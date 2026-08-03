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Rick Farmer's avatar
Rick Farmer
2d

Yes, Trump’s foreign policy is worse than catastrophic and it appears he has been fully co-opted by the Zionists. If only the Democrats were any better.

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Nicole Koretsky's avatar
Nicole Koretsky
2d

Exactly what Putin asked DT to do. He will leave this country weaker, more in debt, and more isolated than we have been in our 250 years. And the very people who elected him and claim to be patriots are the people who need to understand this exceptional piece, but even if they were to read it they would likely call it a Dem hoax. I'm certain that the Fox News talking heads/traitors will read and understand this, and know it to be accurate and true, and then they will go on air and enable this administration to continue to destroy our nation.

I hope that the American people who are paying attention and who haven't been duped have the courage to not only engage actively at the ballot box but in the post-DT accountability process. Sending people to prison for these crimes won't rebuild our arsenal or our global reputation, but it is a vital variable in the post-maga reconstruction of the United States.

Thank you for this excellent analysis, and for the critical information you have shared.

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