The Democracy Defender - July 3rd 2026

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When a New World Screwworm fly lands on an open wound, it lays up to 400 eggs within hours. The larvae hatch equipped with razor-sharp mouth hooks and begin burrowing, not into dead tissue, but into living flesh. They spiral deeper as they feed, and as the wound grows, the foul smell attracts more flies, which lay more eggs. It’s a compounding cycle that can kill a full-grown cow in ten days. And it doesn’t stop at cattle. The parasite targets dogs, wildlife, and people, entering through any break in the skin, no matter how small. Eyes. Ears. Mouth. And much worse.

This is another story of breathtaking incompetence.

For sixty years, a US-funded program kept this parasite off the continent. It cost $15 million a year.

Last year, DOGE cut it.

The screwworm came back. It didn’t wander north on its own. It rode the illegal cattle smuggling routes that criminal cartels use to move hundreds of thousands of animals through Central America, through a border whose biological defenses the administration had just finished gutting. From Panama through Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, and Guatemala, across Mexico, and on June 3rd, 2026, into Texas.

As of this writing, there are twelve confirmed cases across Texas and New Mexico. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has activated emergency operations, and the governor of Texas has declared a disaster.

The administration that ran on securing the border killed a $15 million border biosecurity program, and is now spending $1 billion of your money to rebuild the very infrastructure it tore down. The new facility won’t even be ready until late 2027. They’re spending 67 times what they saved, and they still don’t have the fix.

If that sounds familiar, it should.

This is a story about flesh-eating worms, crooked politicians, greedy oligarchs, and bloodthirsty cartels. But it’s also a story about what happens when you fire the people whose job it was to stop them.

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How We Got Here

Before the eradication campaign began in the 1950s, the screwworm was a permanent fact of life for American ranchers. Every year, livestock producers across the South and Southwest lost between $50 million and $100 million to the parasite. In today’s dollars, that’s hundreds of millions, gone every single year. Ranchers had to physically inspect their herds daily, checking every wound, every ear, every navel on every newborn calf. Wildlife fared even worse. During peak infestations in the 1930s, deer fawn mortality approached 80 percent.

Then, in the 1950s, two USDA scientists named Edward Knipling and Raymond Bushland discovered something remarkable. The female screwworm fly mates only once in her entire life. If she mates with a sterile male, her eggs never hatch. That single biological vulnerability became the key to an entire eradication strategy.

The plan was elegantly simple. Breed millions of screwworm flies in a lab. Sterilize the males with radiation. Then drop them from aircraft over infested areas, flooding the wild population with sterile competitors. When enough wild females mate with sterile males instead of fertile ones, the population collapses. No pesticides. No chemicals in the soil. Just biology turned against itself.

It worked. The United States declared itself screwworm-free by 1966. But the fly doesn’t care about borders, so the campaign kept pushing south. Through Mexico by 1991. Guatemala and Belize by 1994. Honduras by 1996. Nicaragua by 1999. Costa Rica by 2000. By 2006, a permanent biological barrier had been established at the Darien Gap, the dense jungle separating Panama from Colombia. Eight countries, five decades, and one quietly brilliant facility in Pacora, Panama, producing tens of millions of sterile flies every week to hold the line.

The whole thing cost $15 million a year. That’s roughly what the administration spent painting the Reflecting Pool blue. The economic benefit to American ranchers? Between $900 million and $2.8 billion annually. That’s potentially a 187-to-1 return on investment. Fifteen million dollars to prevent billions in losses. It might have been the single most cost-effective government program in American history.

To a nineteen-year-old DOGE staffer nicknamed Big Balls, a $15 million fly-breeding program in Panama probably looked like an easy cut. Seventy years of painstaking work, eight countries, generations of scientists. Gone because a teenager thought it looked expensive.

DOGE

As the screwworm was tearing through Central America and closing in on the Texas border, the administration was busy doing something remarkable. It was dismantling the agencies responsible for stopping it.

In March 2025, the Department of Government Efficiency directed the elimination of roughly 5,300 grants administered by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). Among them were more than 100 programs run through the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), valued at approximately $382 million. These weren’t abstract foreign aid projects. They were the surveillance networks and veterinary training programs that Central American governments relied on to track and contain the screwworm before it reached Mexico. Among the casualties was that $15 million annual budget for the biological barrier. Gone, under the justification of trimming government “waste.”

The domestic side was just as bad. The USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), the frontline agency responsible for fighting exactly this kind of outbreak, lost more than 2,000 employees. That’s a 23 percent reduction of its entire workforce. Across the broader USDA, somewhere between 20,000 and 24,000 positions were eliminated through layoffs, buyouts, and forced relocations. In Texas, the state that matters most in this fight, APHIS staffing was cut in half. Eighty-eight counties lost staff. Fifty-five lost every single frontline APHIS employee they had.

Think about what that means. Ranchers in South Texas discovering larvae in their cattle, calling the federal agency whose job it is to respond, and getting no answer. Joe Maxwell, president of the Farm Action Fund, put it simply: “You need boots on the ground, and at the county level, you can’t convert people because they’re not there.”

The Biden administration saw this coming in 2023, and spent nearly $275 million across two emergency packages, explicitly warned that the screwworm would reach the US if containment failed, and had the Metapa facility in motion. Then the new administration walked in, froze the response, fired the people, and cut the programs. Now the worms are here and they need a billion dollars.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins has pushed back aggressively. “The idea that DOGE caused this could not be further from the truth,” she told reporters. “What we did was reallocate resources and prioritize what matters.” She then blamed the outbreak on “open border policies” and cartel-driven cattle movement, pointing the finger at the previous administration and at Mexico. The previous administration that had, in fact, spent $275 million trying to stop exactly this from happening... programs her own administration had just shut down.

That framing requires you to ignore a fairly important detail. The agency responsible for monitoring illegal cattle movement at the border was APHIS. The administration cut APHIS by 23 percent. The border security party gutted border biosecurity, and then blamed the border for what came through.

The Cartels, The Cattle, and The Murders

Here’s the part Rollins doesn’t want to talk about, because it makes her own administration look even worse.

The screwworm didn’t drift north on the wind. It moved at the speed of trucks. That’s not a metaphor. The Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) conducted a spatial analysis and found that screwworm hotspots across Central America and Mexico map almost perfectly onto established illegal cattle smuggling routes. An estimated 800,000 head of cattle are smuggled from Guatemala into Mexico every year. The animals are stressed, wounded, and crammed into trucks that bypass every veterinary checkpoint between the Guatemalan highlands and the Texas border.

The smuggling operations are run by organized crime. Cartels use cattle the same way they use everything else: as a tool for profit and control. They launder money through livestock sales. They seize land by clearing protected forests for illegal pasture. In Guatemala’s Maya Biosphere Reserve, one of the most important remaining tropical forests in Central America, satellite imagery shows huge swaths of jungle replaced by cattle ranches that exist on no official record. The cattle are undocumented. The deforestation is illegal. And every one of those animals is a potential host for the screwworm, living in exactly the conditions where the parasite thrives.

The animals that survive the journey north get new identities at the border. Black market ear tags sell for around $50, compared to $2.50 for a legal one. With a fake tag, a smuggled cow from Guatemala becomes a Mexican cow with paperwork. It enters the legal supply chain, gets processed, and eventually ends up on a shelf somewhere, labeled as a product with a history that nobody can actually trace.

As Dr. Jeremy Radachowsky of the WCS put it: “We cannot sterilize our way out of a trafficking pipeline.”

The violence has escalated alongside the outbreak. In 2026, multiple Mexican livestock industry leaders were murdered by cartels consolidating control over agricultural supply chains. Samuel González Rodríguez, president of the Cuauhtémoc Livestock Union, was assassinated in March. Gerardo López Palacios and Lina Alejandra Rodríguez, leaders of the Regional Livestock Union of Chihuahua, were killed in April. Agustín Morán, head of the Cuajinicuilapa Livestock Association, was assassinated in June. These aren’t abstract statistics. These are people who tried to stand between the cartels and the cattle industry, and they were killed for it.

This is the reality behind Rollins’ talking point about “open border policies.” She’s right that cartels are driving the outbreak north. What she leaves out is that the programs designed to catch smuggled cattle at the border were the same ones her administration gutted. You can’t blame the cartels for exploiting a gap that you created.

But the cartels aren’t the only ones profiting from an opaque supply chain. Four corporations, JBS, Cargill, Tyson Foods, and National Beef, control roughly 85 percent of all beef processing in the United States. The Department of Justice is currently running a criminal antitrust investigation into all four. The system that allows smuggled cattle to enter the legal supply chain through fake ear tags and untraceable paperwork doesn’t just benefit the cartels. It benefits anyone who profits from cheap, unregulated cattle entering the market at scale. Who else sits at the end of that supply chain is a question we’ll be investigating in a future article.

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It Didn’t Start in Texas

The screwworm crisis in the United States is twelve confirmed cases. Across Central America and Mexico, it’s a catastrophe.

Mexico alone has reported approximately 28,000 confirmed animal infestations since the resurgence began. Across the full chain of countries from Panama to the Texas border, that number exceeds 185,000. Costa Rica declared a national emergency in February 2024. Panama’s sterile fly facility in Pacora, the only one of its kind in the world, is still producing roughly 100 million sterile flies per week, but that volume was designed to hold a narrow barrier at the Darien Gap. It was never built to cover a front stretching from Colombia to South Texas. The facility is overwhelmed, and the reinforcements the Biden administration had funded were frozen.

The environmental damage has been devastating, and it lands hardest on species that have no defense. In Guatemala’s Maya Biosphere Reserve, camera traps have captured images of pumas and Baird’s tapirs suffering from massive, open necrotic wounds consistent with screwworm infestation. Howler monkeys, sloths, and porcupines have been documented with similar injuries across the region. These are endangered animals living in supposedly protected forests, and they’re being eaten alive.

They’re being eaten alive because the forests they depend on are being destroyed. Illegal cattle ranching has cleared huge sections of protected land across Central America, creating exactly the conditions where the screwworm thrives: dense populations of wounded, stressed animals with no veterinary oversight and no monitoring. The same cartel-driven deforestation that’s pushing species toward extinction is also building the superhighway the parasite rides north. The cattle industry isn’t just a victim of the screwworm. In Central America, it’s one of the reasons the screwworm is winning.

And the international cooperation that held this parasite at bay for decades? It’s fraying. The FAO monitoring programs that the US funded and then cut were the surveillance backbone for countries that couldn’t afford their own. When the money disappeared, so did the early warning systems, the trained veterinarians, and the cross-border coordination. Mexico’s agriculture minister, Columba Jazmín López, put it diplomatically: “The New World screwworm does not recognize borders.” What she meant was: neither should the response. But the administration that gutted the international programs is now fighting the outbreak as if it’s a domestic problem with a domestic solution. It isn’t. You can’t build a wall against a fly.

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Your Grocery Bill

Here’s where it hits your wallet.

The US cattle herd is currently at its smallest size in 75 years. Drought, skyrocketing feed costs, and decades of industry consolidation had already pushed the herd to levels not seen since 1951. Then the screwworm arrived, the Mexican border closed to cattle imports, and roughly 1.2 million feeder cattle vanished from the American supply chain overnight. Retail beef is now hovering at record highs, ranging from around $6.75 per pound for standard ground beef to nearly $13 per pound for premium cuts. The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas estimates that a full outbreak across the Southwest could cost $2.5 to $3 billion, and up to $6 billion nationally if it persists.

The ranchers are getting crushed. They can’t move cattle out of quarantine zones. They can’t sell across state lines without veterinary inspections that the gutted APHIS can barely staff. They’re absorbing the cost of daily herd inspections, treatment, and lost animals, all while the administration that created this mess tells them everything is under control.

The corporations sitting at the top of the supply chain are a different story. Those same four companies under DOJ investigation are the gatekeepers between the rancher and your grocery store. When supply tightens and prices climb, the companies controlling the bottleneck set the terms on both ends. Ranchers get paid less. You pay more. The margin in the middle is where the money goes. Tyson alone shut down its massive Lexington, Nebraska plant and cut shifts in Amarillo, eliminating roughly 30 percent of Nebraska’s beef processing capacity. Fewer plants, less competition, higher prices. The crisis didn’t disrupt their business model. In many ways, it is their business model. And while taxpayers fund a billion-dollar cleanup of a crisis the industry helped create, nobody in the administration is asking the corporations who profit most from screwworm-free cattle to contribute a cent.

And here’s the part that should keep the administration up at night. They backed Big Beef. They rolled back regulations, championed the meat industry, and aligned themselves with the same oligarchs who profit from consolidation and control. But by gutting the agencies that protected the cattle supply chain, freezing the programs that would have contained the screwworm, and letting a flesh-eating parasite establish itself in the heart of American ranching country, they’ve done something their opponents never could. They’ve made the case for walking away from the meat aisle entirely.

It’s the same pattern we’ve seen before. The administration backed the fossil fuel industry and accidentally supercharged solar, which is now the fastest-growing energy source in the country. It invaded Iran to project strength and ended up strengthening the very enemy it set out to destroy. And now it has backed an industrial meat system so fragile that a single parasite, one that was already defeated once, has exposed the entire model as unsustainable. Every one of these outcomes is the opposite of what the administration intended. And every one of them was predictable.

The plant-based food sector was already growing globally before any of this happened, reaching nearly $29 billion in worldwide sales. The screwworm didn’t create that trend. But a $12 steak sitting next to a $6 plant-based alternative, in a grocery store where the news is playing footage of larvae burrowing into living cattle, is going to accelerate it in ways no marketing campaign ever could.

The Close

It took sixty years to push the screwworm from Florida to the Colombian border. It took eight countries, three generations of scientists, and a fly-breeding facility in Panama producing tens of millions of sterile insects every week. The whole operation cost $15 million a year and returned billions. It was working.

Then someone who couldn’t name the agency that ran it decided it looked like waste. The monitoring was cut. The people were fired. The emergency response was frozen because the previous administration had funded it. And a flesh-eating parasite that hadn’t been seen on American soil in six decades walked right through the front door.

Now the worms are here. The ranchers are suffering. The wildlife is dying. The beef you buy costs more than ever, and the corporations who control the supply chain are consolidating while the rest of the industry bleeds. A billion dollars of your money is being spent to rebuild what was already built, and the fix won’t be ready for another year and a half.

Cut the prevention. Pay for the disaster. Accidentally build the future you were trying to kill.

That’s not just the story of the screwworm. That’s the story of this administration.

END

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