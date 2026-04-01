The Democracy Defender's Substack

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Albert Soares's avatar
Albert Soares
5d

What you describe above is evil.

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KZwick's avatar
KZwick
4d

Trump left Komrade Karney and Kanadastan off his Board of Peace. What does this mean for the Great White North? A Fortress North America vision?

And, where does Chyna fit into all this?

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