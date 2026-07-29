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Ken Robinson's avatar
Ken Robinson
4h

"Libertarian Authoritarianism"

I don't know who coined the term, but it fits what is happening in the USA (and in Alberta) perfectly.

Government Agencies and other regulatory bodies are a vital part of a functioning society. They are the "experts", scientists, doctors, engineers who advise the policy/law makers on the how & why, or why NOT, of implementing decisions that will affect all of us. Ignoring or dismissing & dismantling these Agencies shows a special kind of arrogance & stupidity.

The ones who practice this form of leadership are narcissistic sociopaths. They have a need to control, a need to be right (in their own damaged minds). They accomplish this by surrounding themselves with sycophantic people, dumber than themselves, easy to manipulate. This is how they gain & maintain power.

The danger, and the fault, though is with us. Complacency is the enemy. Action is the answer. Get to work!

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