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M. A. Raymond's avatar
M. A. Raymond
18h

Well this is the scariest article I have read this year, and that is saying something. I’m going to have to read it a few more times to get my head around it.

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William Whitten's avatar
William Whitten
just now

This is a stunning (literally) article. It has shaken me to the core. I voted for this raving lunatic megalomaniac Donald Trump who now poses as the Emperor Western Hemisphere. It has sickened me since the senseless attack on Iran...which now seems a covert ploy for Trump to set himself up as the Emperor of Planet Earth in his Ming like hubris.

May I ask what the name is of the head of Defender of Democracy team? I want to congratulate him or her personally.

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