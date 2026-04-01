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Part 1 In This Series is Here

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Here is what the war in Iran has cost so far: $100 billion in two weeks. Thirteen American service members dead. Over 300 wounded. More than 11,000 targets struck. On the other side of those strikes, at least 3,486 Iranian civilians are confirmed dead — a number that independent analysts say is closer to 5,000 and climbing.

Now here is what the war has cost the people who weren’t in it.

In Gaza, 72,135 people have been killed since October 2023. Over 90 percent of the population has been displaced — many of them multiple times — into shrinking, famine-stricken corridors. In Lebanon, more than a million human beings have been driven from their homes south of the Litani River. In the West Bank, over 36,000 people have been forcibly transferred from their land in what the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls a “concerted Israeli policy of mass forcible transfer.”

These are not side effects of this war. They are the point of it.

The administration will tell you otherwise. Every press briefing, every TruthSocial post, every appearance by the Secretary of War repeats the same line: this is about Iran’s nuclear program. This is about keeping Americans safe. Once Iran agrees to behave, the war ends.

That is a lie. And this article will show you what is actually happening.

Here’s what we’re going to prove:

The Iran war is not about nuclear weapons. It’s about a Trade Corridor . It’s about destroying the only military force capable of preventing a coordinated land grab across four territories — Gaza, the West Bank, Southern Lebanon, and the Syrian border. Iran is the lock on the door. Operation Epic Fury is the battering ram.

This land grab has been planned for years — by the same network of think tanks, policy architects, and private equity firms that built Project 2025 in the United States and the Greater Israel project in the Knesset. The blueprints existed before the first bomb fell. The personnel were pre-positioned. The money was locked and loaded.

The people executing it are not generals or diplomats. They are real estate developers. At the center of everything is Jared Kushner — a man with no foreign policy experience, whose private equity fund holds $6.16 billion in foreign money, and whose family has been financially and personally intertwined with Benjamin Netanyahu since Jared was a teenager sleeping in the basement so the Israeli Prime Minister could have his bed. They are treating the Middle East the way a developer treats a condemned neighborhood: clear the tenants, rezone the land, flip the properties.

What you are watching is not just a Middle East war. It is one theater in the largest redrawing of the global map since 1945. The United States is tightening its grip on the Western Hemisphere. Israel is expanding across the Levant. Russia — in a tacit deal that we will lay out — is absorbing eastern Ukraine while the world watches Tehran burn. The post-war international order isn’t fraying. It is being deliberately dismantled and rebuilt as a carve-up between strongmen.

We told you in our first article who is getting rich from this war. In the second, we showed you who built the machine that put those people in the room.

This one shows you what the machine is actually building.

A new world order.

The Family

To understand what is happening in the Middle East right now, you need to understand a single relationship. Not a treaty. Not an alliance between nations. A relationship between two families — one in New Jersey, one in Jerusalem — that has been deepening for thirty years and has now, in 2026, produced the most audacious land grab in modern history.

In the 1990s, Charles Kushner was one of the most powerful political donors on the East Coast. A New Jersey real estate mogul with a sprawling empire and a checkbook that opened every door in Washington, Kushner funneled enormous sums to pro-Israel causes and Democratic political campaigns. He was the top donor to New Jersey’s governor. He was important enough that Bill Clinton visited his office. And he was close enough to Benjamin Netanyahu — then in his first term as Israel’s Prime Minister — that Netanyahu used the Kushner family home in Livingston, New Jersey, as his personal base of operations during U.S. visits.

How close? When Netanyahu stayed over, teenage Jared Kushner was sent to sleep in the basement so the Prime Minister of Israel could have his bed.

This wasn’t diplomacy. This was family. Netanyahu became an uncle figure to Jared — a mentor, a political godfather, and the embodiment of a maximalist vision of Israeli territorial expansion that the Kushner family had been funding for years through donations to West Bank settlement organizations like the American Friends of Bet El Yeshiva.

Then the Kushner empire blew up.

In 2004, Charles Kushner was federally investigated for illegal campaign contributions and tax evasion. His response was extraordinary even by the standards of white-collar crime: he hired a prostitute to seduce his own brother-in-law — who was cooperating with investigators — secretly filmed the encounter in a hotel room, and mailed the tape to his sister to intimidate the family into silence. The scheme failed spectacularly. Charles was convicted, disbarred, and sentenced to two years in federal prison. The prosecutor who put him there? Chris Christie.

This is the origin story of the family now redesigning the Middle East.

The lesson Jared Kushner took from his father’s humiliation was not that the system works. It was that the system is an obstacle — something to be gamed, captured, or bypassed entirely. When Donald Trump pardoned Charles Kushner in December 2020 and then appointed him U.S. Ambassador to France in 2025, the lesson was confirmed: loyalty trumps law. Every time.

The Fund

This is the lens through which you need to see everything Jared Kushner does in 2026.

He is not a diplomat. He is not a policy expert. He is a real estate developer who learned at the dinner table that government is a tool — and who now sits on the executive board of the entity rebuilding the Middle East.

The vehicle is called Affinity Partners. Kushner incorporated it in Delaware on January 21, 2021 — literally the day after he left the White House. Despite having zero experience in private equity, he immediately began calling the same foreign governments he’d spent the previous four years negotiating with as a senior White House advisor.

Six months later, the Saudi Public Investment Fund wired him $2 billion.

The Saudi fund’s own professional advisory staff opposed the investment. Internal documents, leaked during a subsequent Congressional inquiry, show the staff warned that Kushner’s operation was *”unsatisfactory in all aspects”* and that his expertise was irrelevant to the fund’s objectives. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman — the same leader Kushner had shielded from consequences after the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi — overruled his own advisors and personally mandated the transfer.

By March 2026, Affinity Partners manages $6.16 billion. Ninety-nine percent of that money comes from foreign sources. Its primary fund is 100% owned by non-U.S. persons — six foreign beneficial owners. As Senator Ron Wyden put it in his scathing 2026 investigation: Kushner is *”literally on the payroll of the Saudi government”* while simultaneously directing American foreign policy in the Middle East.

The financial structure guarantees Kushner gets rich whether his investments succeed or not. Annual management fees of 1.25% on committed capital have delivered approximately $157 million in fees since 2021 — including $87 million directly from the Saudi government — with zero meaningful return for his investors. Jared Kushner is being paid $25 million a year by the Saudi crown to exist. Everything else is upside.

Now look at where he sits: on the executive board of the Board of Peace — the entity that controls the reconstruction of Gaza, manages a $10 billion U.S. pledge, and oversees the tenders for beachfront development, special economic zones, and infrastructure mega-projects across the territories that American and Israeli bombs have just flattened.

This is what the phrase “distressed properties” means when a real estate family runs a war.

Gaza’s buildings aren’t rubble. They’re cleared lots. The people aren’t displaced. The tenants have been removed. The bombing isn’t destruction. It’s site preparation. And the man deciding what gets built on that land is collecting $25 million a year from the Saudi government while sitting on a board chaired for life by his father-in-law, the President of the United States.

The term for what’s happening on the ground — the term we will use in this article because it is the accurate one — is military depopulation. It means using overwhelming armed force to clear a civilian population from land that has been earmarked for development. It is not a side effect of the war. It is the function of the war.

We will be publishing a comprehensive investigation into the full scope of the Kushner-Netanyahu financial and political network in the coming weeks. For now, understand this: the man at the center of the Middle East reconstruction is not there because of his qualifications. He is there because of his family, his fund, and a thirty-year relationship with the Prime Minister of Israel that started with a teenager giving up his bed.

The Map They’re Drawing

The administration says this war is about Iran’s nuclear program. That once the threat is neutralized, the troops come home. That’s the story on television.

Here is the map they’re actually drawing.

There are two groups doing the drawing — and they want the same land for completely different reasons. Understanding this unholy alliance is the key to understanding everything happening in the Middle East right now.

The first group is theological. Israel’s current governing coalition — Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud, Bezalel Smotrich’s Religious Zionist Party, and Itamar Ben Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit — is the most right-wing government in Israeli history. Its most powerful members subscribe to the doctrine of Eretz Israel HaShlema — Greater Israel — which holds that the Jewish people have a divine mandate to exercise sovereignty over the entirety of the biblical promised land. In its operational form, that means permanent Israeli control over the West Bank, Gaza, the Golan Heights extending into southern Syria, and Southern Lebanon up to the Litani River. (Note the name: “Greater Israel.” File that next to Trump’s recently announced “Greater North America” plan. The branding is not a coincidence.)

This is not fringe theology. It is governing policy. Finance Minister Smotrich has publicly called the resettlement of Gaza a “realistic work plan” and declared the territory “an inseparable part of the Land of Israel.” National Security Minister Ben Gvir calls the 2005 Gaza disengagement a historic “mistake” that the current war gives Israel the chance to correct. U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee — a Christian Zionist who believes the removal of Palestinians from the holy land is a prerequisite for biblical prophecy — was asked by the BBC whether the people living under Israeli occupation in the West Bank couldn’t simply have their own state. His answer: *”Does it have to be in Judea and Samaria?”*

That’s the sitting U.S. Ambassador to Israel using settler terminology to dismiss the right of millions of human beings to exist on their own land.

The intellectual architecture for this expansion has been built over years by the Kohelet Policy Forum — think of it as Israel’s version of the Heritage Foundation — a right-wing think tank whose scholars argue that international occupation law simply doesn’t apply to the territories. These aren’t academic exercises. They’re the legal blueprints the Israeli cabinet is using right now to justify the 2026 annexation decisions.

The second group is economic. And this is where the story gets much bigger than religion.

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The Trade Corridor

Zoom out from the Middle East and look at a trade map.

Since September 2023, the United States, India, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the European Union have been building the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor — known as IMEC. It is the most ambitious trade infrastructure project in a generation: a massive multi-modal network of shipping lanes, rail lines, fiber optic cables, and energy pipelines designed to connect Indian ports to European markets through the Persian Gulf and the Mediterranean. It is explicitly designed as the Western answer to China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

The route runs like this: cargo leaves deep-water ports on India’s western coast, crosses by sea to the UAE, then travels overland by rail through Saudi Arabia and Jordan, enters Israel, and ships out from the port of Haifa to Greece and France. The projected savings are enormous — a 40% reduction in transit time compared to the Suez Canal, an estimated $5.4 billion in annual savings, and capacity for up to 3 million shipping containers per year. Saudi Arabia has committed $20 billion to the project. The G7 has targeted $600 billion in total infrastructure investment by 2030.

Now look at the map again.

The IMEC trade corridor runs directly through the territories being fought over right now. Gaza sits on the Mediterranean coastline that anchors the corridor’s western terminus. The leaked GREAT Trust prospectus — the Trump administration’s 38-page blueprint for Gaza — doesn’t even pretend otherwise. It explicitly envisions folding Gaza into the IMEC architecture through the construction of the “Abraham Gateway” at Rafah. The document names planned highways after Gulf royalty: the “MBS Ring” highway (for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman) and the “MBZ Central Highway” (for Emirati President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan).

Gaza isn’t being reconstructed. It’s being converted into a logistics hub for a trillion-dollar trade corridor. The tens of thousands dead and the two million displaced are the cost of military depopulation — clearing the land so the corridor can be built.

But here’s the problem IMEC had before February 2026: it was uninsurable due to the instability in the region..

Iran’s layered naval defense in the Persian Gulf could choke the corridor’s maritime leg. Hezbollah’s missile arsenal could strike Haifa port — the corridor’s Mediterranean terminus — from southern Lebanon. The Houthis were already blockading the Red Sea, costing Egypt $7 billion in lost Suez Canal revenue. No insurer on earth would underwrite a trillion-dollar trade route running through those crosshairs.

So they’re removing the crosshairs.

Operation Epic Fury destroyed the Iranian Navy’s Gulf presence — reducing its active fleet from 11 warships to zero. It decapitated Hezbollah’s command structure by cutting off its Iranian resupply. It obliterated Iran’s ballistic missile infrastructure, eliminating the long-range threat to Israeli ports and Saudi energy facilities. While the earlier Operation Rough Rider in 2025 aimed to effectively dismantle the Houthis.

The official story is that this was about nuclear weapons. The observable reality is that it was the most expensive insurance policy in history — a kinetic risk-mitigation operation to make the IMEC trade corridor safe for investment. Trade corridor clearing by military depopulation.

And this is where the two groups converge on the same map. The Religious Zionists want the land because God promised it. The real estate developers and logistics architects want the land because a trade corridor runs through it. They don’t share a theology. They share a geography. And they both need the same thing: the land cleared of its inhabitants, and Iran unable to do anything about it.

CLICK ON MAP TO VIEW FULL-SIZE

The Expansion: Four Zones, One Operation

The television tells you there are several separate conflicts happening in the Middle East. A war in Iran. An occupation of Gaza. Tensions in the West Bank. A security operation in Lebanon. This framing is intentional. It prevents you from seeing what’s actually happening.

There is one operation. It is running across four zones simultaneously. Each zone uses a different mechanism to achieve the same result: military depopulation, permanent territorial control, and the replacement of indigenous governance with corporate administration.

Zone 1 — Gaza: The Model

The official story is that the Gaza operation is about destroying Hamas and rescuing hostages.

What is actually happening is military depopulation on an industrial scale. The “Yellow Line” — an unmarked, heavily enforced military perimeter — places 58 percent of the Gaza Strip under permanent Israeli military control. The remaining families are compressed into a narrow western corridor under constant surveillance. East of the line, the land is being cleared — not for security, but for development. The Board of Peace has issued tenders for 180 skyscrapers, a coastal tourism zone, and 100,000 securitized housing units. Jared Kushner’s Davos master plan calls it the “Riviera of the Middle East.”

The people who remain are being herded into “Gaza First” planned communities — corporate enclaves where access to water, healthcare, and housing requires submission to comprehensive biometric surveillance: facial recognition, digital checkpoints, a permanent database managed by Israel’s COGAT military agency. These aren’t refugee camps. They are open-air digital prisons marketed as humanitarian aid.

And guarding the perimeter of this entire apparatus is the International Stabilization Force (ISF) — a 20,000-strong multinational military force supplemented by a 12,000-strong police contingent, headquartered on a massive 350-acre military base in southern Gaza. The ISF is not a UN peacekeeping force. It is funded entirely outside the UN peacekeeping system. It does not answer to the Security Council. It answers to the Board of Peace — a corporate board chaired for life by Donald Trump.

Let that sink in. A sitting U.S. President chairs a private international body that commands its own army — 32,000 troops and police — on foreign soil. This is not peacekeeping. It is the privatization of military occupation. And if this model works in Gaza — if the world accepts that a corporate board can deploy its own military force to administer territory cleared by military depopulation — then the model gets exported. Gaza is the pilot program. The ISF is the prototype for a new kind of global enforcement: private armies, operating outside international law, answerable to a board of billionaires. Remember that when you hear the phrase “Greater North America.”

Zone 2 — The West Bank: Annexation by Spreadsheet

The official story is that the February 8, 2026 Israeli security cabinet decisions are about “ending discrimination” and “modernizing” land administration.

What actually happened is annexation by paperwork — the most significant territorial seizure since the Golan Heights in 1981.

In a single cabinet session, Finance Minister Smotrich and Defense Minister Katz dismantled the legal framework governing the West Bank since 1967. They repealed laws restricting land sales to non-residents. They abolished the permit system that prevented fraudulent property acquisition. They declassified land-ownership registries that had been sealed to protect local landowners from predatory targeting. And they ordered the Ministry of Justice to begin registering vast tracts of “absentee” land directly under the name of the State of Israel — backed by a budget of $79 million and 35 new government positions dedicated solely to the task.

They didn’t annex the West Bank. They opened the database and invited the settlers in.

The result: 36,000 people forcibly displaced, 84 new settler outposts in a single year, over 64,000 new housing units advanced. Smotrich was explicit about the goal. He wants to, in his own words, *”bury the idea of a Palestinian state.”* He’s doing it with spreadsheets. Military depopulation in a business suit.

Zone 3 — Southern Lebanon: The Litani Land Grab

The official story is that the Lebanon operation is about protecting Israel’s northern border.

What is actually happening is the creation of a permanent occupation zone stretching to the Litani River — roughly 30 kilometers into sovereign Lebanese territory. More than a million people have been driven from their homes. The IDF calls it a “Forward Defensive Zone.” That’s a military euphemism for military depopulation followed by permanent territorial control.

Smotrich has said publicly that the Litani should become Israel’s new permanent border. On March 26, 2026, an IDF spokesman went on national television to say the military needs significantly more troops — not because of an active threat, but because permanently occupying another country requires a permanent army.

With Hezbollah’s Iranian supply lines severed by Epic Fury, there is no force capable of challenging this occupation. And settler organizations are already moving in. A group called Uri Tzafon — “Awaken, O North” — founded by settlement activist Amos Azaria, openly advocates for the ethnic cleansing of southern Lebanon using what it calls the “Golan Heights model.” Azaria’s strategy is attrition: *”The first time we’re evicted, we go. The second time, we stay longer. The third time, we stay the night.”*

They have used drones to drop leaflets on Lebanese villages telling the inhabitants their land “belongs to Jews.” They have published advertisements for homes in sovereign Lebanese territory. This is not a fringe movement. It is the civilian vanguard of state-sponsored military depopulation.

Zone 4 — Syria and the Golan: The Quiet Front

The fourth front gets the least attention, which is exactly how they want it. With Iran neutralized and Assad’s regime fractured, Israel is quietly expanding its presence in the Golan Heights and southwestern Syria. No headlines. Just a slow, steady extension of military and administrative control into territory where no sovereign authority remains to object.

This is the purest expression of the “Administrative Vacuum” doctrine: destroy the local government, wait for the chaos, then step in and fill the void with your own administration, your own laws, your own settlers. When the world asks what happened, say you were just “maintaining order.” Military depopulation by bureaucracy.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressing the United Nations

The Sequence: This Was Choreographed

The administration wants you to believe that these are separate events — an Iranian nuclear crisis here, a Gaza reconstruction effort there, a land reform initiative somewhere else — all happening to coincide by the natural rhythm of world events.

The timeline tells a different story.

October 2025: The Knesset bans UNRWA — the United Nations agency providing humanitarian services to Palestinians for decades — from operating in Israel and the occupied territories. Israel cuts electricity and water to UNRWA facilities. The largest organ of civilian support is deliberately amputated. The administrative vacuum begins.

November 2025: The UN Security Council passes Resolution 2803, authorizing the Board of Peace as a “transitional administration” for Gaza. A narrow, temporary mandate — on paper.

January 2026: The Board of Peace Charter is ratified at Davos. It doesn’t mention Gaza. Not once. It establishes a permanent, standing international body with global authority. Trump is installed as Chairman for Life. The $1 billion permanent-seat fee is codified. The ISF — the Board’s private army — begins taking shape. (And then Immediately upon ratification, Kushner and Witkoff jump on a plane for a midnight meeting in Moscow with Vladimir Putin! More on that later..)

February 5, 2026: In Washington, the Office of Personnel Management finalizes the “Schedule Policy/Career” rule — the heart of Project 2025 — stripping protections from 50,000 federal employees. The domestic bureaucratic resistance that might have challenged the Middle East operation is being dismantled at home.

February 8, 2026: The Israeli security cabinet passes the West Bank land reforms. Registries declassified. Permits abolished. Military depopulation by paperwork begins.

February 18, 2026: The Board of Peace holds its inaugural summit. The U.S. pledges $10 billion. The ISF deployment of 32,000 troops and police is announced. The $100 billion GREAT Trust is presented.

Pre-February 28: Construction firms with “experience in war zones” are brought to southern Gaza for bidding walk-throughs on the ISF’s 350-acre military base — before the war that justifies the base has even started.

February 28, 2026: Operation Epic Fury launches. 900 targets in twelve hours. The Supreme Leader of Iran is assassinated. The Iranian Navy is erased. The lock on the door is blown off its hinges.

Does that look like a coincidence?

The UNRWA ban creates the vacuum. The Board of Peace fills it with a corporate structure and a private army. The land reforms open the West Bank. The BoP summit locks in the money. Construction firms walk the site. And then the bombs fall.

This is not a war followed by a peace plan. It is a military depopulation campaign with a development phase. The war isn’t the beginning...

It’s Step Six.

The Deal: What Russia Got

There is one more piece of this puzzle, and it’s the one that turns a Middle East story into a global one.

During the largest American military operation in a generation — $100 billion spent, 11,000 targets struck, the Supreme Leader of Iran assassinated — the Russian Federation did something extraordinary.

Nothing.

Russia has been Iran’s primary geopolitical shield for decades, using its UN Security Council veto to block Western interventions and dilute sanctions. But when a Bahraini-led, U.S.-backed resolution was introduced to condemn Iran’s retaliatory strikes, Russia didn’t veto. It abstained. The resolution passed 13-0. Iran was left completely alone.

Even more striking: on March 18, an Israeli strike hit the Iranian port of Bandar Anzali on the Caspian Sea — a port used to transfer Russian ammunition and drones. Moscow’s response to having its own supply chain bombed? Silence.

The Kremlin issued performative condemnations. Lavrov called it a breach of international law on French television. Putin offered condolences. The words said one thing. The actions said another: Russia sacrificed Iran.

Why?

Start with what we know about the meetings. On December 2, 2025 — three months before Epic Fury launched — Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff flew to Moscow for an unscheduled late-night session with Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin. The meeting began around 7:30 PM and lasted five hours. The pair had waited six hours after landing before Putin received them — a classic Kremlin power play. Then, on January 22, 2026 — the same day the Board of Peace Charter was ratified at Davos — Kushner and Witkoff were back at the Kremlin for another midnight meeting. They were made to wait three hours while Putin finished other engagements. The session didn’t begin until nearly midnight.

Think about that timeline. On the very day the corporate charter for the Middle East restructuring is signed in Switzerland, the two men running that restructuring are sitting across from Vladimir Putin in Moscow at midnight. The administration called these meetings “peace proposals for Ukraine.” But Kushner has no role in Ukraine negotiations. Witkoff’s mandate is the Middle East. These weren’t Ukraine meetings. They were deal meetings — the handshake sessions where the terms of the global carve-up were set: “It’s a go Vlad!”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy provided corroboration on March 25 and 26, 2026. He stated that Washington is pressuring Ukraine to permanently cede the entirety of the eastern Donbas to Russia. More explosively, Zelenskyy claimed to possess *”irrefutable”* intelligence of a direct trade: Russia stops sharing targeting data and satellite imagery with Iran. The United States stops providing intelligence and advanced munitions to Ukraine.

You stop arming our enemy. We stop arming yours.

The Pentagon has reportedly weighed redirecting air defense interceptors — originally procured for Ukraine — to sustain Epic Fury. In two weeks, the U.S. spent more on Iran than four years of total aid to Ukraine.

And the final piece — the part that reveals Putin’s calculation in all its cold brilliance: the war on Iran is an economic bonanza for Russia. Iran’s attempt to close the Strait of Hormuz disrupted 20 percent of the world’s oil supply, sending crude past $120 per barrel. That energy shock generated billions in unexpected revenue for Moscow — enough to fund a massive spring offensive in Ukraine, marked by a fourfold increase in airstrikes.

Putin sacrificed Iran. In exchange, he got astronomical oil profits, a distracted American military, the forced capitulation of Ukraine, and a free hand in Eastern Europe. All without firing a shot at the Americans.

This is what a handshake between empires looks like. It doesn’t happen at a summit. It happens in the silence — in an abstention at the UN, in a missile shipment that never arrives, in an intelligence stream that quietly goes dark.

We will be publishing a dedicated investigation into the Russia-Trump-Ukraine dimension of this realignment in the coming weeks. For now, understand this: what is happening in the Middle East is not a regional war. It is one theater in a global transaction — a transaction in which entire nations are traded like distressed properties between men who have decided that the post-war international order is finished, and that the future belongs to whoever grabs the most land while the institutions are still burning.

The Price

We started this article with numbers. Let’s end with what the numbers mean.

72,135 killed in Gaza. Entire neighborhoods erased. Families buried under rubble that no one is coming to clear — because the land they lived on has already been rezoned for skyscrapers. Military depopulation in its purest form: the bombs fall, the people flee, and the construction tenders go out before the smoke clears.

Over a million displaced in Lebanon. Human beings driven from their homes so the IDF can build a “Forward Defensive Zone” — and so settler groups can drop leaflets from drones telling the people who lived there for generations that the land now belongs to someone else.

36,000 forcibly transferred in the West Bank. Their land registries pried open. Their property protections abolished. Their homes demolished. Eighty-four new outposts built on their land in a single year. Military depopulation without a single bomb — just a cabinet meeting and a spreadsheet.

At least 3,486 killed in Iran. An entire nation’s military dismantled, its supreme leader assassinated, its naval fleet sunk — not because Iran was about to launch a nuclear weapon, but because Iran was the only thing standing between a trade corridor and the investors waiting to build it.

Thirteen American service members killed. Over 300 wounded. One hundred billion taxpayer dollars spent in fourteen days. And not one of them was told the real reason they were there.

And while we were writing this article, the machine kept running. In March 2026, the Trump administration quietly bypassed traditional congressional review to fast-track the sale of over 20,000 bombs to Israel — valued at approximately $650 million — citing an “emergency.” This on top of a separate $298 million ammunition sale. On top of the $3.8 billion in annual military aid already flowing. Congress wasn’t consulted. No debate. No vote. No questions about what, exactly, 20,000 additional bombs are needed for if this war is really just about Iran’s nuclear program. The answer, of course, is that the bombs aren’t for a nuclear program. They are for military depopulation. And bypassing Congress ensures that no one in Washington has to say that out loud.

The administration says this is a war and it will end when the enemy surrenders. But wars end. What is being built right now — the Board of Peace, the IMEC trade corridor, the GREAT Trust, the ISF and its 350-acre fortress, the Forward Defensive Zones, the biometric prisons, the tokenized land deeds, the settlements already under construction — none of it is designed to be temporary. It is designed to be permanent. A new map. A new economy. A new set of borders drawn by real estate developers and enforced by a private army that no one voted for and no international body approved.

What you are watching is three powers — the United States, Israel, and Russia — carving up the world in real time. The United States is tightening its grip on the Western Hemisphere. Russia is absorbing eastern Ukraine while the world looks the other way. And Israel, backed by American military power and Gulf sovereign wealth, is redrawing the borders of the Middle East to fulfill a vision that is part biblical prophecy, part real estate prospectus, and part trillion-dollar trade route.

The people doing this are not strategic geniuses. They are real estate developers, settlement ideologues, private equity managers, and a rotating cast of political operatives who have confused the ability to destroy things with the ability to build them. They have the most powerful military on earth at their disposal and the moral imagination of a strip mall developer.

And the peoples paying the price — the families in the rubble, the human beings on the roads, the communities under the bombs, the soldiers in the crossfire, the nations watching their allies’ weapons get redirected to someone else’s war — they are not the customers of this new world order.

They are the cost of it.

Key Legal Frameworks:

Pillage: The unauthorized taking of private or public property for personal or commercial use during an armed conflict is strictly prohibited under the Hague Regulations and the Fourth Geneva Convention .

Military Necessity: Under the principle of distinction, attacks must be directed only against military objectives. Bombing for financial gain lacks a legitimate military purpose.

Rome Statute: The International Criminal Court (ICC) classifies “pillaging a town or place, even when taken by assault” as a war crime in both international and non-international armed conflicts.

Coming next from The Democracy Defender:

A full investigation into the Board of Peace — the corporate entity that has replaced the United Nations as the governing authority over post-conflict territories, chaired for life by a sitting President, funded by $1 billion membership fees, enforced by its own 32,000-strong private military force, and designed to turn war zones into investment portfolios.

A deep dive into the Kushner-Netanyahu financial network — the thirty-year money trail from New Jersey to Jerusalem to Riyadh that connects settlement funding, sovereign wealth, and the private equity fund now managing the reconstruction of Gaza.

The Russia investigation: how a tacit deal between Trump and Putin is trading Ukrainian territory for Middle Eastern silence — and what it means for the future of NATO, the European Union, and the post-war international order.

And a special report on “Greater North America” — the Trump administration’s plan to extend hemispheric “security” control using the same playbook being tested in Gaza right now. The Board of Peace was the prototype.

You’re next.

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Sources & Citations

Legal Disclaimer

The Democracy Defender is an independent investigative journalism publication. This article represents the analysis and editorial opinion of its authors based on publicly available documents, government filings, official statements, credible news reporting, and research conducted through publicly accessible sources. All sourced claims are cited above.

This article does not constitute legal advice or a formal accusation of criminal conduct. Where the article describes actions as potentially violating laws or norms, this reflects the authors’ analysis of publicly available evidence and the assessments of cited legal scholars, Congressional investigators, and international bodies — not a legal determination.

The authors have made every effort to ensure accuracy. If any individual or entity named in this article believes a factual claim to be in error, we welcome corrections and will promptly update the record. Contact: thedemocracydefender@substack.com

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