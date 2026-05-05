by The Democracy Defender

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In 2003, the CIA’s venture capital arm quietly funded a startup. The company was called Palantir Technologies. Its job was to help intelligence agencies track terrorists after 9/11. That was twenty-three years ago.

Today, Palantir is no longer a startup. It’s the invisible operating system behind a growing surveillance society — tracking immigrants through their health records, choosing targets in the war with Iran, processing the private medical data of millions, and replacing human decision-making across government with AI-driven digital governance. Not the kind you voted for.

Last month, they published a manifesto. In it, they declared that some cultures are “vital” and others “dysfunctional and regressive.” That the post-war denazification of Germany “must be undone.” That AI weapons aren’t a question of ethics — they’re inevitable. They’re not hiding what they believe anymore. British Members of Parliament called it technofascism. Scholars call it the techno-nationalist state. Whatever you call it, it’s a terrifying ideology — and they’re using it to build the infrastructure to govern without oversight.

Their co-founder bankrolled the Vice President’s political career. Their CEO — trained by one of the 20th century’s greatest thinkers on democratic freedom — is using that education to deconstruct democracy and replace it with the most powerful surveillance apparatus ever sold to a government.

No one elected them. No independent audit of their targeting algorithms has ever been conducted.

This is the story of how we got here.

The Philosopher and the Predator

To understand how a single private company came to operate as the nervous system of Western civilization, you have to go back before the company existed. You have to understand two men — and the dangerous ideas they carried into Silicon Valley long before anyone handed them a government contract.

Peter Andreas Thiel was born in Frankfurt, West Germany, in 1967. When he was one year old, his family emigrated to the United States. They didn’t stay. Between 1971 and 1977, the Thiel family lived in South Africa and South West Africa — present-day Namibia — during the height of apartheid. The boy who would later declare that “freedom and democracy are incompatible” spent his formative childhood in a society that had made that exact calculation, and built an entire state around it.

By the time Thiel reached Stanford University, the worldview was already forming. He studied philosophy, earned his degree in 1989, and immediately established himself as a combative cultural conservative, founding The Stanford Review — a student newspaper built to wage war on multiculturalism and what he considered the intellectual rot of political correctness. In 1995, he and a classmate named David Sacks — who, three decades later, would be installed as the White House AI and Crypto Czar — co-authored The Diversity Myth, an extended polemic arguing that the diversification of university curricula was destroying Western academic tradition.

But the campus culture wars were only the surface. Underneath, Thiel was absorbing a set of ideas that would eventually become the operating philosophy for an entire political movement.

His most important teacher was René Girard, a French philosopher who had developed what he called “mimetic theory” — the idea that human desire is never original. People don’t want things because they’ve independently decided those things are valuable. They want them because other people want them. This imitative cycle inevitably spirals into competition, rivalry, and violence. And the only way societies have ever resolved that violence, Girard argued, is through the scapegoat — a marginalized individual or group whose sacrifice temporarily restores social order.

Thiel didn’t just study this theory. He operationalized it. In 2004, he invested $500,000 in a college social network called Facebook — recognizing, through mimetic theory, its power to weaponize imitative desire at scale. That investment made him Facebook’s first outside investor. He joined the board of directors and stayed for nearly two decades, until 2022 — sitting at the heart of the largest social data platform in human history while simultaneously building Palantir. That $500,000 turned into over a billion dollars. But the money was almost beside the point. Thiel had a seat at the table of a company that knew what two billion people liked, shared, feared, and believed. And during his time on that board, something happened that would connect Palantir and Facebook in ways that are still being litigated today. A Palantir employee named Alfredas Chmieliauskas was found to have proposed the core methodology that Cambridge Analytica used to harvest the personal data of 50 million Facebook users for political targeting. Palantir denied any corporate involvement, then was forced to concede the employee’s role — maintaining he acted in an “entirely personal capacity.” The personnel overlap and methodology transfer, however, are confirmed on the parliamentary record. Thiel is now a defendant in an $8 billion lawsuit over the board’s failure to prevent it. That trial is happening right now, in a Delaware courtroom. In politics, he deployed Girard’s scapegoat mechanism with the same precision: immigrants, progressive academics, democratic institutions themselves — all cast as threats to national purity that must be marginalized to restore order.

Then came Leo Strauss.

In a 2007 essay called “The Straussian Moment,” Thiel embraced the conservative philosopher’s most controversial concept: the noble lie. Strauss argued that an enlightened intellectual elite must fabricate myths and narratives to maintain social harmony among the uneducated masses — that the truth is too dangerous for ordinary people. Thiel took this further. He argued that the West had grown fatally decadent, losing its foundational myths after the Enlightenment, and that the September 11 attacks proved the failure of liberal democratic order. What was needed, Thiel wrote, was a new political theory that operated outside the norms of liberal democracy to save civilization from itself.

And then he found the man who had written that theory.

Curtis Yarvin — writing under the pseudonym Mencius Moldbug — was an American programmer who had constructed an entire political philosophy around the abolition of democracy. His vision, which he called “neocameralism,” proposed dissolving the democratic state and reforming it as a joint-stock corporation run by a CEO-king — a dictator who would optimize the state for profitability and order rather than civil liberties. Thiel didn’t just read Yarvin. He funded him — backing Yarvin’s startup company Tlon and its decentralized operating system Urbit, while quietly mainstreaming anti-democratic philosophy among the Silicon Valley elite.

Three philosophers. Three ideas. Girard: people are imitative herd animals who need scapegoats. Strauss: the enlightened elite must lie to the masses for their own good. Yarvin: democracy is the problem, and the state should be run as a corporation.

In 2009, Thiel published the synthesis. Writing in the libertarian journal Cato Unbound, he made the declaration that, read today, sounds less like an essay and more like a mission statement: “I no longer believe that freedom and democracy are compatible.”

He wasn’t being provocative. He was announcing a project — the construction of a techno-nationalist state. And the company he had co-founded six years earlier — seeded with CIA money, named after a magical seeing-stone from Tolkien, and designed to give the intelligence community the power to see everything — was the tool he would use to build it.

The Defector from the Frankfurt School

Alexander Caedmon Karp is not who you’d expect to find running a global surveillance company.

Born in New York City in 1967 — the same year as Thiel, on the other side of the Atlantic — Karp grew up in Philadelphia in a household steeped in progressive activism. His father, Robert, was a Jewish clinical pediatrician. His mother, Leah, was an African American artist. They brought him to labor rights demonstrations and civil rights protests as a child. He attended Haverford College, a Quaker institution known for social activism, where he studied philosophy. He went to Stanford Law, where he first met Peter Thiel. And then he did something almost no Silicon Valley CEO has ever done: he left the country to study critical theory.

Karp relocated to Germany and enrolled at Goethe University Frankfurt to pursue a PhD in neoclassical social theory. His supervisor was connected to Jürgen Habermas — arguably the most important living thinker on democratic freedom. Habermas had spent his entire career warning about one thing: how the cold, calculating logic of efficiency and algorithmic optimization crushes human freedom. His whole intellectual project was about protecting people from being reduced to data points in bureaucratic systems. That was the tradition Karp was trained in.

Karp’s dissertation was titled The Extension of Parsons’ Concept of Aggression by Describing the Connection Between Jargon, Aggression, and Culture. He completed it in 2002. One year later, he became CEO of Palantir Technologies.

The trajectory defies easy explanation. A man trained in the exact intellectual tradition designed to dismantle algorithmic tyranny — the tradition that warns, specifically, that reducing human beings to data points is the root mechanism of authoritarian control — took that education and built the most powerful engine of algorithmic control ever created. And two decades later, he’d publish a manifesto ranking cultures as superior and inferior, demanding AI weapons, and calling for the reversal of the denazification of Germany and the postwar demilitarization of Japan. His teachers would have recognized exactly what he became.

But perhaps the explanation isn’t so complicated after all. Karp didn’t reject what Habermas taught him. He understood it perfectly. He simply decided to build the thing his teachers had warned about, because he understood — better than almost anyone — exactly how it would work.

Before Palantir, Karp had taken a modest $12,000 inheritance from his grandfather and turned it into a career in European wealth management, establishing the Caedmon Group in London. He was good with money, and better with people — capable of quoting Habermas to skeptical European elites while managing their portfolios. Thiel saw in Karp something rare: a man who could make the intelligence community’s most invasive technology sound philosophically respectable. Karp would be the frontman. The philosopher-CEO. The human face on an inhuman system.

In 2003, they made it official. Palantir Technologies was founded by Thiel, Karp, Stephen Cohen, Joe Lonsdale, and Nathan Gettings — and bankrolled by In-Q-Tel, the venture capital arm of the CIA. The company’s name came from Tolkien’s palantíri — the seeing-stones that allow their users to observe anything, anywhere. In Tolkien’s story, the palantíri were dangerous precisely because they showed real things, but framed by the will of whoever controlled them. The literary reference was not subtle. It was a confession.

How Did a Tech Company Get Its People Inside the Government?

It started with a payment app.

In 1998, Peter Thiel’s company Confinity merged with Elon Musk’s X.com to create PayPal — an online payments platform built, from the start, to sidestep traditional banking regulations. In 2002, eBay bought PayPal for $1.5 billion. That single transaction created a class of young, newly rich Silicon Valley executives who would spend the next two decades embedding themselves into American power. Fortune magazine gave them a name in 2007: the PayPal Mafia.

It was meant as a joke. It isn’t funny anymore.

Here’s where they are now. Peter Thiel — co-founder and former CEO — is the chairman of Palantir and a partner at Founders Fund, one of the most politically active venture capital firms in the country. He’s the man who put $15 million into JD Vance’s Senate campaign and turned a law school mentorship into the Vice Presidency. Elon Musk — co-founder via X.com — ran the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), an unelected body tasked with slashing $500 billion from the federal budget. David Sacks — PayPal’s former Chief Operating Officer and Thiel’s co-author on The Diversity Myth back at Stanford — is now the White House AI and Crypto Czar, personally shaping national policy on the two industries where his own venture fund, Craft Ventures, holds over 400 active investments. Joe Lonsdale — PayPal alumnus and Palantir co-founder — runs 8VC, a venture firm stacked with defense and government tech bets, and is a major donor to conservative political causes.

This isn’t a revolving door. A revolving door implies people go back and forth between government and industry. This is a one-way installation. These men built companies, got rich, and then placed themselves — or their protégés, or their employees — directly into the federal government, where they now make the rules that govern their own businesses. And they didn’t stop at government. In 2021, Thiel and Vance’s Narya Capital co-invested in Rumble, the conservative video platform. In 2022, Founders Fund partners helped finance Musk’s $44 billion takeover of Twitter. The same network that captured the government also captured the platforms where you talk about it.

The Purchase of JD Vance

The story of how a billionaire tech investor manufactured a Vice President deserves to be told plainly, because the facts are damning enough without embellishment.

Peter Thiel met JD Vance at Yale Law School around 2011. Vance was a student. Thiel was a benefactor — the kind of figure who orbits elite institutions looking for talent he can shape. The introduction reportedly came through Professor Amy Chua, who encouraged Vance to write about his Appalachian upbringing. That book became Hillbilly Elegy, the 2016 bestseller that repackaged rural poverty as a cultural narrative palatable to coastal elites.

But the book was just the public-facing part of the project. Behind the scenes, Thiel was building Vance’s career from the ground up. In 2017, he hired Vance at Mithril Capital, his global investment firm. In 2019, he bankrolled Vance’s own venture fund, Narya Capital, based in Ohio — giving Vance the financial credibility and Midwest footprint he’d need to run for office. And in 2022, when Vance launched a struggling Senate campaign, Thiel injected $15 million — the largest single donation in that election cycle — and turned a long-shot primary into a victory.

That’s not campaign finance. That’s venture capital applied to politics. Thiel identified a promising asset, funded its development over a decade, and cashed in when it reached the highest office in the land. Today, JD Vance is the Vice President of the United States, and Peter Thiel — the man who believes freedom and democracy are incompatible — is the investor who put him there.

The AI Czar Who Regulates Himself

If Vance is Thiel’s political investment, David Sacks is his policy architect.

Sacks has been in Thiel’s orbit since Stanford, where they co-authored The Diversity Myth in 1995. He served as PayPal’s COO, then went on to found Craft Ventures, a venture capital firm with deep positions in AI and cryptocurrency companies. In December 2024, Trump appointed Sacks as the White House AI and Crypto Czar — handing him authority over the regulatory framework for the very industries where his personal fortune is invested.

To take the job, Sacks was supposed to divest. He didn’t — not really. The White House issued sweeping ethics waivers that government watchdogs have called “sham ethics waivers” — what critics described as effectively a presidential pardon in advance. Sacks sold off a few high-profile holdings like Amazon and Meta stock, but his venture firm maintained more than 400 active investments in AI-related companies. He is, in practice, writing the rules for an industry he profits from. Every regulation he loosens, every standard he weakens, every federal AI contract that goes to a company in his portfolio — it all flows back to him.

DOGE: The Palantir Farm Team

Then there’s DOGE — the Department of Government Efficiency — which deserves a section of its own for what it reveals about how Palantir’s people got inside the federal government.

DOGE was Elon Musk’s show, at least on camera. But look at the staffing and a different picture emerges. Of the roughly 110 people working in DOGE, at least 46 have direct ties to Musk’s companies — SpaceX, Tesla, the Boring Company. That alone is remarkable: an unelected billionaire staffing a government cost-cutting operation with his own employees, who then make decisions about which federal agencies get gutted — including the ones that regulate their boss’s businesses. The FAA oversees SpaceX launches. The SEC oversees Tesla’s financial disclosures. The EPA oversees Tesla’s environmental compliance. All three faced DOGE’s axe.

But here’s where it gets worse. Adam Jancso, a former Palantir engineer, has been actively recruiting ex-Palantir colleagues into DOGE to deploy “AI agents” across federal agencies — automated systems designed to replace human government workers with algorithms. Stephen Ehikian, another Palantir-linked figure, was placed in a strategic government role through the same pipeline. And sitting inside DOGE is Katie Miller — the wife of Stephen Miller, the White House Deputy Chief of Staff and architect of the administration’s mass deportation policies. The same deportation policies that run on Palantir’s software.

Let that connect for a moment. The man designing the deportation policy is married to a woman inside the office automating government functions, working alongside former employees of the company whose software actually executes the deportations. That’s not just a conflict of interest. It looks like a loop — and no one in government seems interested in breaking it.

And Stephen Miller himself? Financial disclosures revealed he held between $100,000 and $250,000 in Palantir stock — in a brokerage account under his minor child’s name. He dumped the shares in August 2025, presumably to comply with ethics laws. But by then, the contracts were already signed. The system was already running.

Detachment 201: Then the Army Gave Them Uniforms

If DOGE was the side door into civilian government, Detachment 201 was the front door into the military.

In 2025, the U.S. Army created a new unit and gave it a name borrowed from Silicon Valley: Detachment 201 — a reference to the HTTP status code “201: Resource Created.” The premise was that the military needed top tech talent to modernize. The reality was that the Army commissioned serving corporate executives as Reserve Lieutenant Colonels — giving them military rank, security clearances, and advisory authority over the very procurement decisions their companies profit from.

The roster reads like a Palantir board meeting. Shyam Sankar, Palantir’s Chief Technology Officer, was sworn in as a Lieutenant Colonel. So were executives from Meta and OpenAI. None were required to recuse themselves from decisions affecting their own companies’ contracts. Sankar advises the Army on “modernization strategies” while Palantir holds a $480 million contract for Project Maven — the Pentagon’s flagship AI targeting program.

There’s a word for when corporate executives wear military uniforms, hold military rank, and direct military spending toward their own companies while facing no oversight. That word has historically been a warning sign, not a job description.

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So What Does This Thing Actually Do?

Now you know who built Palantir, what they believe, and how they got their people into government. The next question is simple: what does the system do once it’s inside?

The short answer is everything. The longer answer is worse.

Your Doctor’s Office, Your Tax Return, Your Desk at Work

Most people, when they hear “Palantir,” think of drones and spy agencies. That’s by design — it’s easier to ignore a surveillance company when you think it only watches other people in other countries. But Palantir’s fastest-growing business isn’t overseas. It’s here. It’s domestic. And it touches services you use every day.

Start with healthcare. In December 2022, the CDC awarded Palantir a $443 million contract to build something called the “Common Operating Picture” — a platform that connects data across more than 30 federal agencies, 50 state health departments, and 5,000 hospitals. It was sold as a pandemic preparedness tool, a way to coordinate emergency response. But the pandemic ended. The platform didn’t. It’s still running, still collecting, still linking — a permanent, macro-level health surveillance system built on an emergency that’s over. In New York City, the President of NYC Health + Hospitals announced they wouldn’t renew their Palantir contract when it expires in October 2026. The reason? Public outrage over the company’s role in mass surveillance and immigration enforcement. But New York is one city. The federal infrastructure remains.

Then there’s the IRS. Palantir built a unified API layer for the Department of the Treasury — part of a “Zero Paper Initiative” designed to digitize and integrate the IRS’s internal data workflows. What that means in practice is that one private company now sits between taxpayers and the tax system, with access to the data architecture that processes every return, every audit flag, every financial anomaly in America.

And then there’s the part that sounds like science fiction but isn’t. The USDA — the Department of Agriculture — awarded Palantir a $300 million contract in April 2026 for something called the “National Farm Security Action Plan.” The official pitch was modernization: “One Farmer, One File,” cutting red tape for agricultural producers. But buried in the contract is something else entirely. Palantir’s tools are also being used to implement the White House’s return-to-office directive through what privacy advocates call “bossware” — software that performs continuous compliance monitoring, optimizes employee seat assignments, tracks keystrokes, and flags “anomalies” in how federal workers do their jobs. The same company that builds targeting systems for military operations is now monitoring whether government employees are sitting at the right desk.

At the local level, Palantir’s tools are embedded in the NYPD. Privacy groups have documented ongoing, opaque contracts that integrate Palantir’s predictive analytics into daily urban policing — algorithms that decide which neighborhoods get extra attention, which patterns look “suspicious,” which communities get watched. No independent audit of these systems has ever been conducted. No one outside Palantir knows exactly how the algorithms make their decisions. The public is being policed by a black box.

And here’s the number that ties it all together: in 2025, Palantir generated $2.4 billion in government revenue alone — a 66% year-over-year spike in U.S. government contracts in the final quarter. Their total revenue hit $4.47 billion. Their market cap ballooned to roughly $299 billion. And despite becoming one of the 20 most valuable companies in America, feeding almost entirely on taxpayer-funded contracts, they paid exactly zero dollars in federal income tax. Not a reduced rate. Not a loophole that saved them a few million. Zero. On $1.6 billion in net income.

They are being paid by you to surveil you, and they aren’t paying anything back.

Project Maven: The Pentagon’s AI Brain

In 2018, Google was working on a Pentagon program called Project Maven — an AI system designed to analyze drone surveillance footage and identify targets. Google employees revolted. Thousands signed a petition. Senior engineers resigned. Google pulled out, publicly stating it would not build AI for weapons.

Palantir picked up the contract.

Today, Project Maven is no longer an experiment. It’s the Pentagon’s flagship AI targeting program — and Palantir holds a $480 million contract to run it. The system uses machine learning to process vast quantities of surveillance data, identify patterns, and flag targets for military operations. It’s being used right now in the ongoing war with Iran.

But here’s what makes Maven different from every other defense contract: in 2026, the Defense Information Systems Agency granted Palantir’s entire cloud platform pre-approval for deployment on any Department of Defense system — classified networks, forward combat positions, active war zones. No separate procurement review. No additional approval. Any military unit, anywhere in the world, can now plug into Palantir as a default.

One company. Every branch. Every battlefield. Pre-approved.

Golden Dome: The $185 Billion Sky Shield

If Project Maven is the Pentagon’s brain, Golden Dome is supposed to be its shield — and Palantir is building the nervous system for both.

Golden Dome is the Trump administration’s planned multi-layered missile defense system — a $185 billion network of ground-based radars, sensors, and space-based interceptors designed to detect and destroy ballistic, cruise, and hypersonic threats. Think of it as a digital dome over the country, powered by AI that decides in real time what’s a threat and what isn’t.

Palantir is building the AI command-and-control software — what Space Force Gen. Michael Guetlein called the “glue layer” that autonomously networks every component together. They’re doing it in a consortium with Anduril, another Founders Fund–backed defense startup, and Elon Musk’s SpaceX, which provides the orbital launch infrastructure.

Read that consortium again. Founders Fund — Peter Thiel’s venture firm — has direct financial stakes in two of the three companies building the country’s orbital missile defense. The third is run by Elon Musk, Thiel’s PayPal co-founder and the man who ran DOGE. They’re not just selling products to the government anymore. They’re building the architecture of national defense itself — and profiting from every layer.

Immigration: Where Algorithms Replace Judges

We’ll keep this brief, because you’ve heard a lot about immigration raids in the news. But what you probably haven’t heard is how the targeting actually works.

Palantir built a $30 million platform for ICE called ImmigrationOS. Inside it sits a tool called ELITE — Enhanced Leads Identification and Targeting for Enforcement. ELITE works like this: it pulls data from immigration records, employment histories, schooling records, family relationships — and then it adds something that should make everyone uncomfortable. It pulls Medicaid enrollment records from the Department of Health and Human Services.

That means if an undocumented person — or someone in a mixed-status family — sought healthcare through a public program, that act of seeking medical help became a data point in an algorithm designed to find them. ELITE then generates a map with pins, each one representing a potential target, along with an “address confidence score” and a personal dossier. ICE agents use it to plan neighborhood raids. According to leaked user documentation, the system’s safety safeguards can be “turned off” during special operations.

A person went to a doctor. That medical record was fed into Palantir’s algorithm, which generated an “address confidence score” and a pin on a map. ICE used that map to plan a raid. No judge reviewed it. No warrant was required for the data sharing. The algorithm decided.

And it’s not just immigrants being watched. During Operation Metro Surge in Minnesota, ICE agents used Palantir’s databases alongside social media tracking tools to scan and profile American citizens who were observing or protesting the raids. Agents were documented threatening protesters with inclusion in a “nice little database.” The surveillance system built to find immigrants is already being pointed at anyone who objects to how it’s used.

The War with Iran

Palantir’s CEO hasn’t been shy about this one. In television appearances on CNBC and FOX Business in late April 2026, Alexander Karp openly championed the U.S. war with Iran. He praised the deployment of Palantir’s AI-powered targeting systems, boasting that the software had shifted the paradigm of combat to what he called “maximum lethality.” He said it allowed the U.S. to regain its deterrent capabilities.

He also said something else that got less attention. Karp suggested that the proliferation of AI would beneficially “disrupt” the power of “highly educated, often female voters who vote mostly Democrat,” empowering working-class male demographics instead. The CEO of a company running wartime targeting software went on television and framed his product as a tool for reshaping domestic political power.

That’s not a defense contractor talking. That’s a political operative with a weapons platform.

The Manifesto: When They Stopped Pretending

On April 18, 2026, Palantir did something unusual for a company with $299 billion in market capitalization and contracts across every branch of government. They published a manifesto.

Not a press release. Not an earnings report. A manifesto — a 22-point declaration of political philosophy, posted on X, extracted from a book Karp co-authored in 2025 called The Technological Republic: Hard Power, Soft Belief, and the Future of the West. If you’ve read this far, you already know who these people are and what they’ve built. The manifesto is the part where they tell you why.

Here’s what it says. Not paraphrased. Not softened. These are the positions that a $299 billion government contractor published under its own name for the world to read:

AI weapons are inevitable, and we should build them first. Point 5 states that adversaries “will not pause to indulge in theatrical debates about the merits of developing technologies with critical military and national security applications. They will proceed.” Ethics, in this framing, is a luxury for losers. The company building the Pentagon’s targeting software is publicly arguing that there should be no ethical constraints on AI weapons development.

Bring back the draft. Point 6 calls for universal national service — a mandatory military draft. Every citizen mobilized. Every war shared. This isn’t a think tank musing. It’s the stated position of a company whose CEO just went on television to champion the war with Iran.

Undo denazification. Point 15 declares that “the postwar neutering of Germany and Japan must be undone.” Read that again. The program that dismantled Nazi ideology in post-war Germany — one of the most important democratic achievements of the 20th century — is described as something that needs to be reversed. Academic critics across Europe immediately recognized this language as a mirror of far-right historical revisionism.

Some cultures are superior. Others are “dysfunctional and regressive.” Points 21 and 22 reject pluralism outright — the foundational idea that diverse cultures, viewpoints, and people can coexist. They declare that certain cultures “have produced vital advances” while others remain “dysfunctional and regressive.” This is a civilizational hierarchy — published by a company whose algorithms decide which neighborhoods get raided, which communities get policed, and which populations get targeted. When the company ranking cultures is also the company building the tools that act on those rankings, the manifesto stops being philosophy and becomes an operating manual.

Billionaires are civilization-builders. Don’t question them. Point 16 explicitly defends Elon Musk and argues that society should stop “snickering” at billionaires with grand visions. This is a preemptive shield against democratic accountability — an argument that the people profiting most from the system should be exempt from scrutiny.

Soft power is dead. Only hard power matters. Point 4 declares that “hard power in this century will be built on software.” That’s not a prediction. That’s Palantir’s business model restated as national philosophy. The company selling AI weapons systems to the Pentagon is arguing, publicly, that military software is the only power that matters.

The world noticed.

In the United Kingdom — where Palantir holds a £330 million contract to run the NHS’s data platform, processing the medical records of millions of British citizens — Members of Parliament called the manifesto “technofascism,” “the ramblings of a supervillain,” and a “parody of a RoboCop film.” Within days, over 200,000 British citizens signed petitions demanding Health Secretary Wes Streeting trigger the break clause and terminate all contracts with Palantir. The UK government confirmed it’s weighing an early exit in spring 2027, with junior health minister Zubir Ahmed stating, “We are no fan of their politics.”

In the United States, the response was quieter. The contracts kept flowing. The USDA signed the $300 million deal five days after the manifesto went live.

That silence tells you everything you need to know about how deep the roots go.

The Corporate Fortress: Why Nobody Can Stop Them

Even if the political will existed to rein Palantir in — and right now, it doesn’t — the company has been engineered from the ground up to be untouchable.

When Palantir went public in 2020, it adopted a three-tiered stock structure. Class A shares are what ordinary investors buy. Class B shares carry more voting power. And then there are Class F shares — “F” for Founder — which guarantee that Peter Thiel, Alexander Karp, and co-founder Stephen Cohen retain 49.999999% of all voting power in the company. Permanently. Regardless of how many shares they sell or how many investors buy in.

That means no shareholder revolt can ever challenge their direction. No institutional investor — not the pension funds, not the mutual funds, not the ESG-conscious asset managers — can vote them out, alter their strategy, or force transparency on their government contracts. The company is structured as a private fiefdom wearing public company clothing. Your retirement fund might own Palantir stock. You have no say in what they do with it.

No independent audit has ever been conducted on ELITE, ImmigrationOS, or any of Palantir’s targeting algorithms. No outside body has reviewed the “confidence scores” that determine whether ICE shows up at someone’s door. No government watchdog has evaluated the predictive policing models running inside the NYPD. The algorithms that make life-altering decisions about millions of people are black boxes — owned by a company that answers to no one.

And they can’t be removed through the normal procurement process either. That $1 billion DHS blanket purchase agreement means multiple agencies — ICE, CBP, FEMA, CISA — can order Palantir products without separate competitive bidding. The Defense Department pre-approval means the entire Palantir stack is cleared across every branch of the military. They’re not winning contracts anymore. They’re pre-installed.

The Escape Plan: Buenos Aires, New Zealand, and Young Blood

Here’s the part that should haunt you.

The men building this system don’t plan to live in it.

Peter Thiel holds New Zealand citizenship — acquired through an unusual fast-track process in 2011, despite having spent only twelve days in the country. He owns a sprawling estate in the South Island. He is, by all accounts, prepared for collapse — his own or civilization’s.

In April 2026, while the Iran war escalated and the manifesto provoked global outrage, Thiel wasn’t in Washington. He was in Buenos Aires. He’d purchased a $12 million mansion in the affluent Barrio Parque neighborhood and was meeting with Argentine President Javier Milei at the Casa Rosada — asking, according to press reports, how to make hard-right policy permanent regardless of who holds power next. A billionaire defense contractor chairman, holding closed-door sessions with a foreign head of state, discussing how to lock in authoritarian reform.

And then there’s the parabiosis — the young blood transfusions. Thiel has publicly discussed his interest in receiving blood from younger donors as an anti-aging measure. He’s invested in biotech companies pursuing radical life extension. The man who believes democracy is incompatible with freedom is also investing in technologies to extend his own life indefinitely.

Put it together. He’s building a surveillance state. He’s buying politicians. He’s constructing escape routes on two continents. And he’s trying to live forever. This isn’t a man who believes in the system he’s building. This is a man who understands exactly what it will produce — and is making sure he’s not around to suffer the consequences.

The New Zealand estate, the Buenos Aires mansion, the parabiosis — they’re not eccentricities. They’re the tell. Even they know this isn’t sustainable. They’re building a world they plan to flee.

Controlling the Conversation

A surveillance state is only as durable as its ability to silence the people who expose it. Peter Thiel has been building that capability for a decade.

In 2016, Thiel secretly bankrolled a lawsuit that bankrupted Gawker Media — an independent news outlet that had published stories about him. The $140 million verdict didn’t just destroy one company. It sent a message to every newsroom in the country: if you investigate the wrong billionaire, he can end you.

That was the prototype. In 2026, Thiel funded the production model.

It’s called Objection.ai — a startup founded by the same operative who ran the Gawker case. The platform uses what it calls an “AI Tribunal,” staffed by former CIA and FBI agents, to investigate reporters and algorithmically score the accuracy of their published work. Journalists who are targeted get pressured into a proprietary “binding arbitration” process to defend their articles. If they refuse or lose, the platform creates a pretext for organized, well-funded lawsuits. It’s not journalism criticism. It’s an automated system for intimidating reporters out of covering the people who fund it.

And then there’s the other side of the equation — not just silencing critics, but controlling the information at its source. In mid-2025, Senators Ron Wyden and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez demanded answers from Karp after reports that Palantir was building a government-wide searchable “mega-database” for the IRS — one that would combine your tax returns, health data, and social media activity into a single platform. Lawmakers called it a “surveillance nightmare.” Palantir vehemently denied the allegations, publishing rebuttals calling the claims “speculative” and “irresponsible in its falsehood,” and maintaining it operates strictly as a data processor. Multiple FOIA lawsuits are now underway to find out the truth.

Meanwhile, Thiel’s venture fund quietly backs a company called Persona — identity verification software that runs on U.S. government servers and screens users on platforms like Discord against lists of “politically exposed persons.” Researchers found it runs 269 separate verification checks. Thiel’s network doesn’t just watch what you say online. It’s funding the technology that decides whether you get to say it at all.

The pattern is complete: build the surveillance system, capture the government, control the platforms, and silence the press. Every exit is being covered.

What We Haven’t Told You Yet

This article is already long, and we’ve only scratched the surface. In our ongoing research, we’ve uncovered threads that demand their own investigations — threads we’ll be following in future Democracy Defender articles:

The full scope of Palantir’s social media surveillance capabilities — how your posts, shares, and online activity flow into the same targeting systems that plan deportation raids and flag protest movements. How major social media platforms track your keystrokes, typing rhythms, and behavioral patterns — data that is legally classified as biometric, as unique to you as a fingerprint. The bizarre transformation of Trump’s Truth Social from a failing social media company into a $6 billion fusion energy conglomerate. The identity-gating infrastructure that quietly determines who gets to participate in online communities. The network of commercial data brokers feeding your personal information into Palantir’s platforms without your knowledge or consent. And the growing international resistance — from the UK Parliament to the streets of Buenos Aires — to the techno-nationalist project this article has documented.

We’re not done. Not even close.

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What Now?

This article started with a question: how did we get here?

Now you know. A company was born from CIA money in 2003, built by a man who believes democracy is the problem, and run by a man who was trained to understand freedom and chose to dismantle it. They placed their people inside the government. They built the software that tracks you, taxes you, polices you, and targets you. They published a manifesto telling you, in plain language, that they believe some cultures are superior, that pluralism is weakness, that AI weapons are inevitable, and that the denazification of Germany was a mistake. And then the contracts kept coming.

This isn’t a tech company that got too big. This is an ideology with a product. Every contract is an installation. Every algorithm is a policy decision made by people you didn’t elect and can’t remove. Every data point they collect — your health records, your tax return, your location, your workplace keystrokes — is another thread in a web that was designed, from the beginning, not to serve democracy but to replace it.

The techno-nationalist state isn’t coming. It’s here. It’s running. And the people who built it just told you what they believe.

The only question left is what you’re going to do about it.

Previous Article Here You can read the Liberty Vote investigation here

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