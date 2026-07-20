The Democracy Defender — July 2026

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This is not an infrastructure story. It’s a shakedown story that happens to involve a bridge.

On July 27, the Gordie Howe International Bridge will finally open between Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit, Michigan. It has been ready for six months. Canada paid the entire $6.4 billion construction bill. But before the ribbon could be cut, billionaire Matthew Moroun, the owner of the only competing crossing, donated a million dollars to a Trump Super PAC, met privately with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and hours later, the President of the United States threatened to block the opening unless Canada surrendered half the revenue. While the finished bridge sat empty, every truck crossing the border paid Moroun’s Ambassador Bridge toll instead.

Canada folded. The new deal gives the United States 50 percent of the bridge’s net toll profits for 15 years, plus veto power over how Canada prices its own bridge. A crossing built to break a private monopoly just became that monopoly’s insurance policy.

Three men. A money trail. And a country that got mugged in broad daylight.

Here’s how it happened.

The Monopolist

To understand the shakedown, you need to understand what was being protected.

The Ambassador Bridge is 97 years old. It opened in 1929, connecting Detroit, Michigan, to Windsor, Ontario. And for a crossing that carries roughly 25 percent of all merchandise trade shipped by truck between the United States and Canada, an estimated $300 billion a year, it has an unusual feature. It’s privately owned.

The Moroun family took control in 1979. Today, Matthew Moroun operates the bridge through the Detroit International Bridge Company on the American side and the Canadian Transit Company on the Canadian side. Because large commercial trucks cannot use the nearby Detroit-Windsor Tunnel, the Ambassador Bridge holds an effective monopoly on commercial traffic across the Detroit River. More than 10,000 trucks cross every day. The bridge generates an estimated $60 million a year in toll revenue, and the real figure may be far higher. Nobody outside the family knows for certain, because the company is private.

This corridor is the linchpin of North American automotive manufacturing. Vehicle components cross the border as many as eight times before final assembly. When the “Freedom Convoy” blockaded the Ambassador Bridge in 2022, Ford and Toyota were forced to shut down production plants. The vulnerability of a single, aging, privately owned chokepoint handling hundreds of billions in annual trade was exposed for the world to see.

The Gordie Howe International Bridge was built to fix that. A publicly funded, six-lane crossing with direct highway-to-highway connectivity, designed to break the monopoly, add redundancy, and protect the supply chain.

The Moroun family has fought to kill it for over twenty years.

In 2012, Matty Moroun, Matthew’s father, spent $33.5 million of his own money on a Michigan ballot initiative called Proposal 6, designed to change the state constitution and require a public referendum before any new international bridge could be built. They tried to rewrite a state constitution to protect their family’s personal income. Michigan voters crushed it, 59 to 41. An independent fact-checking body rated every single one of the Moroun campaign advertisements as “flagrantly foul.”

When the ballot failed, the family turned to the courts, filing lawsuits to block construction. Matty Moroun was briefly jailed for contempt of court over related highway ramp disputes. He died in 2020. His son Matthew picked up exactly where he left off. Same bridge. Same objective.

But by late 2025, the Gordie Howe Bridge was physically complete. The legal war was over. Matthew Moroun needed a different strategy.

He found one in Washington.

The Shakedown

What happened next is documented in Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings, congressional investigations, and public executive statements.

In August 2025, Moroun’s Detroit International Bridge Company quietly reactivated its relationship with Ballard Partners, one of the most powerful lobbying firms in Trump’s Washington. The relationship had gone dormant during the Biden administration. Now, with Trump back in the White House, it was live again.

Ballard Partners is not a random K Street firm. Its Washington office was formerly led by Susie Wiles, now Trump’s White House Chief of Staff. In 2021, while working at Ballard, Pam Bondi, Trump’s former Attorney General, personally registered to lobby on behalf of Moroun’s bridge company to Congress and the State Department. The firm’s founder, Brian Ballard, and two additional Trump administration veterans are all active on the Moroun account. Between August and December 2025, the Detroit International Bridge Company paid Ballard $250,000 to lobby the White House and Congress on “issues related to construction and operation of international bridges.”

On January 16, 2026, Moroun donated $1 million to MAGA Inc., the primary Super Political Action Committee supporting President Trump. The donation is documented in FEC filings.

And then came February 9.

That morning, Moroun met privately with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. After the meeting, Lutnick called Trump. That evening, the President posted on Truth Social: “I will not allow this bridge to open until the United States is fully compensated for everything we have given them.” He demanded “at least one half of this asset.”

Meeting. Phone call. Post. Same day.

Within days, House Oversight Committee Democrats launched an investigation. Representatives Robert Garcia of California and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan sent formal letters to both Lutnick and Moroun demanding all communications regarding the bridge. Their language was blunt. In a letter to Moroun dated February 18, the lawmakers wrote: “It is flatly unacceptable and undeniably corrupt for a wealthy donor to dictate our foreign and economic policy in order to protect their own personal business interests.”

Garcia’s earlier letter to Lutnick was equally direct: “It appears that you have chosen to protect a politically connected billionaire donor family at the expense of promoting American commerce.”

Neither Moroun nor Lutnick’s office responded to the committee’s requests.

Despite the congressional scrutiny, the intervention worked. The planned June 2026 ribbon-cutting was cancelled. The bridge sat finished but unopened while the Trump administration forced Canada back to the negotiating table.



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The Bait and Switch

Under the original 2012 Canada-Michigan Crossing Agreement, the arrangement was straightforward. Canada would pay the entire $6.4 billion construction cost through the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA). In return, Canada would collect 100 percent of the toll revenue until the debt was fully repaid, a period estimated to take at least 50 years. Only then would toll profits be split with Michigan.

Canada took all the risk. Canada paid all the money. And Canada would be repaid on its own timeline.

The 2026 agreement imposed by the Trump administration rewrites every line.

Under the new terms, the United States immediately takes 50 percent of the bridge’s “net revenue” for the first 15 years of operation. That American share goes into a US-run regional economic development fund for the Detroit area. But the word “net” is doing enormous work here. Net revenue is calculated after operational costs are deducted, meaning maintenance, snow removal, toll booth staffing, and security. What is not deducted before the split is Canada’s debt servicing. Bloomberg News confirmed this after viewing a copy of the agreement. A senior Canadian government official subsequently acknowledged it to the Globe and Mail, conceding that the arrangement could delay Canada’s cost recovery while declining to say by how long. The principal and interest payments on $6.4 billion in construction debt come entirely out of Canada’s half.

Here’s what that means in practice. If the bridge generates $70 million in gross annual tolls, and $30 million goes to operating costs, the “net revenue” pool is $40 million. Split evenly, Canada gets $20 million. The United States gets $20 million, risk-free, having contributed nothing to construction.

Meanwhile, servicing $4 billion USD in capital debt at a conservative 3.5 percent interest rate requires annual principal and interest payments exceeding $200 million. Under this formula, the Gordie Howe Bridge operates at a permanent structural deficit for Canadian taxpayers. Canada is paying to maintain a bridge it built and funded entirely, while the country that invested nothing collects half the operating surplus.

No major outlet has projected what this formula actually costs Canada over 15 years.

And there’s a second problem buried in the structure. Because operating costs are deducted before the split, the deal creates a perverse incentive for cost inflation. Every dollar spent on maintenance, security contracts, or administrative overhead is a dollar shielded from the 50 percent US levy. This virtually guarantees decades of auditing disputes between the two countries.

But the financial extraction is not the worst of it. The toll pricing veto is.

Under the new agreement, Canada cannot lower tolls below the “regional average” of competing crossings without American approval. The only competing crossing in the region is the Ambassador Bridge. Owned by Matthew Moroun.

Read that again. The man who donated $1 million to Trump’s Super PAC, met with the Commerce Secretary, and triggered this entire renegotiation got a deal that legally prevents Canada from undercutting his private bridge on price. Canada spent $6.4 billion to build a public alternative to a private monopoly, and the agreement forbids competitive pricing.

There is virtually no modern precedent in North American history where one sovereign nation has successfully secured veto power over the consumer pricing of a public asset entirely financed and owned by an allied neighbor.

That is not a trade concession. It is a price-fixing arrangement written into a bilateral agreement, designed to protect one family’s toll revenue.

The Coverup

Prime Minister Mark Carney has been working overtime to minimize the damage.

“We get the revenues,” Carney told CTV. “Then the servicing of the costs of the bridge and paying the debt of the bridge, and then what’s left over, there’s a split of that for 15 years.” He added: “There’s not going to be a lot of net to split.”

That description does not match the deal his own government negotiated. Bloomberg News has seen a copy of the agreement. A senior Canadian government official confirmed to the Globe and Mail that the formula contains no provision for debt servicing before the split. Carney is describing a formula that does not exist in the signed text.

So how is he getting away with it? Because there are two separate agreements. The original 2012 deal with Michigan is still intact. Under that agreement, no toll revenue is shared until Canada’s debt is repaid. The 2026 side deal with Washington runs parallel to it, splitting operating profits immediately. When Carney tells reporters that sharing won’t happen until the debt is repaid, he’s technically describing the Michigan agreement while reporters are asking about the Washington one. That’s not a contradiction he stumbled into. It’s a deliberate semantic shell game.

When pressed further, Carney offered this: “The word ‘net’ does a lot of work in this.”

It certainly does.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre demanded the release of the full, unredacted agreement. “Canadians are being left in the dark and deserve to know what was given up to get the bridge opened,” Poilievre wrote. “We paid for this bridge. So, Prime Minister, what’s the deal?”

As of this writing, neither government has published the complete text of the agreement. Canadian taxpayers are being asked to accept a fundamental rewriting of their largest infrastructure investment based on two parallel deals and a prime minister who keeps answering questions about one by describing the other.

Close

On July 27, the Gordie Howe International Bridge will open. Trucks will cross. Trade will flow. The press will call it a diplomatic breakthrough.

But here is what actually happened. A billionaire who owns a private bridge donated $1 million to the President’s Super PAC. His lobbyists, working at a firm that formerly employed the White House Chief of Staff Suzie Wiles and former Attorney General Pam Bondi, arranged a meeting with the Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. The Commerce Secretary called the President. The President threatened to block a $6.4 billion bridge that Canada built and paid for. And the resulting “compromise” included a clause that legally prevents Canada from setting competitive tolls against the billionaire’s private crossing.

A bridge built to break a monopoly just became the monopoly’s insurance policy. Paid for by Canadian taxpayers. Protected by the President of the United States. And neither government is telling you the whole story.

This is what a protection racket looks like when it operates at the level of sovereign nations.

Our legal disclaimer and full methodology are available on our About page.

Sources

Ambassador Bridge Monopoly & Moroun Family History

Ambassador Bridge ownership and operations history

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ambassador_Bridge

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Manuel_Moroun

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Matthew_Moroun

Forbes profile on Moroun monopoly and toll revenue

https://www.forbes.com/sites/joannmuller/2012/01/12/why-one-rich-man-shouldnt-own-an-international-bridge/

2012 Proposal 6 ballot initiative and campaign spending

https://ballotpedia.org/Michigan_Proposal_6,_Require_Statewide_and_Local_Voter_Approval_for_State_Spending_on_New_International_Bridges_and_Tunnels_Initiative_(2012)

https://griid.org/2012/12/20/154-3-million-spent-on-ballot-proposals-in-michigan-this-year/

Moroun family lobbying and political donation history

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/windsor/trump-gordie-howe-moroun-bridge-lobby-ambassador-ballard-9.7085529

https://www.cbsnews.com/detroit/news/ambassador-bridge-matthew-moroun-donation-maga-inc/

https://michiganadvance.com/briefs/moroun-gave-1m-to-pac-supporting-trump-prior-to-presidents-tirade-over-gordie-howe-bridge/

Political Donation and Meeting Timeline

Moroun $1M MAGA Inc. donation and FEC filings

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/windsor/trump-moroun-donation-bridge-maga-gordie-howe-ambassador-9.7102454

https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2026/02/20/moroun-gave-pro-trump-super-pac-1-million-new-filing-shows/88788457007/

Moroun-Lutnick meeting and Trump Truth Social post

https://www.cbsnews.com/detroit/news/ambassador-bridge-gordie-howe-bridge-trump/

https://newrepublic.com/post/206454/donald-trump-threat-bridge-canada-billionaire

https://www.clickondetroit.com/news/local/2026/02/10/report-ambassador-bridge-owner-met-with-white-house-before-trumps-threat-to-block-new-bridge/

House Oversight Committee investigation and letters

https://oversightdemocrats.house.gov/download/letter-to-moroun-re-gordie-howe-international-bridge

https://tlaib.house.gov/posts/ranking-member-robert-garcia-and-rep-rashida-tlaib-escalate-investigation-into-morouns-lobbying-to-block-new-u-s-canada-bridge

https://www.cbsnews.com/detroit/news/oversight-committee-probe-howard-lutnick-ambassador-bridge/

Ballard Partners Lobbying Connections

Ballard Partners, Susie Wiles, and Pam Bondi connections

https://globalnews.ca/news/11673159/gordie-howe-bridge-moroun-lutnick-trump-democrats/

https://eu.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2026/02/13/moroun-ambassador-bridge-owner-lobbied-trump-administration-ahead-of-gordie-howe-bridge-threats/88646343007/

Revenue-Sharing Agreement Terms

Deal terms and net revenue formula

https://globalnews.ca/news/11963455/gordie-howe-bridge-profit-share/

https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/business/2026/07/11/gordie-howe-international-bridge-set-to-open-at-end-of-month-after-weeks-of-delays/

https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2026/07/13/gordie-howe-bridge-opening-update-trump-carney/90901991007/

Debt servicing exclusion confirmed

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/politics/article-gordie-howe-bridge-profit-sharing-agreement/

Toll pricing veto and US concurrence requirements

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/canada/article-gordie-howe-bridge-split-good-deal-both-countries-minister-says/

https://www.theepochtimes.com/world/whats-in-the-new-gordie-howe-bridge-deal-and-what-we-still-dont-know-6061167

Original 2012 Canada-Michigan Crossing Agreement

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/windsor/gordie-howe-bridge-cost-delays-construction-funding-2026-9.7256222

Canadian Political Response

Prime Minister Carney statements on toll sharing

https://www.ctvnews.ca/politics/article/pm-carney-insists-gordie-howe-bridge-tolls-will-not-be-shared-until-all-debt-is-repaid/

https://globalnews.ca/news/11968511/no-sharing-gordie-howe-bridge-tolls-debt-repaid-carney/

Conservative leader Poilievre demands for transparency

https://toronto.citynews.ca/2026/07/17/poilievre-demands-more-details-about-gordie-howe-bridge-deal/

Bridge Opening and Construction

Gordie Howe International Bridge project overview

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gordie_Howe_International_Bridge

https://www.canada.ca/en/housing-infrastructure-communities/news/2026/07/the-gordie-howe-international-bridge-will-open-on-july-27th-strengthening-trade-connectivity-and-economic-development.html

Windsor-Detroit Trade Corridor

Trade volume and economic significance

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2026/jul/16/trump-administration-canada-gordie-howe-bridge

Tags (Substack)

Gordie Howe Bridge, Ambassador Bridge, Canada US Trade, Matthew Moroun, Infrastructure, The Democracy Defender

Tags (Social Media)

#Infrastructure #TradePolicy #NorthAmerica #InvestigativeJournalism #CrossBorderTrade

Legal Disclaimer

The Democracy Defender is an independent investigative journalism publication. This article represents the analysis and editorial opinion of its authors based on publicly available documents, government filings, official statements, credible news reporting, and research conducted through publicly accessible sources. All sourced claims are cited above.

This article does not constitute legal advice or a formal accusation of criminal conduct. Where the article describes actions as potentially violating laws or norms, this reflects the authors’ analysis of publicly available evidence and the assessments of cited legal scholars, Congressional investigators, and international bodies, not a legal determination.

The authors have made every effort to ensure accuracy. If any individual or entity named in this article believes a factual claim to be in error, we welcome corrections and will promptly update the record. Contact: thedemocracydefender@substack.com