The digital playbook tested in Israel is coming to the West — and why you haven’t heard about it - by The Democracy Defender

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Right now, as you read this, the United States military is bombing a country in South America.

Not in secret. Not through proxies. American soldiers, operating alongside local troops, are dropping bombs on sovereign soil under an operation with an official name: Total Extermination. That is the real name. Chosen by the people running it. Said out loud, in press releases, in congressional testimony.

A private American technology company — Palantir Technologies — is selecting the targets. A newly opened, permanent FBI office is managing the intelligence. U.S. Southern Command is pulling the trigger. And on March 6, 2026, this machinery identified a dairy farm as a cartel training camp and bombed it. A 500-pound American-made bomb missed the target so badly it landed in a neighboring country.

Three days earlier, in the same operation, soldiers raided a cattle farm, detained four agricultural workers, put bags over their heads, flew them to a black site, and tortured them. Waterboarded them. Shocked them with tasers. Beat them with rifle butts. When the men had nothing to confess — because they were farmers, not cartel operatives — they were dumped near a hospital and released.

These were glitches in the software they’re testing.

The operation that did this is not a rogue mission. It is the first live deployment of a new American military doctrine. It has a name, a strategy document, a formal map, and a speech by the Secretary of War introducing it to the world.

It is called Greater North America.

And if you live in Canada, Mexico, or anywhere between the Arctic and the equator, you are already inside it.

You probably haven’t heard about any of this. The dairy farm. The torture. The permanent FBI office. The private tech company running the targeting. You haven’t heard about it because you weren’t supposed to. While the world watches the Iran war burn across cable news, the Americas are being quietly reorganized — governments pressured, militaries absorbed, resources catalogued, populations mapped — and the playbook being used to do it was tested, refined, and proven on the other side of the world.

In the Middle East. On the people of Israel’s occupied territories. Through the Board of Peace. And now it’s here.

We ended our last article with two words: “You’re next.”

This is what we meant.

Here is what this article will show you:

This is not a policy proposal. It is not a think tank white paper. Greater North America is an operational military doctrine, formally unveiled on March 5, 2026, by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth at U.S. Southern Command headquarters in Florida. It claims every nation between Greenland and Ecuador as America’s “immediate security perimeter.” It erases the concept of the Global South for every country north of the equator. It treats your sovereignty — Canadian, Mexican, Colombian, Ecuadorian — not as a right, but as a line item in someone else’s strategic plan.

The playbook that built this doctrine was not invented for the Americas. It was built in the Middle East — tested on occupied populations, refined through the Board of Peace, enforced by a private army. It has a specific architecture: destroy local governance, create a vacuum, fill it with corporate authority backed by military force, control the population through algorithmic surveillance. That architecture now has a new address.

This article will take you through the model, show you the evidence, and then show you what it looks like when it arrives on your continent. Because it has arrived. Ecuador is the proof. And what is happening in Ecuador right now — the bombings, the torture, the algorithmic targeting, the three-tier foreign security apparatus bolted onto a sovereign nation — is not the endgame.

They are the guinea pigs.

The Playbook

If you’ve been following our investigation, you already know the playbook. You’ve seen the Board of Peace — Jared Kushner and a roster of private equity billionaires sitting on a corporate board chaired for life by Donald Trump, with executive authority over the reconstruction of territories that American and Israeli bombs just flattened. You’ve seen the International Stabilization Force — 32,000 troops and police operating outside the United Nations, answering not to the Security Council but to that corporate board. A sitting president’s private army on foreign soil.

What matters for this article is the method. Because the method is what travels.

It goes like this: First, destroy the local governance — ban the aid agencies, cut the services, collapse the institutions. The administration calls the result an “administrative vacuum.” Then fill that vacuum with a corporate authority and a private military force that answers to it. Then lock down the population with surveillance — biometric checkpoints, facial recognition, digital identity systems that decide who eats and who doesn’t. Then monetize. Tenders for skyscrapers. Beachfront development zones. Highways named after Gulf royalty. The bombed land isn’t rubble. It’s cleared lots. The war isn’t destruction. It’s site preparation.

That is the playbook. Destroy, vacuum, corporatize, surveil, monetize.

It worked. The world accepted it. The United Nations couldn’t stop it. International law couldn’t stop it. These are testing grounds for systems they plan to deploy here.

Where else can we use this?

The answer, from Hegseth’s speech of March 5, 2026, is everywhere between Greenland and the equator.

The Test Labs

The Middle East is not a separate story. It is a product demo — a live testing environment for governance systems designed to scale.

In the occupied territories right now, the remaining population lives inside the most advanced system of algorithmic population control ever constructed. Facial recognition at every checkpoint. Digital identity databases that determine who can move, who can work, who can access food and water. The Israeli military’s “Red Wolf” system collects biometric data without consent and automates restrictions on movement. Palantir’s AI architecture underpins the targeting systems — “Lavender” generated at least 37,000 target recommendations in the first six weeks of the conflict alone. The people in these territories are not citizens. They are not refugees. They are data subjects — managed, tracked, and sorted by algorithm.

The Board of Peace’s reconstruction plan doesn’t dismantle this system. It formalizes it. The planned “smart communities” are permanent surveillance zones — biometric gating, continuous monitoring, AI-driven threat assessment — administered by a technocratic committee, overseen by a corporate board, enforced by a private army. The residents don’t vote for this government. They submit to it. With their faces, their fingerprints, and their data.

This is not the future of the Middle East. It is a beta test for the future of population management everywhere. And the company providing the technological backbone — in the occupied territories, in Ecuador, and increasingly inside the United States itself — is the same company in all three places.

Palantir.

The Guinea Pig

Ecuador is where the testing moved to your continent.

On March 3, 2026, the United States quietly became an active combatant on South American soil. Not as an advisor. As an aggressor in lethal military operations against targets selected by an American corporation, on intelligence managed by an American law enforcement agency, executed by American soldiers. The congressional testimony calls it what it is: bilateral kinetic actions.

The operation is called Total Extermination. And Ecuador’s governmental apparatus has been quietly rebuilt into a three-tier system that reveals exactly how the Greater North America doctrine works in practice.

Tier One: The Façade. Ecuador’s government is the visible layer. But Noboa didn’t stumble into this arrangement. He invited it. He declared the “internal armed conflict.” He contracted the foreign technology. He requested American military participation. He operates under a “state of exception” that suspends constitutional guarantees. This is a government operating with a wink and a nod — maintaining the illusion of sovereignty while the real decisions are made on the floors above.

Tier Two: The Algorithm. Palantir Technologies is the nervous system of the new Ecuador. Its algorithms ingest data from Ecuador’s customs service, its telecommunications networks, and its intelligence agencies, building a comprehensive digital map of the country’s population, its movements, and its money. The same company running the biometric architecture in the occupied territories. The same company operating the immigration surveillance platform for ICE. Now wired into a sovereign South American nation.

Tier Three: The Enforcers. The FBI opened a permanent office inside the U.S. Embassy in Quito on March 11, 2026 — a formalized intelligence hub staffed by an FBI agent embedded with a handpicked team of Ecuadorian police, vetted and approved by the FBI. SOUTHCOM provides the kinetic power — “lethal kinetic operations,” “collective hard power.” The framing of “technical assistance” has been contradicted by the military’s own language.

The Ecuadorian government maintains the appearance of sovereignty. Palantir decides who to target. The FBI manages the intelligence. SOUTHCOM drops the bombs.

On its very first day, this machine bombed a dairy farm, tortured four farmers at a black site, and dropped a 500-pound American bomb into Colombia. The New York Times confirmed: there were no cartel targets. The casualties were agricultural.

And before any of this — before the first American bomb fell — Ecuador had already been warned. In December 2024, four boys walking home from a soccer match in Guayaquil were seized by Air Force personnel, tortured, and killed. Their charred remains were found twenty-five miles away. Eleven servicemen were sentenced to thirty-four years. The militarized environment that produced those murders is the same environment the United States then expanded and joined.

Ecuador is the laboratory. The product being tested isn’t meant for Ecuador.

It’s meant for you.

The Map They Drew Around You

On March 5, 2026, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth stood before defense ministers at U.S. Southern Command in Doral, Florida, and unveiled a map. The line begins at Greenland, sweeps through the Arctic, runs down through Canada, across the Gulf of America — the administration’s unilateral renaming of the Gulf of Mexico — through the Caribbean, past the Panama Canal, and down to Ecuador. Everything inside that line is Greater North America.

The concept was introduced by Joseph Humire, now the Acting Assistant Secretary of War, who argued that every nation north of the equator belongs to America’s “neighborhood.” It was codified in the 2026 National Defense Strategy as the “Trump Corollary to the Monroe Doctrine” — the Donroe Doctrine. Three objectives: restore unrivaled dominance, protect absolute access to key terrain, and deny China and Russia any foothold inside the perimeter.

If you are Canadian, you already feel it. The tariffs — 25 percent on imports, 10 percent on energy, 25 percent on steel and aluminum. A president musing about the 51st state. The Gulf of Mexico erased from every federal map.

To impose those tariffs, the administration invoked Section 232 — the law that requires a formal determination that imports threaten national security. Your closest ally officially classified you as a threat.

These are not provocations. They are the economic phase of the doctrine. The demand is explicit: Canada must spend 5 percent of GDP on defense and security. That is not an allied suggestion. It is an ultimatum designed to bind Canada’s military infrastructure permanently into the Greater North America apparatus. You don’t invest 5 percent of your national economy in someone else’s defense architecture and then get to say no when they tell you what to do with it.

Prime Minister Carney has called it “economic force” designed to compel integration. When the administration threatened 100 percent tariffs on Canadian exports if Ottawa pursued free trade with China, the message was clear — your trade relationships exist at their pleasure.

And in a detail that should stop every Canadian: the Canadian Armed Forces have begun emergency modeling for asymmetric, insurgency-style resistance against a hypothetical U.S. military invasion.

That is not paranoia. That is threat assessment.

The Invisible Cage

Here is the part most people haven’t seen. While Ecuador tests the military hardware and the Middle East tests the governance model, the digital infrastructure for controlling the entire perimeter is being installed inside the United States itself. And the cover story was so good that most Americans cheered while it happened.

It was called DOGE.

The Department of Government Efficiency — Elon Musk’s highly publicized initiative to “cut government waste” — was presented as a cost-cutting operation. The public heard: billionaire genius eliminates bloat. What actually happened is one of the largest data grabs in the history of the federal government.

DOGE agents accessed the personal records of tens of millions of Americans. They pulled data from the Office of Personnel Management, the IRS, the Social Security Administration, the Department of Education, and Medicaid. And they funneled it into an AI-powered superdatabase operated by a single private company: Palantir Technologies.

To understand why this matters, you need to understand what was destroyed. After Watergate — after the American public learned that its own government had used surveillance to target political opponents, civil rights leaders, and journalists — Congress built firewalls. Intentional walls between government databases. The IRS couldn’t share records with the Pentagon. ICE couldn’t access your healthcare data. The Social Security Administration was siloed from law enforcement. These walls were not inefficiency. They were constitutional architecture — the immune system of a democracy, designed to prevent exactly what is happening now.

Palantir’s business model is dissolving those walls. It is a “universal solvent” — a platform that breaks down bureaucratic boundaries to create a single, searchable interface across every federal agency. And DOGE handed it the keys.

The company’s founder, Peter Thiel, bankrolled both Donald Trump and JD Vance. CEO Alex Karp donated a million dollars to the president’s super PAC. In June 2025, the U.S. Army created a special unit and directly swore in senior Palantir executives as military officers. The company holds a $1 billion blanket agreement with the Department of Homeland Security that lets any DHS agency deploy Palantir’s platforms instantly, without public competitive bidding. Palantir’s market capitalization has surged to $299 billion. Its government revenue spiked 66 percent in a single year.

This is not a government contractor. This is the operating system of the state.

Here is what it does to people.

It turns healthcare into a targeting database. Palantir’s ELITE app — used by ICE — pulls Medicaid enrollment records, immigration data, and private broker information to map “target rich” neighborhoods and assign each person an “address confidence score.” If you sought medical care from the state, you are in the system.

It turns federal employment into surveillance. A $300 million contract tasks Palantir with monitoring federal workers’ keystrokes, seat assignments, and behavioral “anomalies.” The same logic used to surveil occupied populations, applied to the American civil service.

It turns public health into population mapping. A $443 million CDC contract connects 30 federal agencies, 50 state health departments, and 5,000 hospitals through Palantir’s platform. Originally pandemic preparedness. In practice, the most comprehensive population surveillance infrastructure ever built on American soil.

And it is already in Canada. Palantir holds an active contract with the RCMP. Small for now — but the classic “land-and-expand” strategy. Get the software in. Get the security clearances. Start ingesting data. Grow. The RCMP’s own 2026 departmental plan mandates deeper collaboration with CBSA, CSIS, and U.S. Border Patrol — using the kind of interoperable data architecture Palantir provides. David MacNaughton, President of Palantir Canada, is already in sustained lobbying contact with federal officials. Canadian adoption isn’t a question of if. It’s a question of when — because “cross-border data symmetry” under Greater North America demands it.

Mexico doesn’t need a Palantir contract. It’s already managed through the American side. U.S. Customs, Homeland Security, and ICE all run Palantir platforms that ingest cross-border intelligence — intercepted communications, financial records, drone surveillance, biometric data. In the assessment of Privacy International, the Mexican population functions as “passive data generators for an analytical engine owned and operated entirely by the United States.”

The pattern is global. In the UK, Palantir runs the National Health Service data platform — your medical records, operated by a defense contractor. British police pilot Palantir dashboards that fuse phone data and case files into suspect networks. In Germany, similar tools triangulate police and social media databases. These aren’t foreign stories. They’re product demos.

This is the invasion that doesn’t look like an invasion. No tanks. No soldiers at the border. Just an algorithm that knows where you live, where you work, what medication you take, who your family is, and what your “confidence score” is — operated by a private company whose founder bought the government that feeds it your data.

In the occupied territories, the digital prison has checkpoints and scanners. In North America, it has apps and dashboards and healthcare databases. The technology is the same. The company is the same. The difference is the packaging.

You are not going to be occupied. You are going to be managed.



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The Institutions They Destroyed

The doctrine required the elimination of every institutional brake that might slow it down.

USAID — the primary organ of American civilian assistance worldwide — was annihilated. Elon Musk advocated feeding it “into a woodchipper.” They ordered the physical destruction of 500 metric tons of emergency food for children, choosing to incinerate it rather than distribute it. When every tool except the hammer is eliminated, everything becomes a nail.

The State Department was hollowed out. Over 100 ambassadorships left vacant. Twenty-nine career ambassadors recalled without explanation. The Ben Franklin Fellowship — an organization built to enforce political loyalty — became the only employee group permitted to operate at State. Diplomats who authored dissent cables found their memos leaked to destroy them.

When diplomacy is dead, every country inside the perimeter becomes a potential target. There is no institutional voice left to say “that’s illegal” or “there’s a better way.” What remains is the Department of War.

The Generals They Fired Yesterday

On April 2, 2026 — yesterday — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth fired the Army’s top officer during active wartime.

General Randy George was removed for refusing to let Hegseth strip four officers — two Black men and two women — from a promotion list. One was a combat veteran whose offense was a fifteen-year-old academic paper. George defended the officers and argued the promotion system existed to prevent political weaponization. For this, he was terminated. Five former Secretaries of Defense condemned it immediately.

Also fired: the architect of the Army’s AI and drone program, and the Chief of Chaplains — removed for refusing to abandon therapeutic counseling for soldiers. Since September 2025, the administration has also removed the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, the Chief of Naval Operations, the Coast Guard Commandant, and the head of the Defense Intelligence Agency — the last fired for providing accurate battle assessments that contradicted the president.

The command structure is being cleared. Not of incompetence. Of independence. What requires this level of obedience is not the war in Iran. It’s the expansion that comes after.

And while Hegseth purges, the Financial Times reports his personal broker attempted a $9.4 million buy into defense stocks weeks before the Iran war launched, with internal communications referencing classified timelines. The trade failed on a technicality. Had it cleared, the 38 percent post-war surge would have netted roughly $3.5 million. The man demanding warrior sacrifice appears to have been profiting from advance knowledge of a war he helped plan.

The Clock

There is one more thing you need to understand, and it explains the speed.

The Board of Peace charter gives its chairman the power to appoint a successor. No election. No congressional approval. A corporate board decision. The ISF operates outside the UN. The financial architecture is self-sustaining. The Board doesn’t require the current president. It requires him to finish building it while he still holds office.

The same applies to Greater North America. The Palantir integration, the military relationships, the economic dependencies — once locked in, they persist regardless of who sits in the White House.

This is why they fire generals during wars, bomb countries without debate, and purge every institutional check. And now the budget has made the desperation visible. The administration’s budget demands, released yesterday, ask for $1.5 trillion for the Department of War — a 44 percent increase. Homeland Security gets a 65 percent boost to fund “mass removal campaigns.” To pay for it, they’re cannibalizing everything else you hold dear: Education cut 15 percent. Housing cut 44 percent. The EPA cut in half. The National Science Foundation gutted by 55 percent. The State Department and international programs slashed by 83 percent, finishing off what’s left of USAID.

They are eating their own government to feed the machine.

A March 2026 GAO report found that not a single one of fifteen U.S. combat aircraft fleets has met its readiness goals. Munitions are being depleted across two theaters. The gap between ambition and capacity is widening.

So they rush. They skip oversight. They name an operation “Total Extermination” and dare the world to object. Because the goal is not perfection. The goal is permanence — lock in the architecture before the window closes, and let the next generation inherit a machine that runs itself.

What You Do Now

This article is being published by a small team on a platform that reaches 30,000 readers a month. We don’t have the institutional backing of a national newspaper. What we have is the research, the timeline, and the connective tissue that the fragmented coverage has failed to provide.

Read the sources. Every claim is cited below. The dairy farm bombing was documented by the New York Times. The torture was reported by Truthout. The FBI office was announced by the FBI itself. The Palantir contracts are in federal procurement databases and SEC filings. The DOGE data access has been reported by the Mercury News, the EFF, and sitting U.S. senators. The military purges are front-page news as of yesterday. The Greater North America doctrine was announced by the Secretary of War on video.

This is not speculation. This is the public record, assembled in sequence.

Share it. Send it to your MP. Send it to journalists covering defense, technology, and trade. The fragmentation of this story is its greatest shield — when every piece is reported in isolation, nobody sees the architecture.

This article is the architecture.

The last line of our previous article was a warning. This one is a status report.

The surveillance society isn’t coming. It’s being built. Right now. With your data.

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Coming next from The Democracy Defender:

The full investigation into Palantir Technologies — the private corporation wired into three continents, whose algorithms decide who gets tracked, who gets flagged, and who gets acted upon. The money, the contracts, the political connections, and the question at the heart of algorithmic governance: who audits the machine that audits you?

A comprehensive investigation into the Board of Peace — the corporate entity designed to outlast the administration that created it. The succession mechanism. The financial architecture. And the question the charter was built to answer: what happens to the machine when its builder is gone?

And the global architecture — how Greater North America, the Board of Peace, and the Russia deal form a single system: three powers carving up the world in real time.

Sources & Citations

Operation Total Extermination & Ecuador

FBI Office in Quito

The Malvinas Children Case

SOUTHCOM Maritime Strikes (Operation Southern Spear)

Greater North America Doctrine & Donroe Doctrine

Canada & Trade Coercion

Palantir Technologies — Civilian Surveillance & Governance

Palantir — DOGE & Data Integration

Palantir — Canada

Palantir — Israel & Biometric Surveillance

Palantir — UK & Allied Expansion

Palantir — Corporate Structure & Financials

Palantir — Ecuador Customs Deployment

Palantir — Military Integration

Pentagon Purges & Military Readiness

Hegseth Insider Trading Allegations

Department of War Rebranding & Institutional Destruction

Board of Peace

Previous Democracy Defender Investigations

Legal Disclaimer

The Democracy Defender is an independent investigative journalism publication. This article represents the analysis and editorial opinion of its authors based on publicly available documents, government filings, official statements, credible news reporting, and research conducted through publicly accessible sources. All sourced claims are cited above.

This article does not constitute legal advice or a formal accusation of criminal conduct. Where the article describes actions as potentially violating laws or norms, this reflects the authors’ analysis of publicly available evidence and the assessments of cited legal scholars, Congressional investigators, and international bodies — not a legal determination.

The authors have made every effort to ensure accuracy. If any individual or entity named in this article believes a factual claim to be in error, we welcome corrections and will promptly update the record. Contact: thedemocracydefender@substack.com

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