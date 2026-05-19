The Democracy Defender — May 2026

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When Donald Trump landed back on American soil from Beijing and told the country he’d secured a “big statement” from Xi Jinping — that China will not supply Iran with military equipment. He said it like it was a victory. He said it like it meant something. It doesn’t. Either the President of the United States knows that a twenty-year Chinese supply chain is actively arming the country that just killed American servicemembers — and is lying to your face about it — or he doesn’t know, which means the commander-in-chief has been played.

Both options should terrify you.

The engines in the drones that hit American bases are Chinese. The batteries are Chinese. The fiber-optic cables, voltage converters, and navigation modules are Chinese. China doesn’t ship Iran weapons. It ships ingredients. And Iran bakes the cake.

A $39 billion cryptocurrency network designated the “A7 network” sees money flowing from sanctioned entities in Moscow, Beijing, and into Tehran — invisible money moving outside the dollar system, outside SWIFT, outside the reach of every sanctions tool the United States has built over thirty years.

And then there’s the spy satellite. Not only has China been feeding Iran satellite targeting data — they sold them an actual spy satellite. It was used to photograph American bases days before Iranian missiles hit them. China sold Iran the eyes that they used to bomb Americans.

China was positioned to win this war before the first bomb fell. The president is betting you’ll never find out.

Here’s what they don’t want you to see.

The Big Lie

Let’s start with what happened in Beijing, because the performance itself is the story.

The Trump-Xi summit ran May 13 through 15. It was framed for the cameras as a trade mission — American CEOs lined up like trophies, handshakes over Boeing contracts, promises to buy soybeans. The public deliverables were designed for the evening news: 200 Boeing jets, billions in agricultural purchases, a “constructive relationship of strategic stability.” Both sides got their headlines. Both sides knew the headlines were the point.

Trump returned home and told the American public he’d secured a “big statement” from Xi Jinping — China would not supply Iran with military equipment. He presented it as a diplomatic victory. A promise from the most powerful man in Asia that the pipeline was closed. It was the headline every network ran. And it was a lie — one that either the president believed, which means he’s being played, or one he knew was false, which means he’s playing you.

We assert it was the latter.

The proof is in his own government’s paperwork. In the four days before Trump boarded the plane to Beijing, his own Treasury Department sanctioned over twenty-five Chinese and Hong Kong entities for supplying Iran’s war machine — satellite targeting firms, drone component suppliers, oil pipeline front companies. May 8, 9, 10, 11 — designation after designation, all Chinese-connected, all directly enabling the weapons that killed American servicemembers. Then on May 13, the day Trump arrived in Beijing, the designations stopped. Not one new action during the three-day summit. The enforcement machine went silent so the handshake could happen. You sanction the companies on Monday. You shake hands with their government on Wednesday. And the pipeline doesn’t skip a beat.

So if China promised not to supply military equipment — what exactly is flowing between Chinese ports and Iranian weapons factories right now?

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Not Weapons — Ingredients

The genius of the China-Iran supply chain is the distinction it exploits. China does not ship finished weapons to Iran. No crates of missiles. No fighter jets. No tanks rolling off a cargo ship with Chinese flags on them. That would trigger immediate embargoes, make headlines, and force even the most compliant administration to respond. Instead, what moves between Chinese ports and Iranian facilities are components — civilian-classified, dual-use goods that are perfectly legal to sell on the open market. Camera arrays. Micro-engines. Lithium-ion batteries. Voltage converters. Accelerometers. Gyroscopes. Fiber-optic cable. Composite airframe materials. Sodium perchlorate.

None of these are weapons. All of them become weapons.

Iran has spent decades building a domestic assembly industry sophisticated enough to transform a box of commercial Chinese electronics into a precision-guided drone that can fly a thousand miles and hit a specific building. The Shahed-136 — the loitering munition that became the signature weapon of this war — costs between $20,000 and $50,000 to assemble. The American interceptor missile fired to shoot it down costs $3 million. Iran doesn’t need to match American firepower. It just needs to make every exchange a net loss — and the Chinese supply chain makes that math possible at industrial scale.

The companies doing this aren’t hiding in the shadows. They’re sending marketing emails.

In March 2026 — at the height of Operation Epic Fury, while American servicemembers were dying — a Chinese company called Xiamen Victory Technology dispatched a marketing email to prospective buyers offering German-designed Limbach L550 engines for sale. These are the exact engines that power the Shahed-136. The email expressed that the company was “deeply shocked and outraged by the aggression against Iran.” Shocked and outraged — and here are the engines, would you like to place an order? Xiamen Victory has since been sanctioned by OFAC. The engines are still flowing.

But it’s not just electronics. It’s chemistry.

In the critical weeks before and during Operation Epic Fury, maritime intelligence tracked at least five Iranian-operated cargo vessels — the Hamouna, the Barzin, the Shabdis, the Rayen, and the Zardis — departing from China’s Zhuhai Gaolan port loaded with hundreds of metric tons of sodium perchlorate. Sodium perchlorate is legally classified as a commercial chemical. It’s used in agriculture and industry. It is also a direct precursor to ammonium perchlorate — the powerful oxidizer that fuels the solid rocket motors in Iran’s Kheibar Shekan and Haj Qasem ballistic missiles. The same missiles that hit American bases.

Five named ships. One Chinese port. Hundreds of metric tons of rocket fuel ingredients. Shipped during an active war. From a country whose president was about to promise he wouldn’t supply military equipment.

In mid-April, President Trump publicly stated that U.S. forces had intercepted a ship carrying a “gift from China” intended for the Iranian military, noting the contents were “not very nice.” The exact manifest remains classified. But the pattern is clear — and it was operating in plain sight the entire time.

The Feedback Loop

If this were just a supply chain — China ships parts, Iran builds weapons — it would be alarming enough. But it’s not a supply chain. It’s a three-country weapons laboratory, and the battlefields of Ukraine and the Middle East are the testing floor.

Here’s how it works. Iran designs a drone — the Shahed-136. It’s cheap, effective, and built to overwhelm. Iran ships thousands of them to Russia for use in Ukraine. Russian engineers, working alongside Chinese specialists, take the design apart and rebuild it better. At the Izhevsk Electromechanical Plant in Russia’s Alabuga economic zone, Chinese engineers conducted multiple documented technical missions in 2024 and 2025 — physically present on the factory floor, integrating Chinese-made avionics, jam-resistant flight software, and advanced transistors into a modified platform called the Garpiya-3. Chinese engineers then accompanied Russian personnel to the Chebarkul test range to supervise flight trials and calibrate the drones based on real-time combat performance. Three countries. One drone. An Iranian blueprint, Chinese electronics, assembled in Russia, and tested against NATO defenses in Ukraine.

Then it comes full circle. The battlefield data — how Western radar tracks incoming threats, how electronic warfare systems interact with missile guidance, how Patriot batteries and THAAD interceptors respond under saturation attacks — gets fed back to Chinese defense contractors. The People’s Liberation Army gets to study how to defeat American air defense systems without ever firing a shot. Iran provides the blueprints and the battlefield. China provides the components and the engineering. Russia provides the factory floor and the testing ground. And every American interceptor missile fired in combat generates telemetry that makes the next generation of drones harder to stop.

The partnership runs even deeper than electronics. Russia’s Perm Powder Plant recently revived a dormant contract to provide NORINCO — China’s state-owned defense giant — with end-to-end proprietary technology for producing modern propellants and advanced ammunition. Russian engineers are hosting Chinese teams for on-site training in raw-material selection, reactor operation, and ballistic testing. This is China’s reward for keeping the pipeline open: not just components flowing out, but knowledge flowing back. An entire military-industrial ecosystem where everyone teaches everyone, everyone needs everyone, and the only country not invited to the table is the one paying $3 million per interceptor to shoot down the results.

Three countries running a weapons lab together, and America is the unwitting test dummy funding the R&D.

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The Money

Components don’t move without money. And the money is the part of this story that should genuinely alarm anyone who still believes American sanctions work.

China buys approximately 90 percent of Iran’s total oil exports — roughly 1.8 million barrels per day. That single trade relationship generates tens of billions of dollars annually and effectively funds the entire Iranian government, including its military. Without Chinese oil purchases, Iran cannot pay its soldiers, build its drones, or maintain its missile stockpiles. Without Iranian crude at steep discounts, China’s independent refineries lose their cheapest energy source. The dependency runs both directions, and both sides know it.

The logistics of moving that much sanctioned oil are staggeringly brazen. A “dark fleet” of aging tankers — at least 49 vessels identified by maritime intelligence near the Strait of Hormuz alone — routinely spoof their GPS transponders, clone the identification numbers of legitimate ships, and conduct covert ship-to-ship transfers in the Gulf of Oman, off the Malaysian coast, and in the South China Sea. By the time the oil arrives at port, its Iranian origin has been laundered through multiple transfers. It’s purchased by small independent “teapot” refineries clustered in China’s Shandong province — facilities that have virtually no exposure to the American financial system, making them immune to secondary sanctions. The oil moves in the open. It just wears a disguise.

The money side is worse. Because these transactions are settled in Chinese renminbi rather than U.S. dollars, they bypass American jurisdictional oversight entirely. To get the money back to Tehran, the regime relies on shadow banking — a parallel financial system built on licensed exchange houses, front companies in Hong Kong and the UAE, and fictitious commercial invoices. The Zarringhalam family alone ran $9 billion a year through this architecture, funneling clean foreign currency directly to Iran’s Ministry of Defense and the IRGC for weapons procurement. And that’s the system we can see. The system we’re just beginning to understand is far larger: a $39 billion cryptocurrency network — the A7 hub — bridging sanctioned actors in Moscow, Beijing, and Tehran through Chinese-language escrow services, while IRGC-linked entities process nearly $1 billion in transactions through Tether on the TRON blockchain. Instant. Borderless. Invisible to every tool the U.S. Treasury was built to use.

And then came the moment that turned evasion into defiance. In early May 2026 — as American bombs were still falling on Iranian infrastructure — Beijing formally invoked its domestic blocking rule for the first time. Not informal guidance. Not a quiet suggestion. A legal directive ordering Chinese companies not to comply with U.S. sanctions, backed by the threat of asset seizures and market expulsion for any Chinese firm that obeyed Washington instead of Beijing. The teapot refineries that process Iranian crude were explicitly protected. Western companies operating in both countries were caught in a compliance paradox — obey American law and face Chinese penalties, or obey Chinese law and face American ones.

The United States spent thirty years building a global sanctions architecture on the assumption that the dollar is indispensable. China just proved it isn’t.

We have warned repeatedly about the global shift away from the U.S. dollar and toward digital currencies. This is why.

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Eyes in the Sky

We mentioned the satellite in the introduction. Now let’s talk about what it actually means.

In June 2024, a Beijing-based company called The Earth Eye quietly launched a reconnaissance satellite designated TEE-01B. It cost $36.6 million. It was transferred to Iranian operational control only after reaching orbit — a maneuver called “in-orbit delivery,” designed specifically to sidestep export control laws that would have blocked the sale if the satellite had been physically shipped. Iran didn’t even need to build ground stations on its own soil. The IRGC accessed the satellite remotely through Emposat, a Chinese commercial satellite operator with a global network of ground control facilities. The entire intelligence architecture was hosted offshore, untouchable by Israeli or American strikes.

What did Iran do with its new eye in the sky? Server logs and time-stamped coordinate lists tell the story. On March 13, 14, and 15, the TEE-01B was tasked to photograph Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan, and Erbil Airport in Iraq. Days later, Iranian ballistic missiles struck Prince Sultan and damaged five KC-135 refueling tankers. The satellite saw them. The missiles found them. China sold Iran the eyes. Iran used them to aim. And when confronted with the evidence, the Chinese Foreign Ministry dismissed it as “fabricated disinformation.”

But the satellite was only half the picture. The other half is stranger — and in some ways more frightening, because it didn’t require a spy agency or a $36 million purchase. It required a laptop and a credit card.

A Chinese AI company called MizarVision — formally Meentropy Technology — purchased commercially available satellite imagery from the open market. Not classified imagery. Not stolen data. Imagery that anyone could buy, including from Western providers like Airbus Space, Maxar, and Planet Labs. MizarVision then ran this imagery through machine learning algorithms trained to recognize military signatures — the shape of an F-22 on a ramp, the heat profile of a refueling tanker, the layout of an air defense battery. The AI tagged, categorized, and geolocated American military hardware across the entire Middle East theater, and MizarVision posted the results on social media. Publicly. Before the war started.

The imagery identified F-22 stealth fighters at Israel’s Ovda Air Base, KC-135 tankers and AWACS aircraft at Prince Sultan, and strategic bomber deployments at Diego Garcia. The IRGC didn’t need to hack anything or recruit a spy. The targeting data was on Twitter. Several of the exact facilities and specific aircraft tagged by MizarVision were subsequently hit by Iranian missiles.

An eleven-year-old with a phone and a ChatGPT subscription could have done it. That’s not an exaggeration — it’s the point. The vulnerability isn’t a conspiracy. It’s a gap in imagination. Commercial satellite imagery plus off-the-shelf AI plus social media equals targeting-grade military intelligence, and nobody in the regulatory chain saw it coming. The Pentagon spent billions on operational security, and a Chinese startup with a laptop undid it from a desk in Beijing.

The House Select Committee on China traced the supply chain further and found that four Airbus satellites had been positioned directly over a sensitive American forward operating base during a 48-hour window preceding the conflict. MizarVision processed that imagery into annotated targeting maps. The aircraft types it identified were the aircraft types that were subsequently destroyed. Airbus Space has not issued a public statement clarifying its role.

When the U.S. government sanctioned MizarVision on May 8, the company responded by posting the Treasury Department’s official sanctions notice on Chinese social media — as a recruitment advertisement. “The outside world occasionally sends us a ‘surprise,’” they wrote, “but we have always been the type to accept with a grin and keep charging forward. If you believe in superiority through strength, love combat-grade engineering, know how to turn pressure into productivity — welcome to join us.”

They turned an American sanctions designation into a hiring pitch. And somewhere in that confidence is the answer to a question the Pentagon hasn’t publicly asked: how do you fight an intelligence threat that doesn’t need to steal anything, because everything it needs is already for sale?

Twenty Years

None of this was improvised.

In the 1980s, during the Iran-Iraq War, China sold weapons to both sides — nearly $2 billion worth to Iran alone, including fighters and tanks. It was purely transactional. By the 2000s, the relationship had evolved: China transferred anti-ship cruise missile technology that Iranian engineers reverse-engineered into the Noor missile series, which was subsequently handed to Hezbollah and the Houthis. When UN Security Council resolutions tightened in the 2010s, China stopped selling finished weapons and pivoted to what we’ve been documenting in this article — the covert supply of dual-use components, electronics, and industrial machinery that couldn’t be easily traced or sanctioned. The pipeline didn’t shut down. It just changed shape.

Then came 2021, and the relationship became something else entirely. The China-Iran 25-Year Comprehensive Strategic Partnership committed $400 billion in Chinese investment across Iranian energy, transportation, telecommunications, and infrastructure — in exchange for a guaranteed supply of discounted Iranian crude. This wasn’t a trade deal. It was a merger. China locked in energy security for a quarter century. Iran locked in the only economic lifeline powerful enough to make American sanctions irrelevant. By 2023, China had shepherded Iran into the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. By 2024, Iran was a BRICS member. The diplomatic isolation that the United States had spent decades constructing was systematically dismantled — not by military force, but by patient, institutional maneuvering that most of Washington never saw coming.

And then came the railway. Trains now run from Xi’an to Tehran — fifteen days overland, through Kazakhstan, crossing borders that no Western navy can patrol, no satellite can easily monitor, and no financial institution can track. The capacity is still small — roughly 100 to 150 containers a week — but the infrastructure is operational, and it’s expanding. You can blockade a strait. You can sanction a bank. You cannot sanction a continent. The overland corridor is the final piece of an architecture designed to make the China-Iran relationship untouchable by every tool the United States has built to stop it.

Twenty years. From opportunistic arms deals to a $400 billion strategic partnership with its own railway, its own currency, its own satellite network, its own shadow banking system, and its own weapons laboratory. Every step deliberate. Every step invisible to an American foreign policy establishment that was looking somewhere else.

What China Won

In Part 4 of this series, we told you that China won the war without firing a shot. Now you know how.

The Wang Yi meeting with Iran’s foreign minister on May 6 didn’t come out of nowhere. It was the culmination of everything documented in this article — twenty years of components, currency, satellites, and strategic patience. China didn’t rush to Iran’s side when the bombs started falling. China was already there. It had been there for decades, building the supply chain, funding the military, providing the eyes in the sky, and constructing the financial architecture that kept the entire machine running while American sanctions piled up like paper on a desk nobody reads.

And now consider what happened at the summit. Trump flew to Beijing to ask for help reopening the Strait of Hormuz — the energy chokepoint that Iran closed and that only China has the diplomatic leverage to reopen. He came home with a “big statement” about military equipment. Xi came home with something far more valuable: a pause on the $14 billion Taiwan arms package. That deal — already approved by Congress, already funded by Taiwan’s legislature — was quietly shelved to avoid antagonizing Beijing before the handshake. Trump told reporters he’d “made no commitment either way” on Taiwan and mused that “the last thing we need right now is a war 9,500 miles away.” Xi traded hints about the Strait for paralysis on Taiwan. One pipeline, two strategic wins.

This is what the pipeline bought. Not just weapons for Iran — but leverage over the United States. Every Chinese component in an Iranian drone, every barrel of sanctioned oil settled in renminbi, every shadow banking dollar that bypasses SWIFT — all of it builds the position that allowed Xi Jinping to sit across from an American president, hold the solution to an energy crisis that president created, and set his price. Tariff concessions. Technology access. Taiwan.

Iran needs the oil money. China needs the feedback, the market, and the strategic foothold. Both need the United States as a common rival to justify the partnership. And neither can say any of this out loud — so Xi plays along with Trump’s domestic lies, Trump plays along with Xi’s “big statement,” and the pipeline keeps running underneath the performance.

The question this article was built to answer is simple: is China supplying Iran with the tools of war? The answer, documented across thousands of pages of sanctions filings, forensic analyses, satellite logs, financial investigations, and the Pentagon’s own classified assessments, is yes. Unambiguously. Continuously. And at a scale that renders American sanctions, American diplomacy, and American military power progressively less effective with every year the pipeline operates.

The president knows. And he’s betting you won’t find out.

You just did.

Breaking as we go to press: Vladimir Putin is arriving in Beijing today for a two-day summit with Xi Jinping — less than 72 hours after Trump left the same city. Meanwhile, Japan is conducting its first-ever military exercises on the islands closest to Taiwan, with U.S. Marines embedded alongside them. Global alliances are fracturing and reforming in ways that haven’t been seen since the Cold War. We are hitting the ground on these stories right now. All of this and more in Part 6 — stay tuned.

Previous Articles — Iran War Part 1: We Follow The Money... To Mar-a-Lago | Part 2: The Dark Money, Dark Politics, and Project 2025 | Part 3: The REAL Reason Behind The War | Part 4 — The Incompetence

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