The Democracy Defender — July 2026

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While the Cyclospora outbreak leads the news — over 11,000 Americans sickened by a parasite in contaminated lettuce — something much worse is going on. The US public health system — the agencies, the scientists, the rules, and the international agreements that are supposed to protect 330 million people from the next pandemic — has been systematically dismantled. The people who did it were paid to do it. And the thing that’s coming next doesn’t give you diarrhea for two weeks. It has a 48% fatality rate.

This is a story about contaminated lettuce, political donations, fired scientists, and a virus sitting in over a thousand American dairy herds that could kill half of us. It’s also a story about why the people who are supposed to stop it can’t. Because they don’t work there anymore.

The Dismantling

Seven federal agencies and international bodies have been dismantled, gutted, or compromised since January 2025. Every one of them stood between you and the next outbreak. Here’s what was destroyed, what it used to do, and who paid for it to happen.

CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

Lost 25% of workforce (~2,400-2,700 positions)

Parasitology lab cut from 11 staff to 3

FoodNet reduced from 8 mandatory pathogens to 2; cyclospora monitoring made optional

$29-40M lost when USAID funding was severed

No confirmed director, principal deputy, chief of staff, or chief medical officer. Director Susan Monarez fired after less than a month for refusing unscientific vaccine recommendations

604 out of 605 employees say capacity to respond to emergencies is reduced; 20% of remaining workforce intends to leave

Can no longer assemble rapid deployment teams (deployed 3,000+ during 2014 Ebola)

$11.4B in state/local preparedness grants clawed back

FDA (Food and Drug Administration)

Lost 3,500 employees

65% cut to administrative/travel coordination staff, leaving field investigators grounded by a $1M+ travel reimbursement backlog

Foreign food inspections dropped 30% to historic non-pandemic lows

Delayed Food Traceability Rule by 30 months

Congress codified the delay, forbidding funds to enforce it before 2028

Dropped enforcement action against Raw Farm in early 2025

Taylor Fresh Foods Inc. donated $1M to MAGA Inc. six days after the traceability rule delay

Taylor Farms CEO Bruce Taylor directed $3.8M total to Republican and conservative organizations

USDA / APHIS (Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service)

APHIS lost 2,009 employees (23% of workforce)

Texas APHIS staffing cut in half; 88 counties lost staff, 55 lost every frontline employee

Withdrew Salmonella Framework for Raw Poultry

Moving to rescind farmer anti-retaliation protections (Packers & Stockyards Act)

Moving to rescind poultry contract transparency rules

20,000-24,000 positions eliminated across broader USDA

Pilgrim’s Pride donated $5M to Trump’s 2025 inauguration — the single largest corporate or individual contribution

Mountaire Farms chairman Ronald Cameron donated millions to Trump Super PACs

USAID (US Agency for International Development)

Effectively dismantled/shuttered in 2025

~5,300 grants eliminated

100+ FAO programs cut (~$382M)

$15M annual screwworm biological barrier program defunded

$40M in CDC parasitic disease funding severed

35 specialized CDC employees immediately laid off as a result

Global disease surveillance networks collapsed

Central American screwworm monitoring destroyed

HHS (Department of Health and Human Services)

Proposed 44-54% cut to CDC discretionary funding ($3.6B reduction)

Led by RFK Jr. who promotes raw milk, fired CDC director, declared outbreaks “under control”

Attempted to hire Raw Farm CEO as FDA raw milk policy adviser

WHO (World Health Organization)

US withdrew entirely

Severed formal risk assessment capabilities

US monitoring of global pathogen trajectories effectively blinded

USAID / International Surveillance

80% of global health awards terminated

$12.7B in committed funding pulled

Disease surveillance went dark in vulnerable regions

DART (Disaster Assistance Response Team) mechanism no longer functional

First major Ebola outbreak of the “post-USAID era” now happening with no US response capacity

The Proof It’s Already Failing

That inventory isn’t theoretical. The consequences are already here, and they’re stacking up faster than the diminished system can respond.

Cyclospora: the system was blind because it was made blind. The largest foodborne illness outbreak in American history didn’t have to get this bad. The pathogen — a microscopic parasite called Cyclospora cayetanensis — was one the CDC had been tracking for years. The surveillance network knew what to look for. The traceability rule would have traced the contamination to its source within hours. Both were dismantled before the first case was reported.

Dr. Joel Barratt spent years building the CDC’s molecular parasitology program. When his eleven-person team was cut to three, he warned his leadership in writing about what would happen. Then he watched it happen, and quit. When the outbreak hit and reporters asked him what the cuts meant for the response, he didn’t mince words: “Based on simple math, these responses are going to be greatly diminished.”

He was right. Michigan reported cases for weeks before the federal response materialized. By the time the CDC and FDA publicly identified Taylor Farms lettuce as the source, over 8,000 people in Michigan alone were already sick. The state’s chief medical executive, Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, was asked whether federal funding cuts had slowed the response. She said one word: “Absolutely.”

Meanwhile, on July 16, Taylor Farms executives sat down with White House and FDA officials — the same night federal investigators zeroed in on the company’s lettuce. Two days later, the FDA announced a positive test. One day after that, they reversed it as a “false positive.” Taylor Farms issued a statement saying the FDA had “apologized to us.” The FDA denied it. Case counts kept climbing.

On July 21, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. went on camera and declared the outbreak “under control.” He called the criticisms of his agency’s response “invalid.” He claimed the FoodNet surveillance cuts were merely removing “redundant” monitoring. Epidemiologists who relied on that data have called out his lie.

Screwworm: same playbook, two months earlier. If any of this sounds familiar, it should. In May, the New World screwworm — a flesh-eating parasite that the US eradicated from North America decades ago — breached the southern border and began devastating Texas cattle herds. The prevention program that had kept it out cost $15 million a year. DOGE cut the funding. The emergency response cost over $1 billion. APHIS, the agency responsible for the biological barrier, had already lost 23 percent of its workforce. Fifty-five Texas counties had lost every single frontline employee.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins went on camera and said: “The idea that DOGE caused this could not be further from the truth.”

The parallels are not subtle. Cut the program. Fire the people. Deny the consequences. Blame something else. Repeat.

Measles: the background radiation. While cyclospora and screwworm grabbed headlines, measles quietly became the worst US outbreak since 1991. Over 2,300 cases in 2026 — already surpassing all of 2025 with five months to go. Two children died in Texas. The United States is now on track to lose its measles elimination status by November, a designation it has held for over two decades. When the Texas outbreak was escalating in early 2025, Kennedy’s response was: “It is not unusual. We have measles outbreaks every year.”

Three outbreaks. Three pathogens. Three failures of the same dismantled system, overseen by the same people, met with the same denials.

And the United States didn’t just gut its own defenses. It pulled out of the World Health Organization — the international body that coordinates global disease surveillance and pandemic response. It dismantled USAID, which funded monitoring networks across the developing world. It severed its relationship with the very institutions designed to spot the next pandemic before it crosses a border.

The administration didn’t just leave America unprotected. It left America blind. And the rest of the world is watching a country with no functioning public health leadership, no international health agreements, and an HHS Secretary who promotes raw milk, wondering what’s going to walk out of the United States next.

Cyclospora sent 11,000 people to the bathroom. Screwworm ate cattle. Measles put children in the hospital. The next one could kill half of us. And it’s already here.

Avian Flu — The Crisis Nobody’s Talking About

Avian flu, known formally as H5N1, is in the American food supply right now. It has been confirmed in 1,161 dairy herds across 19 states. Seventy-one Americans have been infected. Two are dead. Globally, the virus kills roughly half the people it infects. Not one percent. Not five percent. Forty-eight percent.

That number needs to sit with you for a moment. COVID-19, the pandemic that shut down the world, killed roughly one percent of the people it infected. H5N1 kills forty-eight.

The virus thrives in the mammary glands of dairy cows, shedding massive quantities of live virus directly into their milk. The American dairy supply isn’t just carrying the virus. It’s incubating it.

The reason it hasn’t become a global catastrophe — yet — is that the virus doesn’t currently transmit efficiently from human to human. It spreads primarily through direct contact with infected animals and their products. Epidemiologists say it would need only a small number of mutations to change that. Every time the virus jumps from an animal to a person, it gets another chance to make those mutations. Every human infection is a spin of the roulette wheel.

And the man running America’s public health response is actively encouraging people to drink the product most likely to carry it — raw.

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been one of the most prominent advocates for unpasteurized raw milk in the country. He has toasted raw milk shooters at the White House. In early 2025, the federal government quietly dropped an enforcement action against Raw Farm, California’s largest raw milk producer — a company whose products have tested positive for H5N1 and killed cats that consumed them, and whose unpasteurized dairy has hospitalized children with E. coli. Kennedy then attempted to hire Raw Farm’s CEO, Mark McAfee, as his FDA adviser on raw milk policy.

The Secretary of Health and Human Services tried to appoint the CEO of a company whose products have carried the virus as his adviser on whether people should drink it.

Pasteurization exists for one reason: it kills pathogens in milk. It is the single most effective barrier between H5N1 in a dairy herd and H5N1 in a human body. The man responsible for protecting 330 million Americans from a pandemic is publicly campaigning against it.

This is where every thread in this article converges. The FDA that should be inspecting dairy farms has lost 3,500 employees. The CDC that should be tracking infections has lost a quarter of its workforce and has no permanent leadership. The surveillance network that should be monitoring the virus as it circulates through American cattle made cyclospora optional — what are the chances it’s catching every H5N1 spillover? The USAID programs that monitored animal-to-human pathogen transmission in developing countries have been shuttered. The WHO, which coordinates the global pandemic early-warning system, no longer has the United States at the table.

Every layer of defense — domestic surveillance, food safety enforcement, international monitoring — has been dismantled, gutted, or compromised.

It’s not whether a pandemic is coming. It’s whether this administration’s negligence and incompetence will be responsible for starting one.

And sitting on the other side of that nonexistent wall is a virus with a 48% fatality rate, circulating freely in the American milk supply, while the head of HHS tells people to drink it raw.

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The Close

This doesn’t stop at the border.

A virus circulating in over a thousand American dairy herds doesn’t care about customs. Contaminated lettuce shipped from Mexico through US supply chains doesn’t ask for a passport. A measles outbreak burning through 45 states doesn’t respect a line on a map. America’s neighbors — Canada, Mexico, and every country that trades food, livestock, and people with the United States — are now living next door to a country with no functioning disease surveillance, no international health agreements, and a government that is actively promoting the consumption of products carrying a virus with a 48% fatality rate.

The rest of the world sees this clearly. The United States pulled out of the World Health Organization — the only international body with the authority and infrastructure to coordinate a global pandemic response. It dismantled USAID, which funded disease monitoring across the developing world. Right now, an Ebola outbreak is tearing through the Democratic Republic of Congo — nearly 3,000 cases, over 1,200 dead — and the US can’t even monitor it because it severed every connection it had to the global early-warning system.

And now you understand why.

The same administration that took millions from the food industry to weaken the rules, that fired the scientists who enforce them, that declared every resulting catastrophe “under control” — that administration also severed the one international body with the authority to look inside America’s borders and say: something is very wrong here.

They didn’t attack the WHO because it was wasteful. They attacked it because it was watching.

The cyclospora outbreak made 11,000 Americans sick because the system that was supposed to catch it had been sold for parts. The screwworm came back because the program that kept it out was cut to save money that was never saved. Measles is the worst it’s been in 35 years because the man running public health thinks the criticisms are “invalid.”

And somewhere in a dairy barn in one of 19 American states, a cow is shedding a virus into her milk that kills half the people it infects. The people who were supposed to be watching don’t work there anymore. The man who replaced them is pouring raw milk shooters at the White House.

This is what a dismantled public health system looks like. Not in a textbook. Not in a simulation. Right now. In your grocery store. In your milk. In your children’s school.

And nobody is coming to fix it.

Previous Article — The Politics Behind Flesh-Eating Worms

Sources

Cyclospora Outbreak & FDA Response

CDC Cyclosporiasis Outbreak Summary (July 2026)

https://www.cdc.gov/cyclosporiasis/outbreaks/07-26/index.html

FDA Investigation — 9-State Outbreak of Cyclospora Illnesses (July 2026)

https://www.fda.gov/food/outbreaks-foodborne-illness/investigation-9-state-outbreak-cyclospora-illnesses-iceberg-lettuce-july-2026

FDA Investigation — 5-State Outbreak of Cyclospora Illnesses (July 2026)

https://www.fda.gov/food/outbreaks-foodborne-illness/investigation-5-state-outbreak-cyclospora-illnesses-iceberg-lettuce-july-2026

Taylor Farms Official Statement on Cyclospora Outbreak

https://www.taylorfarms.com/newsroom/taylor-fresh-foods-statement-regarding-cyclospora-outbreak/

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services — Infectious Disease Outbreaks

https://www.michigan.gov/mdhhs/keep-mi-healthy/infectious-diseases/infectious-disease-outbreaks

Food Fix — RFK Jr. Says Cyclospora Outbreak Is “Under Control.” It’s Not.

https://foodfix.co/rfk-jr-says-the-cyclospora-outbreak-is-under-control-its-not/

The Robin Report — The Hidden Threat of the Cyclospora Outbreak

https://therobinreport.com/the-hidden-threat-of-the-cyclospora-outbreak/

New Republic — DOGE Gutted the Office Responsible for Explosive Diarrhea Parasite Response

https://newrepublic.com/post/213201/doge-gutted-office-explosive-diarrhea-parasite-response

Washington Post — Taylor Farms Pulls All Iceberg Lettuce Sourced from Central Mexico

https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/2026/07/17/taylor-farms-pulls-all-iceberg-lettuce-sourced-central-mexico-us-market/

Consumer Federation of America — Taylor Farms Recall Notice Criticism

https://consumerfed.org/news/blogs/taylor-farms-recall-notice-is-outrageous/

Food Traceability Rule & Taylor Farms Donations

FDA — Intent to Extend Compliance Date for Food Traceability Rule

https://www.fda.gov/food/hfp-constituent-updates/fda-intends-extend-compliance-date-food-traceability-rule

Nulogy — FSMA 204 Timeline Shifted: Key Takeaways

https://nulogy.com/fsma-204-timeline-shifted-key-takeaways-for-food-businesses/

Financial Times — Taylor Farms and the Cyclospora Investigation

https://www.ft.com/content/8497ab71-cfa3-4651-bf9e-40c63e23cf15

Food Industry Donations & Regulatory Rollbacks

Congressional Record — Senate Floor Statement on Pay-for-Play (June 23, 2026)

https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/CREC-2026-06-23/html/CREC-2026-06-23-pt1-PgS3036.htm

USDA FSIS — Salmonella Framework Withdrawal (April 2025)

https://www.fsis.usda.gov/news-events/news-press-releases/constituent-update-april-25-2025

Michael Best — Food and Beverage Regulatory Update (April 2025)

https://www.michaelbest.com/insights/food-beverage-regulatory-update-april-2025/

Mother Jones — Trump Inauguration Donations and Corporate Access

https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2025/05/donald-trump-qatar-747-bezos-amazon-facebook-cbs-crypto-golf/

CDC, FDA & APHIS Staffing Cuts

ProPublica — Foreign Food Safety Inspections at Historic Low

https://www.propublica.org/article/foreign-food-safety-inspections-historic-low-fda

The Guardian — CDC Cuts Undermine Disease Outbreak Response

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026/jul/22/cdc-cuts-disease-outbreaks-cyclospora-hantavirus-measles

Joel Barratt Interview — Parasite Expert on Outbreak Response

https://en.as.com/latest_news/joel-barratt-parasite-expert-on-explosive-diarrhea-in-the-us-the-outbreak-wont-stop-any-time-soon-f202607-n/

Moneywise — DOGE USDA Staffing Cuts and Screwworm

https://moneywise.com/news/top-stories/doge-usda-staffing-cuts-screwworm-texas

Screwworm Resurgence

DVM360 — New World Screwworm Confirmed in Texas

https://www.dvm360.com/view/new-world-screwworm-confirmed-in-texas-dog-as-us-case-count-rises-to-four

Measles

Contemporary Pediatrics — US Measles Cases Surpass 2025 Total

https://www.contemporarypediatrics.com/view/us-measles-cases-surpass-2025-total-highest-since-1991

CIDRAP — CDC Reports Ever-Expanding Measles Outbreak

https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/measles/cdc-ever-expanding-us-measles-outbreak-tops-last-years-total

Avian Flu (H5N1) & Raw Milk

Time — Is Raw Milk Safe? Bird Flu and Salmonella Risks

https://time.com/7203376/is-raw-milk-safe-bird-flu-salmonella/

ProPublica — Raw Milk’s Mark McAfee and Federal Leniency

https://www.propublica.org/article/5-quotes-raw-milk-mark-mcafee

KFF Health News — Raw Milk, RFK Jr., and Conservative Regulators

https://kffhealthnews.org/public-health/raw-milk-rfk-conservatives-regulators-mark-mcafee/

Food Safety News — Raw Farm Enforcement History

https://www.foodsafetynews.com/2026/03/oh-come-on-not-raw-farm-again/

CDC — E. coli Outbreak Linked to Raw Cheese (March 2026)

https://www.cdc.gov/ecoli/outbreaks/rawcheese-03-26/index.html

Pandemic Preparedness & Global Health

Congressional Oversight Democrats — USAID Dismantling Report

https://oversightdemocrats.house.gov/imo/media/doc/usaid_report.pdf

Partners in Health — First Outbreak of the Post-USAID Era

https://www.pih.org/article/dr-casseus-first-outbreak-post-usaid-era

Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health — Human Toll of US Foreign Aid Cuts

https://www.publichealth.columbia.edu/news/study-spotlights-human-toll-abrupt-u-s-foreign-aid-cuts

Center for Global Development — Lives Lost from USAID Cuts

https://www.cgdev.org/blog/update-lives-lost-usaid-cuts

Ebola Outbreak (DRC)

WHO — Disease Outbreak News: Ebola in DRC (July 2026)

https://www.who.int/emergencies/disease-outbreak-news/item/2026-DON613

European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control — Ebola Outbreak Assessment

https://www.ecdc.europa.eu/en/ebola-outbreak-democratic-republic-congo-and-uganda

ReliefWeb — DRC Ebola Emergency Tracking

https://reliefweb.int/disaster/ep-2026-000071-cod

Tags (Substack)

Cyclospora, Food Safety, Avian Flu, CDC, Public Health, RFK Jr., Investigative Journalism, The Democracy Defender

Tags (Social Media — Facebook, Bluesky)

#FoodSafety #PublicHealth #AvianFlu #InvestigativeJournalism #CDC

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The Democracy Defender is an independent investigative journalism publication. This article represents the analysis and editorial opinion of its authors based on publicly available documents, government filings, official statements, credible news reporting, and research conducted through publicly accessible sources. All sourced claims are cited above.

This article does not constitute legal advice or a formal accusation of criminal conduct. Where the article describes actions as potentially violating laws or norms, this reflects the authors’ analysis of publicly available evidence and the assessments of cited legal scholars, Congressional investigators, and international bodies — not a legal determination.

The authors have made every effort to ensure accuracy. If any individual or entity named in this article believes a factual claim to be in error, we welcome corrections and will promptly update the record. Contact: thedemocracydefender@substack.com