relationship that routes around Washington.

The Pacific is improvising. Japan and Australia are constructing a bilateral military partnership because the frameworks they were promised, AUKUS, the American security umbrella, aren’t delivering fast enough. Taiwan is watching its primary defender call its survival a negotiating chip.

And the alternative system is already running. Ten BRICS nations, including some that are actively attacking each other, are sitting at the same table because the payments infrastructure they’re building together is worth more than their differences. The yuan just cleared a transaction in the Strait of Hormuz outside American visibility. The system works.

We opened this piece by saying the United States has become the single biggest threat to the global order it built. That sounds inflammatory. But look at the map. Every fracture, every new partnership, every hedge and every backup plan in this article traces back to the same source: a country that has become so unpredictable that the rest of the world has decided it’s safer to build around it than to depend on it.

That’s not decline. That’s something worse. Decline, you can plan for. Unpredictability, you can only defend against.

And that’s exactly what the world is doing. END

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