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Ken Robinson's avatar
Ken Robinson
2d

So...

Trump doing Trump.

Like any gangsters protection racket, what choice did we have?

Maybe we would have been better off keeping the bridge closed until after Trump is gone...

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Colin Goodfellow's avatar
Colin Goodfellow
3d

This article is completely false. It is obviously written by a pro Trump Canadian conservative. The wrtter has not seen or read the agreement and clearly has no understanding of infrastructure funding structure or timelines. All kinds of false aligations and complete incompetence around the meaning of number discripots. The word Net has meaning and the person chooses to lie about that. Truly pathetic.

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