The Democracy Defender — May 2026

Leer en Español →

Listen or Download This Article:

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

In under two months, Trump squandered a decade’s worth of America’s most advanced weapons — and every enemy on the planet can see the gap. He has driven China, Russia, and Iran into exactly the kind of alliance America spent fifty years trying to prevent — a new axis, forged in real time, ready to exploit that weakness. And he has collapsed the global oil lifeline so badly that the last credible comparison is the crisis that triggered the Great Recession of the 1980s.

And now the very executives who bankrolled this war are going on national television to warn that it’s destroying the global economy. Trump asked them to pump more oil and bail out the administration they helped install. They said no.

This is what happens when greed and incompetence intersect at the scale of nations.

This Is the Story of a Catastrophe

You don’t start a war by accident. You start one by building a machine — piece by piece, dollar by dollar, appointment by appointment — until the only thing left to do is turn it on.

We covered the money in our earlier articles, so here’s the short version. In April 2024, Donald Trump sat down with some of the most powerful oil executives in America at a dinner at Mar-a-Lago and outlined a transactional vision: soliciting $1 billion in campaign support while explicitly promising sweeping deregulation, federal leases, and “Energy Dominance.” The fossil fuel industry responded with the largest wave of political spending in its history — not just to Trump directly, but through dark money networks that had been waiting for exactly this moment. DonorsTrust. The Koch network. Donors Capital Fund. Advocacy networks, bolstered by hundreds of millions in untraceable funding, championed the policies that ultimately laid the groundwork for what came next.

The Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 was the blueprint. Chapter 6 didn’t mince words — it called for “sustained operations to degrade and dismantle Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.” Not sanctions. Not diplomacy. Sustained military operations, written into a policy document a full two years before the first bomb fell. And Heritage didn’t just write the plan. They staffed it. More than two-thirds of the administration’s national security appointments were Heritage-affiliated. They built the machine and hired the operators.

But the most remarkable piece of the puzzle is one most Americans have never heard of. The Foundation for Defense of Democracies — FDD — is a Washington think tank that has been publishing “bomb Iran” papers for nearly twenty years. When the Trump administration assembled its Iran negotiating team under Steve Witkoff, FDD placed one of their own, Nick Stewart, directly onto it. FDD’s maximalist positions — zero enrichment, complete missile dismantlement, terms Iran would never accept — were adopted as official American negotiating policy, and its former advocacy director was appointed to help enforce them. The line between advocacy and operation had effectively disappeared.

Meanwhile, AIPAC spent $126.9 million in the 2024 election cycle — not to win the presidency, but to ensure Congress wouldn’t get in the way when the time came. They made public examples of Jamaal Bowman and Cori Bush, two members of Congress who had criticized Israeli policy, pouring money into their primary opponents until both were defeated. The message to every other member was clear: cross this line and we will end your career. It worked. When the War Powers Act deadline arrived on May 1, 2026 — the legal mechanism that could have forced a vote on whether this war was authorized — Congress did nothing. The clock ran out in silence. AIPAC had purchased legislative compliance years in advance.

And then there’s Steve Feinberg — the billionaire founder of Cerberus Capital Management, a private equity firm with a portfolio of defense companies — who was appointed Deputy Secretary of Defense. The man now oversees a $151 billion missile defense initiative called “Golden Dome.” His ethics agreement was supposed to sever his financial ties to Cerberus. Instead, Feinberg successfully negotiated a unique ethics exception allowing him to retain his relationship with Cerberus for “administrative services,” on the grounds that he simply “couldn’t find another company” to handle his accounting. The fox didn’t just get into the henhouse. He negotiated his own terms of entry.

That’s the machine. Oil money. Think tank policy. Captured Congress. Conflicted insiders. All of it pointed at Iran. And on February 28, 2026, someone turned it on.

Subscribe For Free

What They Got For Their Money

The first thing you need to understand about Operation Epic Fury is how fast the money burned. In the first six days alone, the United States spent $11.3 billion. By the sixty-day mark, the total had reached $25 billion. To put that in perspective — and adjusted for inflation — that’s a burn rate that rivals the opening phase of the Iraq invasion. Except the Iraq invasion toppled a government. This one didn’t even accomplish its stated objective.

Because here’s what the administration isn’t telling you. The entire justification for Epic Fury was Iran’s nuclear program. That was the pitch — we have to act now to prevent a nuclear-armed Iran. Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared the operation “concluded” in early April and called it a success. But when reporters pressed him on whether Iranian nuclear material had actually been eliminated — the one thing this was supposedly about — he pivoted to talking about conventional military damage. He couldn’t say it because it wasn’t true. According to leaked reports, an internal Defense Intelligence Agency assessment suggests the bombing may have set Iran’s nuclear program back by months. Not years. Not a generation. Months — if the reporting is accurate. They started a war to destroy a nuclear program, and by every available indication, it barely worked.

What it did destroy was America’s arsenal.

The U.S. military has burned through an estimated decade’s worth of its most advanced interceptor missiles in under two months. SM-3s and SM-6s — the weapons that defend aircraft carriers and shoot down ballistic missiles — are at what Pentagon planners are privately calling critical levels. Tomahawk cruise missile reserves have been cut roughly in half. The estimated timeline to rebuild these stockpiles? Three to five years, assuming production lines that don’t yet exist at the scale required. The estimated cost? Tens of billions more on top of the $25 billion already spent.

And it gets worse, because the math of this war was broken from the start. Iran figured out something that should terrify every defense planner in Washington: you don’t need to match American firepower. You just need to make it expensive. A single Iranian-made drone costs roughly $20,000. The American interceptor missile used to shoot it down costs $3 million. Iran can build drones faster than the United States can build interceptors. That’s not a gap you close with money. That’s a structural asymmetry that makes every exchange a net loss for the United States — and Iran exploited it relentlessly, sending wave after wave of low-cost drones to drain America’s most expensive and irreplaceable munitions.

The hardware losses are staggering. A $700 million airborne radar surveillance aircraft — one of the most sophisticated intelligence platforms in the US inventory — was shot down. A $300 million THAAD radar unit was destroyed in Jordan. Multiple drones were lost. Military installations across the theater took direct hits from Iranian ballistic missiles. The total hardware bill is still being tallied, but conservative estimates put it well above $4 billion — and those estimates rely on what the Pentagon has been willing to acknowledge. On May 7, the Washington Post published a satellite imagery analysis showing at least 228 structures and pieces of equipment damaged or destroyed at US military sites across the Middle East — far larger than anything the government has publicly admitted. The gap between what they’re telling you and what the satellites can see is vast, and it’s growing.

There are downed pilots who were declared “rescued” but have never been seen.

In every modern American conflict — Bosnia, Iraq, Afghanistan — when a pilot was shot down and recovered, you saw them. Scott O’Grady did press conferences. Jessica Lynch was on the evening news. Families were reunited on camera. It’s what the military does, because recovered personnel are proof of capability and care. In this war, the Pentagon has announced successful recoveries of downed aircrew. But not a single one of those recovered pilots has appeared publicly. No press briefings. No hospital visits. No family reunions. No interviews. Nothing. Just press releases — from a Pentagon that has simultaneously engineered the most restrictive media blackout in modern military history.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth didn’t just limit press access. He required journalists to obtain pre-approval before publishing even unclassified information about the war. The entire Pentagon press corps walked out in protest. The New York Times is currently suing the Department of Defense for access. A federal judge has already stated that the government owes the public “openness and transparency” during wartime. And Hegseth’s response, when Congress demanded answers about the war’s progress and its costs? He told them they were the “worst adversary” the United States faces.

Not Iran. Congress.

And then, to complete the picture, came the most extraordinary resignation of the entire conflict. Joe Kent — the Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, a decorated combat veteran and Gold Star husband — stepped down and publicly called Operation Epic Fury a “manufactured conflict” driven by “external lobbying rather than objective national security imperatives.” That’s not a pundit. That’s not a cable news critic. That’s the head of American counterterrorism saying, on the record, that this war was built on a lie.

Thirteen American service members are confirmed dead. Three hundred and eighty-one have been wounded. Six were killed at Port Shuaiba, Kuwait on day two of the war — burned so severely they were evacuated to the military’s top burn unit. Their names are on the record. Their faces are not on your television. And the pilots who were “rescued” have never been seen by anyone outside the Pentagon.

That’s what $25 billion bought in sixty days. A nuclear program barely scratched. An arsenal drained. An information blackout. And a body count the administration would prefer you didn’t think about.

The Axis They Built

The stated objective of Operation Epic Fury was to isolate Iran. Neutralize it as a regional power. Cut it off from the global stage and demonstrate that the United States could reshape the Middle East by force.

What actually happened is the precise opposite.

Within days of the first strikes, Russian military intelligence began feeding satellite targeting data directly to Iranian forces. This isn’t speculation — Dan Caine, the Director of National Intelligence, confirmed it under oath. Russian satellites provided targeting matrices for 55 Israeli energy installations. Russian engineers transferred upgraded drone technology — reverse-engineered from the same Shahed platforms Iran had previously supplied to Russia for use in Ukraine. Russian advisors trained Iranian operators on swarm tactics designed to overwhelm exactly the kind of missile defense systems the United States had deployed in the Gulf. The $4 billion in destroyed American radar and surveillance systems correlates directly with the precision of that Russian intelligence.

Let that settle for a moment. The United States launched a war to weaken Iran, and within weeks, Russia was running a real-time intelligence operation to help Iran fight back — using technology that Iran had originally sent to Russia, improved, and returned. The war didn’t isolate Iran from Russia. It turned them into active military partners with a shared enemy and a working feedback loop.

And it’s not just Russia. The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation — which Iran joined as a full member in 2023 — has become the staging ground for a coordinated anti-American economic bloc. Ninety-seven percent of SCO trade is already conducted in local currencies. BRICS nations are using the war as exhibit A in their case that dollar dependency is a national security vulnerability. And Trump’s threat of 100% tariffs on any BRICS nation that moves away from the dollar? It’s not a deterrent. It’s a recruitment poster.

This is the new axis. Not built on shared ideology — Russia, China, and Iran don’t agree on much — but on shared opposition to American overreach. It’s an alliance of convenience forged in the fires of a war that was supposed to prevent exactly this outcome.

But the alliance of enemies forming against the United States is only half the story. The other half is the allies walking away.

Saudi Arabia — the cornerstone of American security architecture in the Gulf for decades — refused to let the United States use the Prince Sultan airbase for Project Freedom, the naval escort mission that was supposed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Refused. MBS looked at the risk of Iranian retaliation against Saudi infrastructure, looked at an administration that launched and then paused a military operation within 48 hours, and made a calculation: this is not a partner we can rely on right now. When your most important regional ally won’t let you use an airbase you helped build, that’s not a diplomatic hiccup. That’s a structural break.

India has zeroed out funding for the Chabahar port project — its strategic investment in Iran’s southeastern coast that was supposed to give India a trade route bypassing Pakistan into Central Asia. The IMEC corridor — the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor that was the centrepiece of the counter-China trade strategy — is frozen. The coalition of the willing that the United States assembled for Iraq in 2003, whatever you thought of that war, at least existed. For this one, America is standing increasingly alone in a region it just set on fire.

Enemies consolidating on one side. Friends disappearing on the other. And the man who engineered it is calling Congress the worst adversary he faces.

China Wins The War

Of all of Trump’s carnage (so far), this may be the one that can never be undone.

Every day, Trump tells the American public there’s a deal on the table to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Every day, that claim gets repeated without scrutiny. And every day, it is a lie. There is no American deal on the table — because it’s not America’s table anymore.

On May 6, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi sat down with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Beijing. When they emerged, Wang announced that China was ready to play a “greater role” in regional peace and that Iran had committed to discuss reopening the Strait. To most of the world, that sounded like a diplomatic nicety. It wasn’t. It was the most significant power transfer in the Middle East in eighty years, and it happened in a single afternoon.

Here’s what actually took place. For decades, the United States has been the security guarantor of the Persian Gulf. Every barrel of oil, every tanker of liquefied natural gas that passed through the Strait of Hormuz moved under the implicit protection of the American Navy. That arrangement wasn’t charity — it was the foundation of American global power. Control the energy, control the leverage. Every president since Roosevelt understood this. It’s why we built the bases, signed the treaties, and maintained the most expensive forward military deployment on earth.

Trump just handed all of it to Xi Jinping. Not in a negotiation. Not in a treaty. By accident.

When the United States launched Operation Epic Fury and Iran shut the Strait in response, it created a global energy crisis that only one party could solve — and it wasn’t America. Iran wasn’t going to negotiate with the country bombing it. The Gulf states had already distanced themselves. Europe had no leverage. The only major power with both the diplomatic relationship with Iran and the economic weight to broker a resolution was China. And so Iran turned to Beijing, and Beijing said yes — on its own terms.

And those terms changed everything. Not just for China. For Iran.

Think about what Iran just received. China holds a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council — and with it, a veto. As long as Beijing stands behind Tehran, no future military action against Iran will ever receive UN authorization. Ever. That single fact means more to Iran’s survival than any missile defense system or nuclear program ever could. For forty years, Iran has lived under the threat of American military force, backed by international legitimacy. That threat just evaporated. The next time a US president wants to bomb Iran, China says no at the Security Council, and the entire legal and diplomatic framework for military action collapses.

But the protection doesn’t stop at the UN. China and Iran signed a 25-year Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2021 committing $400 billion in Chinese investment — in energy infrastructure, transportation, manufacturing. Before the war, that agreement was moving slowly. Now it’s accelerating, because Iran needs the economic lifeline and China just got the leverage to name its terms. Chinese companies are already lining up to rebuild what American bombs destroyed. Iranian oil — which the US has spent years trying to sanction off the global market — now flows to China in Chinese currency, through channels Washington can’t touch. Sanctions become performative. The economic isolation that was supposed to bring Iran to its knees now has a Chinese-sized hole in it.

And then there’s the military dimension. Iran doesn’t just get a diplomatic patron — it gets a defense partner with the world’s largest navy, Chinese weapons technology, shared intelligence, and a manufacturing base that dwarfs America’s ability to resupply its own arsenal.

Let the full picture settle in. Donald Trump launched a war to isolate and weaken Iran. What he actually did was hand Iran the one thing it has wanted for four decades — a superpower protector willing to guarantee its survival indefinitely. Iran walked into this war as a regional power under siege. It is walking out as a Chinese-backed state with Security Council protection, a $400 billion economic lifeline, and its hand on the valve of the world’s most critical energy chokepoint. The war didn’t destroy Iran. It upgraded Iran. Permanently.

Wang Yi now holds the key to reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Not Trump. Not Rubio. Not any American diplomat. The Chinese Foreign Minister is the one Iran is talking to. He’s the one with the commitment. And he pocketed it — because the Trump-Xi summit is scheduled for May 14 in Beijing. Trump is traveling to Xi’s home turf, and Xi Jinping is about to walk into that meeting holding the solution to the worst global energy crisis in fifty years. Xi doesn’t have to threaten. He doesn’t have to posture. He just has to set his price. Tariff concessions. Taiwan. Trade terms. Technology access. And Trump — with gas prices climbing toward $5, an economy in freefall, and his own oil industry backers publicly breaking ranks — cannot afford to say no. This is Helsinki all over again, except the stakes are a thousand times higher. At Helsinki, Trump gave away credibility. At this summit, he’s giving away control of the global energy supply.

Trump started a war against Iran. China won it. Without firing a shot. Without spending a dollar. They waited for the incompetence to create a vacuum, and walked straight into it.

And it didn’t just upgrade Iran. It upgraded China right along with it.

For decades, Chinese strategists have agonized over what they call the “Malacca Dilemma” — the fact that China’s oil imports flow through narrow sea lanes that the US Navy could shut down in a crisis. It has been China’s single greatest strategic vulnerability. Trump just solved it for them. China now has a guaranteed energy supplier in Iran, flowing through channels Washington can’t sanction and can’t interdict. China’s energy security problem — the one that kept Beijing up at night for thirty years — just got answered by American incompetence. And with oil now flowing in Chinese currency instead of American dollars, the petrodollar — the financial arrangement that has underpinned American economic dominance for fifty years — may have just ended as well.

But it’s bigger than oil. China now has control of a country sitting smack dab in the middle of the world’s energy supply. They’ve never had that before. The US spent decades and trillions of dollars keeping them out — and Trump just opened the door. What that means for Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE isn’t complicated. Israel’s security depends on America being the dominant power in the Middle East — that’s over. Saudi Arabia’s value was being America’s indispensable oil partner — if China has its own oil flowing from Iran, the Saudis become expendable. The UAE built everything on being the Western-friendly hub of the Gulf — that doesn’t survive a Chinese-controlled Iran next door. Trump didn’t just hand China a win. He destroyed the security of every ally America has in the region.

And China doesn’t give this back. Once Beijing is the power that mediates between Iran and the global energy market — once China is the phone call the world makes when the oil stops flowing — that is a structural position in the global order. It doesn’t expire with a ceasefire or a change in administration. The United States spent eighty years making sure no rival power ever got to play gatekeeper of the Persian Gulf. And in under two months, through one man’s incompetence and another man’s patience, Donald Trump handed that role to America’s greatest competitor — and the global balance of power has been changed forever.

Sharing Information Is Our Best Defense Against Tyranny. Please Share This Article Share

The Oil They Broke

Here’s a number that should keep you up at night: $5 million. That’s what it now costs to insure a single tanker for a single transit through the Strait of Hormuz. Before the war, it was $50,000.

The Strait isn’t closed because of missiles. It’s not closed because of mines, though Iran has laid those too. The Strait is closed because of math. When the cost of insuring a passage increases by one hundred times from $50,000 to $5 million overnight, it doesn’t matter what the military situation looks like. No shipping company on earth is going to send an uninsured vessel carrying $200 million in crude oil through a contested waterway. The Strait of Hormuz — through which roughly 20% of the world’s petroleum and liquefied natural gas has flowed every single day for decades — is shut. Not by the Navy. By Lloyd’s of London.

The administration’s answer was Project Freedom — a naval escort mission announced with great fanfare, launched with great confidence, and paused within 48 hours after Pakistan requested a “humanitarian pause” and Trump, apparently surprised that wars involve complications, agreed. Iran immediately declared itself the new “gatekeeper” of the Strait and announced its own “safe passage” procedures. Sixty-two commercial vessels have been detected near Hormuz since the closure, forty-nine of them running completely dark — AIS transponders disabled, operating in what amounts to a black market shipping lane. The world’s most important energy corridor has been replaced by a shadow economy.

The damage is already cascading through everything. Spirit Airlines is dead — liquidated on May 3 after $100 million in unexpected fuel costs made the business unviable. Gas prices are approaching $5 a gallon nationally. Fertilizer prices have spiked between 19 and 40%, hitting right at the start of spring planting season, because nearly half the world’s urea supply originates in the Gulf. Seventy percent of American farmers are reporting that input costs have become unsustainable. The World Food Programme is projecting a 14% increase in severe food insecurity across the Middle East and North Africa — the very region this war was supposedly going to stabilize.

Goldman Sachs warned on May 4 that global oil stocks are approaching their lowest level in eight years. The International Energy Agency called this “the greatest global energy security threat in history.” Not the greatest since the 1970s. The greatest in history.

And into that environment walked the two men whose words should terrify every economist, every policymaker, and every American with a gas bill.

On May 1, ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods told investors on an earnings call that the market “hasn’t seen the full impact yet” of the supply disruption and that “there’s more to come if the strait remains closed.” Three days later, Chevron CEO Mike Wirth stood up at the Milken Institute and said the quiet part out loud: we are heading for “physical shortages.” He compared the current crisis to the oil shocks of the 1970s — the Arab embargo of 1973, the Iranian Revolution of 1979 — and said this one is “potentially as big.”

That comparison isn’t academic. What followed the oil shocks of the 1970s was the Great Recession of the early 1980s — the deepest economic downturn since the Depression. Unemployment hit 10.8%. Interest rates soared past 20%. Entire industries collapsed. Communities that had been middle class for generations fell into poverty and never fully recovered. If you lived through it, you remember. And if you didn’t, you need to understand: that is the historical precedent the CEO of Chevron is publicly invoking.

But the most devastating detail isn’t what these men said. It’s what they did — or rather, what they refused to do.

The White House asked them to pump more oil. To ramp up production, open the spigots, bail out the administration by flooding the market with American crude and proving that “Energy Dominance” actually works. Both companies said no. They are maintaining current production plans and capital discipline. They will not increase output to rescue a president who promised to take care of them — and then destroyed their industry.

Think about that. These are the same oil executives who sat at the Mar-a-Lago dinner table. The same companies whose dark money built the policy infrastructure for this war. “Energy Dominance” was their doctrine. “Drill Baby Drill” was their slogan. They funded the machine because they expected it to knock Iranian crude off the market and replace it with American shale.

And now they’re on national television saying the machine is destroying the global economy. They’re comparing it to the worst energy crisis in fifty years. And when the president who promised them the world called to ask for help — they hung up the phone.

The oligarchs bought a war. And the man they hired to run it delivered a catastrophe so complete that even the people who paid for it are running for the exits.

What Comes Next

We are standing at the edge of something that doesn’t have a clean ending.

The last time the global energy supply was disrupted at this scale, it took the better part of a decade for the economic consequences to fully unfold. The 1973 embargo led to stagflation. The 1979 revolution led to the recession of the early 1980s. In both cases, the initial shock was just the beginning — the real damage came in waves, as energy costs rippled through food prices, manufacturing, housing, employment, and the basic cost of being alive. Economists are already warning that the same pattern is forming. The IMF has downgraded global growth forecasts. Central banks are facing impossible choices between fighting inflation and preventing recession. And the Strait of Hormuz — the pressure valve that could relieve all of it — remains closed, controlled not by the American Navy but by Iranian mines, Chinese diplomacy, and British insurance actuaries.

The war is not over. As of this writing, the administration insists the combat phase has “concluded” — even as US and Iranian forces exchanged fire in the Strait of Hormuz on May 7, even as US jets fired on Iranian tankers on May 8, and even as Trump stood on the National Mall and threatened Iran with “one big glow” if they didn’t sign an agreement. The blockade holds. Iran consolidates. And the alliance of adversaries that this war was supposed to prevent is growing stronger every day.

Meanwhile, the American public is being asked to evaluate a war it cannot see. The Pentagon media blackout ensures that the footage, the damage assessments, the personnel reports, and the real cost of this conflict remain behind a wall that even federal judges are struggling to penetrate. You are being asked to trust the same people who told you the nuclear program would be destroyed, that the operation would be surgical, that the pilots were rescued, and that Congress is the real enemy.

Here’s what we know. The oligarchs who funded this war are publicly distancing themselves from its consequences. The allies who were supposed to support it are walking away. The enemies it was supposed to weaken are stronger and more unified than they were three months ago. The weapons it consumed will take years to replace. The economy it was supposed to protect is heading for the worst energy crisis in half a century. And the people running it have demonstrated, at every turn, that they are not equal to the moment they engineered.

Three articles ago, we asked who built this machine and why. Now we know what it produces.

Not dominance. Not security. Not prosperity.

Just wreckage. And the invoices are only starting to arrive.

Previous Articles — Iran War Part 1: We Follow The Money... To Mar-a-Lago | Part 2: The Dark Money, Dark Politics, and Project 2025 | Part 3: The REAL Reason Behind The War

Our articles are free, but paid subscribers access bonus investigative materials:

Fellow researchers, journalists, politicians, and the curious

— we offer our extensive (exhaustive?) research material for use in your own work. Upgrade to a paid subscription to access the downloadable PDFs (below the paywall) containing the complete forensic research behind this investigation and all our future publications. Only a small fraction of the data we collect ends up in our articles.

Our legal disclaimer and full methodology are available on our About page.

--- Paid Subscribers: Download Content Below This Line ---