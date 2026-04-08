Palantir / DOGE - and Trump's Greater North America Doctrine
How The Surveillance Society Is Being Built in North America.
The digital playbook tested in Israel is coming to the West — and why you haven’t heard about it - by The Democracy Defender
Listen or download this article:
Right now, as you read this, the United States military is bombing a country in South America.
Not in secret. Not through proxies. American soldiers, operating alongside local troops, are dropping bombs on sovereign soil under an operation with an official name: Total Extermination. That is the real name. Chosen by the people running it. Said out loud, in press releases, in congressional testimony.
A private American technology company — Palantir Technologies — is selecting the targets. A newly opened, permanent FBI office is managing the intelligence. U.S. Southern Command is pulling the trigger. And on March 6, 2026, this machinery identified a dairy farm as a cartel training camp and bombed it. A 500-pound American-made bomb missed the target so badly it landed in a neighboring country.
Three days earlier, in the same operation, soldiers raided a cattle farm, detained four agricultural workers, put bags over their heads, flew them to a black site, and tortured them. Waterboarded them. Shocked them with tasers. Beat them with rifle butts. When the men had nothing to confess — because they were farmers, not cartel operatives — they were dumped near a hospital and released.
These were glitches in the software they’re testing.
The operation that did this is not a rogue mission. It is the first live deployment of a new American military doctrine. It has a name, a strategy document, a formal map, and a speech by the Secretary of War introducing it to the world.
It is called Greater North America.
And if you live in Canada, Mexico, or anywhere between the Arctic and the equator, you are already inside it.
You probably haven’t heard about any of this. The dairy farm. The torture. The permanent FBI office. The private tech company running the targeting. You haven’t heard about it because you weren’t supposed to. While the world watches the Iran war burn across cable news, the Americas are being quietly reorganized — governments pressured, militaries absorbed, resources catalogued, populations mapped — and the playbook being used to do it was tested, refined, and proven on the other side of the world.
In the Middle East. On the people of Israel’s occupied territories. Through the Board of Peace. And now it’s here.
We ended our last article with two words: “You’re next.”
This is what we meant.
Here is what this article will show you:
This is not a policy proposal. It is not a think tank white paper. Greater North America is an operational military doctrine, formally unveiled on March 5, 2026, by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth at U.S. Southern Command headquarters in Florida. It claims every nation between Greenland and Ecuador as America’s “immediate security perimeter.” It erases the concept of the Global South for every country north of the equator. It treats your sovereignty — Canadian, Mexican, Colombian, Ecuadorian — not as a right, but as a line item in someone else’s strategic plan.
The playbook that built this doctrine was not invented for the Americas. It was built in the Middle East — tested on occupied populations, refined through the Board of Peace, enforced by a private army. It has a specific architecture: destroy local governance, create a vacuum, fill it with corporate authority backed by military force, control the population through algorithmic surveillance. That architecture now has a new address.
This article will take you through the model, show you the evidence, and then show you what it looks like when it arrives on your continent. Because it has arrived. Ecuador is the proof. And what is happening in Ecuador right now — the bombings, the torture, the algorithmic targeting, the three-tier foreign security apparatus bolted onto a sovereign nation — is not the endgame.
They are the guinea pigs.
The Playbook
If you’ve been following our investigation, you already know the playbook. You’ve seen the Board of Peace — Jared Kushner and a roster of private equity billionaires sitting on a corporate board chaired for life by Donald Trump, with executive authority over the reconstruction of territories that American and Israeli bombs just flattened. You’ve seen the International Stabilization Force — 32,000 troops and police operating outside the United Nations, answering not to the Security Council but to that corporate board. A sitting president’s private army on foreign soil.
What matters for this article is the method. Because the method is what travels.
It goes like this: First, destroy the local governance — ban the aid agencies, cut the services, collapse the institutions. The administration calls the result an “administrative vacuum.” Then fill that vacuum with a corporate authority and a private military force that answers to it. Then lock down the population with surveillance — biometric checkpoints, facial recognition, digital identity systems that decide who eats and who doesn’t. Then monetize. Tenders for skyscrapers. Beachfront development zones. Highways named after Gulf royalty. The bombed land isn’t rubble. It’s cleared lots. The war isn’t destruction. It’s site preparation.
That is the playbook. Destroy, vacuum, corporatize, surveil, monetize.
It worked. The world accepted it. The United Nations couldn’t stop it. International law couldn’t stop it. These are testing grounds for systems they plan to deploy here.
Where else can we use this?
The answer, from Hegseth’s speech of March 5, 2026, is everywhere between Greenland and the equator.
The Test Labs
The Middle East is not a separate story. It is a product demo — a live testing environment for governance systems designed to scale.
In the occupied territories right now, the remaining population lives inside the most advanced system of algorithmic population control ever constructed. Facial recognition at every checkpoint. Digital identity databases that determine who can move, who can work, who can access food and water. The Israeli military’s “Red Wolf” system collects biometric data without consent and automates restrictions on movement. Palantir’s AI architecture underpins the targeting systems — “Lavender” generated at least 37,000 target recommendations in the first six weeks of the conflict alone. The people in these territories are not citizens. They are not refugees. They are data subjects — managed, tracked, and sorted by algorithm.
The Board of Peace’s reconstruction plan doesn’t dismantle this system. It formalizes it. The planned “smart communities” are permanent surveillance zones — biometric gating, continuous monitoring, AI-driven threat assessment — administered by a technocratic committee, overseen by a corporate board, enforced by a private army. The residents don’t vote for this government. They submit to it. With their faces, their fingerprints, and their data.
This is not the future of the Middle East. It is a beta test for the future of population management everywhere. And the company providing the technological backbone — in the occupied territories, in Ecuador, and increasingly inside the United States itself — is the same company in all three places.
Palantir.
The Guinea Pig
Ecuador is where the testing moved to your continent.
On March 3, 2026, the United States quietly became an active combatant on South American soil. Not as an advisor. As an aggressor in lethal military operations against targets selected by an American corporation, on intelligence managed by an American law enforcement agency, executed by American soldiers. The congressional testimony calls it what it is: bilateral kinetic actions.
The operation is called Total Extermination. And Ecuador’s governmental apparatus has been quietly rebuilt into a three-tier system that reveals exactly how the Greater North America doctrine works in practice.
Tier One: The Façade. Ecuador’s government is the visible layer. But Noboa didn’t stumble into this arrangement. He invited it. He declared the “internal armed conflict.” He contracted the foreign technology. He requested American military participation. He operates under a “state of exception” that suspends constitutional guarantees. This is a government operating with a wink and a nod — maintaining the illusion of sovereignty while the real decisions are made on the floors above.
Tier Two: The Algorithm. Palantir Technologies is the nervous system of the new Ecuador. Its algorithms ingest data from Ecuador’s customs service, its telecommunications networks, and its intelligence agencies, building a comprehensive digital map of the country’s population, its movements, and its money. The same company running the biometric architecture in the occupied territories. The same company operating the immigration surveillance platform for ICE. Now wired into a sovereign South American nation.
Tier Three: The Enforcers. The FBI opened a permanent office inside the U.S. Embassy in Quito on March 11, 2026 — a formalized intelligence hub staffed by an FBI agent embedded with a handpicked team of Ecuadorian police, vetted and approved by the FBI. SOUTHCOM provides the kinetic power — “lethal kinetic operations,” “collective hard power.” The framing of “technical assistance” has been contradicted by the military’s own language.
The Ecuadorian government maintains the appearance of sovereignty. Palantir decides who to target. The FBI manages the intelligence. SOUTHCOM drops the bombs.
On its very first day, this machine bombed a dairy farm, tortured four farmers at a black site, and dropped a 500-pound American bomb into Colombia. The New York Times confirmed: there were no cartel targets. The casualties were agricultural.
And before any of this — before the first American bomb fell — Ecuador had already been warned. In December 2024, four boys walking home from a soccer match in Guayaquil were seized by Air Force personnel, tortured, and killed. Their charred remains were found twenty-five miles away. Eleven servicemen were sentenced to thirty-four years. The militarized environment that produced those murders is the same environment the United States then expanded and joined.
Ecuador is the laboratory. The product being tested isn’t meant for Ecuador.
It’s meant for you.
The Map They Drew Around You
On March 5, 2026, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth stood before defense ministers at U.S. Southern Command in Doral, Florida, and unveiled a map. The line begins at Greenland, sweeps through the Arctic, runs down through Canada, across the Gulf of America — the administration’s unilateral renaming of the Gulf of Mexico — through the Caribbean, past the Panama Canal, and down to Ecuador. Everything inside that line is Greater North America.
The concept was introduced by Joseph Humire, now the Acting Assistant Secretary of War, who argued that every nation north of the equator belongs to America’s “neighborhood.” It was codified in the 2026 National Defense Strategy as the “Trump Corollary to the Monroe Doctrine” — the Donroe Doctrine. Three objectives: restore unrivaled dominance, protect absolute access to key terrain, and deny China and Russia any foothold inside the perimeter.
If you are Canadian, you already feel it. The tariffs — 25 percent on imports, 10 percent on energy, 25 percent on steel and aluminum. A president musing about the 51st state. The Gulf of Mexico erased from every federal map.
To impose those tariffs, the administration invoked Section 232 — the law that requires a formal determination that imports threaten national security. Your closest ally officially classified you as a threat.
These are not provocations. They are the economic phase of the doctrine. The demand is explicit: Canada must spend 5 percent of GDP on defense and security. That is not an allied suggestion. It is an ultimatum designed to bind Canada’s military infrastructure permanently into the Greater North America apparatus. You don’t invest 5 percent of your national economy in someone else’s defense architecture and then get to say no when they tell you what to do with it.
Prime Minister Carney has called it “economic force” designed to compel integration. When the administration threatened 100 percent tariffs on Canadian exports if Ottawa pursued free trade with China, the message was clear — your trade relationships exist at their pleasure.
And in a detail that should stop every Canadian: the Canadian Armed Forces have begun emergency modeling for asymmetric, insurgency-style resistance against a hypothetical U.S. military invasion.
That is not paranoia. That is threat assessment.
The Invisible Cage
Here is the part most people haven’t seen. While Ecuador tests the military hardware and the Middle East tests the governance model, the digital infrastructure for controlling the entire perimeter is being installed inside the United States itself. And the cover story was so good that most Americans cheered while it happened.
It was called DOGE.
The Department of Government Efficiency — Elon Musk’s highly publicized initiative to “cut government waste” — was presented as a cost-cutting operation. The public heard: billionaire genius eliminates bloat. What actually happened is one of the largest data grabs in the history of the federal government.
DOGE agents accessed the personal records of tens of millions of Americans. They pulled data from the Office of Personnel Management, the IRS, the Social Security Administration, the Department of Education, and Medicaid. And they funneled it into an AI-powered superdatabase operated by a single private company: Palantir Technologies.
To understand why this matters, you need to understand what was destroyed. After Watergate — after the American public learned that its own government had used surveillance to target political opponents, civil rights leaders, and journalists — Congress built firewalls. Intentional walls between government databases. The IRS couldn’t share records with the Pentagon. ICE couldn’t access your healthcare data. The Social Security Administration was siloed from law enforcement. These walls were not inefficiency. They were constitutional architecture — the immune system of a democracy, designed to prevent exactly what is happening now.
Palantir’s business model is dissolving those walls. It is a “universal solvent” — a platform that breaks down bureaucratic boundaries to create a single, searchable interface across every federal agency. And DOGE handed it the keys.
The company’s founder, Peter Thiel, bankrolled both Donald Trump and JD Vance. CEO Alex Karp donated a million dollars to the president’s super PAC. In June 2025, the U.S. Army created a special unit and directly swore in senior Palantir executives as military officers. The company holds a $1 billion blanket agreement with the Department of Homeland Security that lets any DHS agency deploy Palantir’s platforms instantly, without public competitive bidding. Palantir’s market capitalization has surged to $299 billion. Its government revenue spiked 66 percent in a single year.
This is not a government contractor. This is the operating system of the state.
Here is what it does to people.
It turns healthcare into a targeting database. Palantir’s ELITE app — used by ICE — pulls Medicaid enrollment records, immigration data, and private broker information to map “target rich” neighborhoods and assign each person an “address confidence score.” If you sought medical care from the state, you are in the system.
It turns federal employment into surveillance. A $300 million contract tasks Palantir with monitoring federal workers’ keystrokes, seat assignments, and behavioral “anomalies.” The same logic used to surveil occupied populations, applied to the American civil service.
It turns public health into population mapping. A $443 million CDC contract connects 30 federal agencies, 50 state health departments, and 5,000 hospitals through Palantir’s platform. Originally pandemic preparedness. In practice, the most comprehensive population surveillance infrastructure ever built on American soil.
And it is already in Canada. Palantir holds an active contract with the RCMP. Small for now — but the classic “land-and-expand” strategy. Get the software in. Get the security clearances. Start ingesting data. Grow. The RCMP’s own 2026 departmental plan mandates deeper collaboration with CBSA, CSIS, and U.S. Border Patrol — using the kind of interoperable data architecture Palantir provides. David MacNaughton, President of Palantir Canada, is already in sustained lobbying contact with federal officials. Canadian adoption isn’t a question of if. It’s a question of when — because “cross-border data symmetry” under Greater North America demands it.
Mexico doesn’t need a Palantir contract. It’s already managed through the American side. U.S. Customs, Homeland Security, and ICE all run Palantir platforms that ingest cross-border intelligence — intercepted communications, financial records, drone surveillance, biometric data. In the assessment of Privacy International, the Mexican population functions as “passive data generators for an analytical engine owned and operated entirely by the United States.”
The pattern is global. In the UK, Palantir runs the National Health Service data platform — your medical records, operated by a defense contractor. British police pilot Palantir dashboards that fuse phone data and case files into suspect networks. In Germany, similar tools triangulate police and social media databases. These aren’t foreign stories. They’re product demos.
This is the invasion that doesn’t look like an invasion. No tanks. No soldiers at the border. Just an algorithm that knows where you live, where you work, what medication you take, who your family is, and what your “confidence score” is — operated by a private company whose founder bought the government that feeds it your data.
In the occupied territories, the digital prison has checkpoints and scanners. In North America, it has apps and dashboards and healthcare databases. The technology is the same. The company is the same. The difference is the packaging.
You are not going to be occupied. You are going to be managed.
The Institutions They Destroyed
The doctrine required the elimination of every institutional brake that might slow it down.
USAID — the primary organ of American civilian assistance worldwide — was annihilated. Elon Musk advocated feeding it “into a woodchipper.” They ordered the physical destruction of 500 metric tons of emergency food for children, choosing to incinerate it rather than distribute it. When every tool except the hammer is eliminated, everything becomes a nail.
The State Department was hollowed out. Over 100 ambassadorships left vacant. Twenty-nine career ambassadors recalled without explanation. The Ben Franklin Fellowship — an organization built to enforce political loyalty — became the only employee group permitted to operate at State. Diplomats who authored dissent cables found their memos leaked to destroy them.
When diplomacy is dead, every country inside the perimeter becomes a potential target. There is no institutional voice left to say “that’s illegal” or “there’s a better way.” What remains is the Department of War.
The Generals They Fired Yesterday
On April 2, 2026 — yesterday — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth fired the Army’s top officer during active wartime.
General Randy George was removed for refusing to let Hegseth strip four officers — two Black men and two women — from a promotion list. One was a combat veteran whose offense was a fifteen-year-old academic paper. George defended the officers and argued the promotion system existed to prevent political weaponization. For this, he was terminated. Five former Secretaries of Defense condemned it immediately.
Also fired: the architect of the Army’s AI and drone program, and the Chief of Chaplains — removed for refusing to abandon therapeutic counseling for soldiers. Since September 2025, the administration has also removed the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, the Chief of Naval Operations, the Coast Guard Commandant, and the head of the Defense Intelligence Agency — the last fired for providing accurate battle assessments that contradicted the president.
The command structure is being cleared. Not of incompetence. Of independence. What requires this level of obedience is not the war in Iran. It’s the expansion that comes after.
And while Hegseth purges, the Financial Times reports his personal broker attempted a $9.4 million buy into defense stocks weeks before the Iran war launched, with internal communications referencing classified timelines. The trade failed on a technicality. Had it cleared, the 38 percent post-war surge would have netted roughly $3.5 million. The man demanding warrior sacrifice appears to have been profiting from advance knowledge of a war he helped plan.
The Clock
There is one more thing you need to understand, and it explains the speed.
The Board of Peace charter gives its chairman the power to appoint a successor. No election. No congressional approval. A corporate board decision. The ISF operates outside the UN. The financial architecture is self-sustaining. The Board doesn’t require the current president. It requires him to finish building it while he still holds office.
The same applies to Greater North America. The Palantir integration, the military relationships, the economic dependencies — once locked in, they persist regardless of who sits in the White House.
This is why they fire generals during wars, bomb countries without debate, and purge every institutional check. And now the budget has made the desperation visible. The administration’s budget demands, released yesterday, ask for $1.5 trillion for the Department of War — a 44 percent increase. Homeland Security gets a 65 percent boost to fund “mass removal campaigns.” To pay for it, they’re cannibalizing everything else you hold dear: Education cut 15 percent. Housing cut 44 percent. The EPA cut in half. The National Science Foundation gutted by 55 percent. The State Department and international programs slashed by 83 percent, finishing off what’s left of USAID.
They are eating their own government to feed the machine.
A March 2026 GAO report found that not a single one of fifteen U.S. combat aircraft fleets has met its readiness goals. Munitions are being depleted across two theaters. The gap between ambition and capacity is widening.
So they rush. They skip oversight. They name an operation “Total Extermination” and dare the world to object. Because the goal is not perfection. The goal is permanence — lock in the architecture before the window closes, and let the next generation inherit a machine that runs itself.
What You Do Now
This article is being published by a small team on a platform that reaches 30,000 readers a month. We don’t have the institutional backing of a national newspaper. What we have is the research, the timeline, and the connective tissue that the fragmented coverage has failed to provide.
Read the sources. Every claim is cited below. The dairy farm bombing was documented by the New York Times. The torture was reported by Truthout. The FBI office was announced by the FBI itself. The Palantir contracts are in federal procurement databases and SEC filings. The DOGE data access has been reported by the Mercury News, the EFF, and sitting U.S. senators. The military purges are front-page news as of yesterday. The Greater North America doctrine was announced by the Secretary of War on video.
This is not speculation. This is the public record, assembled in sequence.
Share it. Send it to your MP. Send it to journalists covering defense, technology, and trade. The fragmentation of this story is its greatest shield — when every piece is reported in isolation, nobody sees the architecture.
This article is the architecture.
The last line of our previous article was a warning. This one is a status report.
The surveillance society isn’t coming. It’s being built. Right now. With your data.
Coming next from The Democracy Defender:
The full investigation into Palantir Technologies — the private corporation wired into three continents, whose algorithms decide who gets tracked, who gets flagged, and who gets acted upon. The money, the contracts, the political connections, and the question at the heart of algorithmic governance: who audits the machine that audits you?
A comprehensive investigation into the Board of Peace — the corporate entity designed to outlast the administration that created it. The succession mechanism. The financial architecture. And the question the charter was built to answer: what happens to the machine when its builder is gone?
And the global architecture — how Greater North America, the Board of Peace, and the Russia deal form a single system: three powers carving up the world in real time.
The Democracy Defender's Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Sources & Citations
Operation Total Extermination & Ecuador
WOLA — “Trump’s Joint Targeting in Latin America: Time to Rethink” — 2026.
House Armed Services Committee — Written Posture Statement, Joseph M. Humire, Acting ASD for Homeland Defense — 2026.
CBC — “U.S.-Ecuador Joint Operation Targets Drug Trafficking” — March 2026.
Truthout — “Farmers Describe Torture Following US-Ecuadorian Joint Military Operation” — 2026.
GV Wire — “The US Said It Helped Bomb a Drug Camp. It Was a Dairy Farm” — March 2026.
Amazon Watch — “The Trump Doctrine in Latin America: Carry a Big Stick and Speak of Total Extermination” — April 2026.
CONNECTAS — “Ecuador: Trump’s First Military Foothold in Latin America” — 2026.
Verfassungsblog — “Vulnerable Lives, Militarized State” — 2026.
Freedom House — “Ecuador: Freedom in the World 2025” — 2025.
International Crisis Group — “Ecuador” — Ongoing.
FBI Office in Quito
FBI — “FBI Opens Permanent Office in Ecuador” — March 2026.
Straits Times — “FBI Opens First Ecuador Office in Fight Against Drug Trafficking” — March 2026.
Brussels Times — “FBI Opens Permanent Office Against Cartels in Ecuador’s Capital” — March 2026.
The Malvinas Children Case
The Guardian — “Ecuador: Four Military Personnel Sentenced Over Deaths of Boys in Guayaquil” — December 2025.
Amnesty International — “Ecuador Under International Scrutiny for Enforced Disappearances” — March 2026.
UN OHCHR — “Experts of Committee on Enforced Disappearances Praise Ecuador’s Strong Response” — March 2026.
SOUTHCOM Maritime Strikes (Operation Southern Spear)
Just Security — “Timeline: Vessel Strikes and Related Actions” — 2026.
Wikipedia — “United States Strikes on Alleged Drug Traffickers During Operation Southern Spear” — Ongoing.
SOUTHCOM — Press Releases on Maritime Interdiction Operations — 2025–2026.
The Guardian — “Latest Caribbean Strike: Four Killed” — March 2026.
Greater North America Doctrine & Donroe Doctrine
Department of War — “Remarks by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth at the Americas Counter Cartel Conference” — March 2026.
2026 National Defense Strategy (Unclassified) — January 2026.
CSIS — “The 2026 National Defense Strategy: Radical Changes, Moderate Changes, and Some Surprises” — 2026.
Center for a Secure Free Society — 2025 Western Hemisphere Security Forum — 2025.
Common Dreams — “’Greater North America’ and the Greater Israel Comparison” — 2026.
Spectator — “Trump’s Quest for a Greater North America Is in Full Swing” — 2026.
Canada & Trade Coercion
Brookings Institution — “Is Canada on a Forked Road Away from North America?” — 2026.
Canadian Affairs — “Canada Military Models Response to U.S. Invasion: Report” — January 2026.
Palantir Technologies — Civilian Surveillance & Governance
ACLU — “How Palantir Powers the Deportation Roundup” — 2026.
EFF — “Report: ICE Using Palantir Tool That Feeds Medicaid Data” — January 2026.
404 Media — “ELITE: The Palantir App ICE Uses to Find Neighborhoods to Raid” — 2026.
Immigration Policy Tracking — “Palantir Awarded $30 Million to Build ImmigrationOS for ICE” — 2025.
USASpending.gov — DHS/Palantir Blanket Purchase Agreement — 2026.
Palantir Investors — CDC Common Operating Picture Partnership — 2022.
Jacobin — “Palantir’s Bossware and Workforce Surveillance” — March 2026.
Mercury News — “Trump’s Plan for One Interface to Rule Them All” — August 2025.
Palantir — DOGE & Data Integration
Senators Warner & Kaine — “Demand Investigation into DHS Use of Surveillance Technology” — 2026.
GAO — Report 25-107580: ICE Detention Facility Oversight — 2025.
Palantir — Canada
Open Canada — Palantir Canada Lobbying Records (David MacNaughton) — 2025–2026.
Palantir — Israel & Biometric Surveillance
Amnesty International — “Israeli Authorities Using Facial Recognition Technology to Entrench Apartheid” — May 2023.
Business & Human Rights Resource Centre — “Palantir Allegedly Enables Israel’s AI Targeting” — 2024.
Lieber Institute / West Point — “Israel’s Use of AI and Facial Recognition: Erosion of Civilian Protection in Gaza” — 2025.
GRIP — “Algorithmic Targeting: The Role of AI in Israeli Strikes in Gaza” — 2025.
Palantir — UK & Allied Expansion
The Guardian — “MP’s Palantir Claims Amid Criticism of NHS England Deal” — April 2026.
AI Certs — “Law Enforcement Faces Palantir Oversight Storm” — 2026.
Privacy International — “All Roads Lead to Palantir” — 2021.
Palantir — Corporate Structure & Financials
Sludge — “These State Pension Funds Invest in Palantir” — March 2026.
Palantir — Ecuador Customs Deployment
OECD AI Incidents Monitor — Ecuador Palantir Deployment — May 2025.
La República — “Ecuador Implementará la Tecnología de Palantir” — 2025.
Palantir — Military Integration
GovConWire — “Pentagon Designates Palantir Maven as AI Program of Record” — March 2026.
Exiger — “Exiger and Palantir Join Forces for U.S. Army Materiel Command” — 2025.
Pentagon Purges & Military Readiness
Breaking Defense — “Hegseth Fires Army’s Top Officer, Gen. Randy George” — April 2026.
The Guardian — “Pete Hegseth Cuts Black Men, Women from Military Promotion List” — March 2026.
Military Times — “Hegseth Removes 2 Black, 2 Female Officers from Promotion List” — March 2026.
Democracy Now — “Hegseth Fires Army Chief of Staff in Latest Shakeup” — April 2026.
GAO — Report 26-108888: Military Readiness — March 2026.
Hegseth Insider Trading Allegations
Al Jazeera — “Pentagon Denies Hegseth’s Broker Sought Investment Before Iran War” — March 2026.
Senator Warren — Letter to Secretary Hegseth on Defense Trading Allegations — 2026.
Times of India — “Hegseth’s Broker Explored Investment in Defence Firms Before Iran Attack” — 2026.
Department of War Rebranding & Institutional Destruction
White House — “Fact Sheet: President Trump Restores the United States Department of War” — September 2025.
AFSA / Foreign Service Journal — “The Illegal Shutdown of USAID” & “The Rise of the Ben Franklin Fellowship” — March/April 2026.
Board of Peace
White House — “President Trump Ratifies Board of Peace in Historic Ceremony” — January 2026.
Times of Israel — “Full Text: Charter of Trump’s Board of Peace” — January 2026.
Baker Institute — “What Comes Next for Gaza and Trump’s Board of Peace” — 2026.
Previous Democracy Defender Investigations
The Democracy Defender — “Iran War: We Follow The Money” — 2026.
The Democracy Defender — “Iran War: Dark Money, Dark Politics, and Project 2025” — 2026.
The Democracy Defender — “Iran War Part 3: The REAL Reason Behind The War” — 2026.
Legal Disclaimer
The Democracy Defender is an independent investigative journalism publication. This article represents the analysis and editorial opinion of its authors based on publicly available documents, government filings, official statements, credible news reporting, and research conducted through publicly accessible sources. All sourced claims are cited above.
This article does not constitute legal advice or a formal accusation of criminal conduct. Where the article describes actions as potentially violating laws or norms, this reflects the authors’ analysis of publicly available evidence and the assessments of cited legal scholars, Congressional investigators, and international bodies — not a legal determination.
The authors have made every effort to ensure accuracy. If any individual or entity named in this article believes a factual claim to be in error, we welcome corrections and will promptly update the record. Contact: thedemocracydefender@substack.com
Tags
Greater North America
Donroe Doctrine
Palantir
DOGE
Ecuador
Operation Total Extermination
Board of Peace
Pete Hegseth
Jared Kushner
Pentagon Purges
Canada
Surveillance
Algorithmic Governance
SOUTHCOM
Digital Prison
Biometric Control
Peter Thiel
ImmigrationOS
Monroe Doctrine
Trump
Investigative Journalism
Follow The Money
The Democracy Defender
`Greater North America` `Donroe Doctrine` `Palantir` `DOGE` `Ecuador` `Operation Total Extermination` `Board of Peace` `Pete Hegseth` `Jared Kushner` `Pentagon Purges` `Canada` `Surveillance` `Algorithmic Governance` `SOUTHCOM` `Digital Prison` `Biometric Control` `Peter Thiel` `ImmigrationOS` `Monroe Doctrine` `Trump` `Investigative Journalism` `Follow The Money` `The Democracy Defender`
Well this is the scariest article I have read this year, and that is saying something. I’m going to have to read it a few more times to get my head around it.
This is a stunning (literally) article. It has shaken me to the core. I voted for this raving lunatic megalomaniac Donald Trump who now poses as the Emperor Western Hemisphere. It has sickened me since the senseless attack on Iran...which now seems a covert ploy for Trump to set himself up as the Emperor of Planet Earth in his Ming like hubris.
May I ask what the name is of the head of Defender of Democracy team? I want to congratulate him or her personally.
\\][//